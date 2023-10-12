The year of living dangerously: Rouget has masterminded an extraordinary and daring season with Ace Impact
The announcement that Ace Impact will retire to stud with a perfect six-from-six record off the back of his stunning victory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe will be deemed by some as taking the safe option.
While it is true the sport of horseracing might have generated significant interest and publicity had Ace Impact raced on this year or into 2024, nothing about the way he has been campaigned has been anything other than daring and ambitious.
Jean-Claude Rouget entered Ace Impact in the Prix du Jockey Club off the back of a solitary Polytrack maiden win at Cagnes-sur-Mer in January, and rolled up to Chantilly for France's Derby after only three starts.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Brunch, bet and Beauvatier! Our man in Paris with a guide to the best ways to enjoy Arc weekend
- Sir Mark Prescott and Jean-Claude Rouget have helped the new Longchamp find its voice and its soul
- First among equals: why the Prince of Wales's Stakes has become such a flagship race for Ascot and British racing
- In the footsteps of Lester: why the best will continue to travel even as Britain's Sunday offering improves
- Desert Crown! Luxembourg! Vadeni! Get ready for some heavyweight clashes among a golden generation of older horses
- Brunch, bet and Beauvatier! Our man in Paris with a guide to the best ways to enjoy Arc weekend
- Sir Mark Prescott and Jean-Claude Rouget have helped the new Longchamp find its voice and its soul
- First among equals: why the Prince of Wales's Stakes has become such a flagship race for Ascot and British racing
- In the footsteps of Lester: why the best will continue to travel even as Britain's Sunday offering improves
- Desert Crown! Luxembourg! Vadeni! Get ready for some heavyweight clashes among a golden generation of older horses