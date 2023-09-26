2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp: raceday running order and how to watch

The Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (3.05 Longchamp, Sunday) is the most prestigious race open to horses of all ages in Europe and is the event that typically crowns the best middle-distance star of the year.

The big-race action is not contained to the Arc, however, with two days of top-class racing at Longchamp featuring a total of eight Group 1 races across Saturday and Sunday.

When and where is it?

The 2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe meeting takes place on the first weekend of October at Longchamp in Paris. The first of two nine-race cards will get under way on Saturday, September 30, with the feature event the following day on Sunday, October 1.

Why is the Arc so important?

As well as being the most valuable turf race in Europe with €5 million in prize-money on offer, the Arc is universally acknowledged as the pinnacle in the autumn Flat calendar with a stellar list of big-race winners including the likes of Mill Reef, Dancing Brave and modern greats Sea The Stars, Treve and Enable.

Given its importance and prestige, winning the Arc is not only a huge achievement in sporting terms, but also from a breeding perspective for prospective stallions and mares.

The horses to look out for in the Arc

Hopes of a home winner are mainly pinned on Ace Impact , who arrives with a perfect 5-5 record.

The three-year-old, trained by Jean-Claude Rouget, has won the French Derby and Prix Guillaume d'Ornano on his last two starts and steps up to a mile and a half for the first time.

Hukum and Westover finished first and second in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in July and have been freshened up for the Longchamp showpiece.

They head the British challenge, with Frankie Dettori expected to ride Free Wind for John and Thady Gosden on his final mount in the big race.

St Leger winner Continuous will head Aidan O'Brien's team, while Grand Prix de Paris winner Feed The Flame features prominently in the betting for Pascal Bary.

What is the running order at Longchamp on Sunday?

1.15: Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, 7f

This two-year-old contest, over the specialist 7f trip, kicks off Arc day and has been won eight times by Aidan O'Brien, while Andre Fabre has struck six times, including three winners since 2015. They are sure to be well represented again.

1.50: Prix Marcel Boussac, 1m

Triptych, Miesque and Zarkava feature on the honour roll for this mile juvenile event. Fallen Angel and Ylang Ylang are among the most notable entries from Britain and Ireland for this year's running.

3.05: Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, 1m4f

The big race pits the best middle-distance stars against each other, with French Derby winner Ace Impact heading the betting for France. King George one-two Hukum and Westover are among those fancied in opposition.

3.50: Prix de l'Opera, 1m2f

Blue Rose Cen carried all before her in the French Classics, comfortably winning the French 1,000 Guineas and storming clear in the Prix de Diane. She was unbeaten in four starts at Longchamp before the Prix Vermeille last time and the drop to a mile and a quarter will suit.

Last year's second and third, Nashwa and Above The Curve, could return, while Via Sistina may head there having been beaten just a nose in the Prix Jean Romanet.

4.25: Prix de l'Abbaye, 5f

This race has been dominated by runners from over the Channel, with 19 winners coming from Britain and Ireland since the turn of the century. Multiple Group 1 scorer Highfield Princess looks primed to head for Longchamp, while King's Stand winner Bradsell, QEII Jubilee Stakes victor Khaadem and Lowther scorer Relief Rally feature among the entries.

5.00: Prix de la Foret, 7f

British-trained runners have landed the spoils eight times in the last decade, including the last seven, and Kinross looks set to bid for back-to-back wins in the Group 1 after victories in the Lennox and City of York Stakes.

And don't forget these big ones on Saturday . . .

Prix du Royallieu, 1m6f

Staying contests form the Group 1 action on Saturday and this one is for fillies and mares. British raiders have taken the last four runnings, two of which have been won by John Gosden and Frankie Dettori. With Free Wind looking set to head the Arc, the pair could team up with Mimikyu, who could renew rivalry with her Bronte Cup conqueror River Of Stars, while Sumo Sam has won a pair of Group 2s at this distance and could take her first step into top-level company.

Prix du Cadran, 2m4f

Widely regarded as the French equivalent of the Ascot Gold Cup, it is run over the same trip of two and a half miles and is the most prestigious staying race in France. Kyprios romped home by 20 lengths in this last year and may return to Longchamp, having made a belated first start of the season after injury when second in the Irish St Leger. He is likely to face 2021 victor Trueshan, who surged back to form to land the Doncaster Cup last time, while Ascot Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami may also feature.

How do I watch and can I buy tickets?

If you are lucky enough to be able to attend in person, tickets are available for both Saturday and Sunday on Arc weekend with two enclosures to choose from, the Arc Gardens and the Winning Post Enclosure.

Tickets for both enclosures are on pre-sale and range from €10-€65 dependent on the day you go. There is also a two-day pass that can be bought for the weekend. Tickets will be more expensive if purchased on the day at the course. Tickets can be bought here .

If you are not able to travel to France then there are still a multitude of ways of enjoying the Arc. ITV are providing terrestrial coverage on their main channel between 1-3.30pm and Sky Sports Racing will broadcast the entire Arc card, while viewers in Ireland can watch the coverage on Virgin Media One.

Who should I bet on in the Arc?

Have a look at the cards and check out our free bet offers to start with, then stay up to date with the Racing Post website, mobile app and newspaper where our expert tipsters and reporters will be on hand to bring you the best betting advice and all the latest news in the run-up to the big weekend in Paris.

