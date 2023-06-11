The best quotes in the racing world this week. . .

There's a lot of owners and trainers who have come down for the day, and a lot of people will be out of pocket. It's really harsh – just no good – and it's been a rubbish day

Trainer John Gallagher blasts the BHA after an administrative error meant his horse and three others were late withdrawals from a race at Brighton on Friday

Frankie can put him anywhere in a race and, when Frankie's on, you shouldn't question him. You shouldn't question him at Goodwood or York or wherever, but around Ascot he's not going to make any mistakes

Saeed Suhail's racing manager Bruce Raymond explains the decision to call up Frankie Dettori to ride Desert Crown at Royal Ascot instead of regular rider Richard Kingscote

The main thing for me is staying injury-free because I’ve been crippled by it. Over the years it’s been injury, injury, injury. It’d be nice to get a clean run at it and show people what I’m capable of

Micheal Nolan is determined to make the most of his opportunity as the new number one rider to Philip Hobbs and Johnson White's yard

It's different in racing. If a footballer misses a penalty they are seen as incompetent but a jockey – or trainer – who makes a mistake gets called corrupt

Trainer Jimmy Moffatt calls on the betting industry to do more to help tackle abuse aimed at trainers and jockeys

Aidan was a man for the detail and took everything in. He was always that way, he was a great man for feedback – he was always looking for it. To this day he seems the same

Former jockey Pat Gilson reflects on riding Aidan O'Brien's first winner 30 years ago

When a horse wins HKD60 million you've got to respect him. We're not going for the craic – I'm too old for that stuff! We'd only take a horse who can be competitive in the races

Hong Kong trainer Richard Gibson is determined for Royal Ascot success with Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes hope Wellington

You could make this a top international racing spot and have 1,000 horses there and it would be huge for tourism, while still building other structures around it. It shouldn’t have to be killed like that. It’s just cold

Singapore trainer Stephen Gray is saddened by the decision to end racing in the jurisdiction next year

