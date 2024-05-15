Aidan O'Brien enters ten as 73 horses are put into the mix for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

The list of entries for this year's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe features 73 names, with Derby and Oaks favourites City Of Troy and Ylang Ylang among ten engaged by Aidan O'Brien.

One striking aspect is that no fewer than 19 three-year-old fillies have been put in the race – 26 per cent of the total – with Ylang Ylang joined by stablemate Opera Singer, who was a wide-margin winner of the Prix Marcel Boussac on Arc day in 2023. O'Brien has also entered Auguste Rodin and stayers Kyprios and Tower Of London .

Returning to the three-year-old fillies, Ralph Beckett has given an entry to his two recent Oaks trial winners, Forest Fairy and You Got To Me , while unlucky Qipco 1,000 Guineas fourth Tamfana also features, as does Sunday's Poule d'Essai des Pouliches heroine Rouhiya .

Arc-bound? Hopeful Stakes 1-2 Regaleira (right) and Shin Emperor have both been given an entry Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

Japanese trainers are responsible for three entries, though what may be lacking in numbers is more than made up for in quality thanks to the presence of Arima Kinen winner Do Deuce , Shin Emperor – a brother to 2020 Arc winner Sottsass – and Regaleira , a rare filly to take on the colts when sixth in last month's Satsuki Sho (2,000 Guineas) for Tetsuya Kimura, trainer of last season's world champion Equinox.

Leading Derby hopefuls Arabian Crown and Ancient Wisdom are the only two entries from Charlie Appleby, while John and Thady Gosden's four possibles include Arrest , Emily Upjohn , Musidora favourite Friendly Soul and Siyola , a winner on debut at Sandown last month for Juddmonte.

French Guineas third Alcantor is the highest-rated among eight possibles for eight-time winning trainer Andre Fabre, while Jean-Claude Rouget has engaged five horses, notably Arrow Eagle , a half-brother to last year's Arc winner Ace Impact.

Also featuring is last season's Prix de Diane third Tasmania , who has joined Arc-winning trainer Sir Mark Prescott and holds entries in the Pretty Polly and the Coral-Eclipse.

