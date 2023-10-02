'It would be fantastic to travel with him' - Ace Impact team raise possibility of more to come from Arc hero

Connections of Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hero Ace Impact were still revelling in his stunning success on Monday when they left the door ajar for another glimpse of racing's new star.

Unleashing an electric turn of foot under Cristian Demuro, the Jean-Claude Rouget-trained Ace Impact ran out a commanding winner of Sunday's Qatar-backed Arc , posting the best performance on Racing Post Ratings since Enable's 2017 triumph. He runs in the colours of Gousserie Racing and Ecuries Serge Stempniak, and was stretching his unbeaten streak to six, which also includes an authoritative victory in the Prix du Jockey Club.

Organisers at big, end-of-year jamborees in Japan, the US and Hong Kong would dearly love to see the three-year-old grace their events, while his presence on the Flat scene next season would be a prospect to savour.