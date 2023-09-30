Racing Post logo
Will it be a record-extending seventh Arc success for Frankie Dettori?

Frankie Dettori celebrates another Arc success after riding Enable to win in 2017
Frankie Dettori celebrates another Arc success after riding Enable to win in 2017Credit: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Frankie Dettori's glorious association with the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe comes to an end on Sunday when Free Wind bids to give the rider a record-extending seventh win in Europe's most prestigious all-age middle-distance contest.

He might be best associated with Ascot when it comes to racecourses but if there is one race the Italian has made his own more than any other in his unrivalled career, it is surely the Arc, a race he rode in for the first time in 1988 and which has been run without him on only two occasions since. 

That means Free Wind, a general 20-1 chance trained by the jockey's main supporters John and Thady Gosden, will become Dettori's 34th and final ride in the Longchamp feature with retirement looming at the end of the year. 

Lewis PorteousReporter
Published on 30 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 30 September 2023
