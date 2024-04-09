Racing Post logo
Jerome Reynier: we’re likely to prioritise Royal Ascot and try to write some more history with Facteur Cheval

Facteur Cheval: Dubai Turf victor is a first Group 1 winner for Ribchester
Facteur Cheval: Dubai Turf winner is a first Group 1 winner for RibchesterCredit: Edward Whitaker

Facteur Cheval has returned from his victorious trip to Dubai in fine form, with trainer Jerome Reynier already planning his next major international raid at Royal Ascot in June.

Facteur Cheval was placed four times at Group 1 level and produced two excellent efforts on his trips to Britain when chasing home Paddington in the Sussex Stakes and then Big Rock in QEII on British Champions Day. 

The son of Ribchester held a glittering cast of international talent at bay when landing that elusive top-level success in the Dubai Turf just over a week ago, defeating crack Japanese pair Namur and Danon Beluga, and with multiple Group 1 winners Nashwa, Lord North and Luxembourg further back.

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 9 April 2024inFrance

Last updated 09:13, 9 April 2024

