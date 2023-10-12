The year of living dangerously: Rouget has masterminded an extraordinary and daring season with Ace Impact

The announcement that Ace Impact will retire to stud with a perfect six-from-six record off the back of his stunning victory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe will be deemed by some as taking the safe option.

While it is true the sport of horseracing might have generated significant interest and publicity had Ace Impact raced on this year or into 2024, nothing about the way he has been campaigned has been anything other than daring and ambitious.

Jean-Claude Rouget entered Ace Impact in the Prix du Jockey Club off the back of a solitary Polytrack maiden win at Cagnes-sur-Mer in January, and rolled up to Chantilly for France's Derby after only three starts.