Quick conditions the order of the day for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe as Paris sunshine continues to prevail

Following another warm and bright day in Paris, the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (3.05) is set to be run on the fastest ground since at least 2018.

With temperatures due to rise as high as the mid-to-high twenties celcius on Sunday, course officials are predicting that racing will get under way on 'French good', which will almost certainly ride as good to firm in terms understood in Britain and Ireland.

Clerk of the course Charles de Cordon said on Saturday evening: "We've been lucky with the weather and on Saturday when I measured the Arc course – that is the Sunday line with the rail at zero metres – the going was mostly at 4.4 on the penetrometer, and I think we'll have moved to 3.3 by Sunday morning.

"That strip is completely fresh and has not been used since July 14. By the time the Arc is run, I think we'll be at French good."

The TurfTrax GoingStick reading was good to firm, good in places on Saturday morning, which equates to good to soft on the French scale.

The entire Grande Piste course will have the rail moved overnight to provide eight metres of fresh ground for Sunday, which grows to an 18-metre wide strip in the home straight.

There will also be a six-metre cutaway rail from just before the two furlong marker, designed to help horses drawn wide.

Read more:

2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: 'I really think he has a chance of winning' - top trainers on their big-race contenders

Will it be a record-extending seventh Arc success for Frankie Dettori?

Can anything trouble hot favourite Beauvatier in the Lagardere? - key quotes and analysis

Can Blue Rose Cen bounce back and confound the doubters at the end of a long season?

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.