'His brilliance was seen to full effect on the drying ground' - expert analysis after Ace Impact's stunning Arc win

Ace Impact dazzled in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday, roaring home down the outside to justify favouritism and secure a famous victory for France, with Westover a very honourable second. Here, our expert analyst Mark Brown gives his views on this year's field . . .

1 Ace Impact

Ace Impact made it 6-6, sustaining an historic burst down the outside to win going away on this first try at 1m4f. Winner of the French Derby in equally striking fashion back in June, this had been the target ever since and his brilliance was seen to full effect on the drying ground. He's got 20 days until the Champion Stakes, with Paddy Power cutting him to 3-1 (from 5). The same part-owner is involved with Horizon Dore, second favourite for the Ascot Group 1, and his trainer was undecided afterwards as to whether he'd race on at four or be retired to stud.

2 Westover

Westover, sixth on the wrong ground last year, predictably reversed the King George form with Hukum on this ground, having a lovely trip around the inner but proving no match for a faster horse. Best of those to race prominently, he'll presumably be considered for the Breeders' Cup Turf now.

3 Onesto

Onesto, only tenth last year, bounced back from a lesser effort in the Irish Champion Stakes, picking up well from off the pace to run a career best on the drying ground. He's versatile trip-wise and it would be no surprise to see him turn up at Ascot in three weeks' time.

4 Through Seven Seas

Through Seven Seas, just denied by the great Equinox in a Grade 1 at Hanshin in June, was unable to give Japan a first win in the race, but ran well from off the pace, not getting the best of runs before coming through late. She was expected to be ridden more prominently.

5 Continuous

Continuous tanked his way through the St Leger, winning tidily and leading to him being supplemented, but the drying ground wouldn't have been in his favour on this drop in trip. He ran well considering and should have more to offer as a four-year-old.

6 Bay Bridge

Bay Bridge, winner of a Kempton Group 3 on his first try at this trip, needs cut underfoot and he didn't get home having raced keenly early on. He'll presumably head to Ascot to try and defend his Champion Stakes title.

7 Sisfahan

Sisfahan reversed August's German Group 1 form with Simca Mille, staying on past beaten runners.

8 Feed The Flame

Feed The Flame had looked good in winning the Grand Prix de Paris over this course and distance but faster ground didn't suit when runner-up to enterprisingly ridden Fantastic Moon in the Prix Niel and he was again below his best on this quick surface, weak in the betting and comfortably held.

9 Hukum

Hukum, who narrowly denied the runner-up in an epic King George tussle, was well placed but the drying ground was a major negative for his chances, as was stall 14, and he dropped away once headed.

10 Simca Mille

Simca Mille, drawn widest, has had a fine year, winning a German Group 1 from Sisfahan latest, but he had to do some early running and didn't pick up for pressure.

11 Fantastic Moon

Fantastic Moon, winner of the German Derby, was supplemented after his Prix Niel win, but everything went his way that day and he had his limitations exposed this time.

13 Free Wind

Free Wind, something of a token supposed last ride in the race for Frankie Dettori, finished well held.

What they said

Jean-Claude Rouget, trainer of Ace Impact

We always say they're the best when a new horse comes along, but I think Ace Impact has got the strongest acceleration I've seen.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Westover

What a run. I'm delighted. Hukum came across and looked like he helped the pace along. At the top of the straight, I thought we were in business, but there was one better. I always fancied the Breeders' Cup Turf for Westover as he enjoys his time away, as we saw in Dubai earlier in the year. That race is shaping up to be the best ever, but that's life and I think we'll probably go.

Jim Crowley, rider of Hukum

It's a lot quicker than ideal. We didn't expect it to be so quick and, from stall 14, I had to use up a bit. I actually got a good position and was happy and got a breather into Hukum, but he just couldn't pick up on that quick ground.

