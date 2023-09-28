Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp - plus draw details, big-race tip and free bet

The mouthwatering clash between King George one-two Hukum and Westover and the unbeaten ante-post favourite Ace Impact in Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (3.05 Longchamp) is on after 15 runners were declared for the big race in Paris.

A dominant winner of this year's Prix du Jockey Club, the Jean-Claude Rouget-trained Ace Impact has been aimed at the €5 million contest since and took his record to 5-5 with victory in the Group 2 Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville last month.

The one doubt about Ace Impact is his stamina – the 1m2½f of the French Derby being the furthest he has travelled – and that could hand the advantage to the Owen Burrows-trained Hukum, a dual Group 1 winner over 1m4f.

Having downed last year's Derby winner Desert Crown in the Brigadier Gerard on his reappearance, Hukum was given a break before getting the better of Westover in a mighty tussle in the King George, with just a head separating the pair at Ascot.

Burrows and the Shadwell team have opted to head to the Longchamp showpiece fresh and have not run Hukum since, while Westover, who finished sixth in last year's Arc on unsuitably heavy ground, has also been off the track since Ascot.

Hukum (right) and Westover: fought out an epic finish to the King George at Ascot Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The forecast better surface is a positive for Westover and was also the driving force behind German Derby winner Fantastic Moon being supplemented.

He got the better of Feed The Flame , who will reoppose on Sunday, in the Prix Neil and was added to the Arc field on Wednesday at a cost of €120,000, a fee that was also offered up by Coolmore in order to add the Aidan O'Brien-trained St Leger winner Continuous .

Frankie Dettori, the most successful jockey in Arc history, will bid for a record-extending seventh victory on the John and Thady Gosden-trained Free Wind , who, along with Bay Bridge , makes up a four-strong British challenge.

Through Seven Seas vaulted into the reckoning when running Equinox, the world's highest-rated horse, to a neck in the Grade 1 Takarazuka Kinen at Hanshin at the end of June. She will bid to give Japan a coveted first victory in the Arc.

Grosser Preis von Berlin one-two Simca Mille and Sisfahan , Prix Foy winner Place Du Carrousel , Onesto , Mr Hollywood and Haya Zark complete the field.

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe confirmed runners and riders

(Draw details in brackets)

Sisfahan Lukas Delozier (13)

Lukas Delozier (13) Haya Zark Gerald Mosse (4)

Gerald Mosse (4) Onesto Maxime Guyon (9)

Maxime Guyon (9) Simca Mille Alexis Pouchin (15)

Alexis Pouchin (15) Bay Bridge Richard Kingscote (6)

Richard Kingscote (6) Westover Rob Hornby (1)

Rob Hornby (1) Hukum Jim Crowley (14)

Jim Crowley (14) Place Du Carrousel Mickael Barzalona (11)

Mickael Barzalona (11) Through Seven Seas Christophe Lemaire (5)

Christophe Lemaire (5) Free Wind Frankie Dettori (3)

Frankie Dettori (3) Mr Hollywood Bauyrzhan Murzabayev (10)

Bauyrzhan Murzabayev (10) Feed The Flame Christophe Soumillon (2)

Christophe Soumillon (2) Ace Impact Cristian Demuro (8)

Cristian Demuro (8) Fantastic Moon Rene Piechulek (12)

Rene Piechulek (12) Continuous Ryan Moore (7)

Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (3.05 Longchamp, Sunday)

Paddy Power: 5-2 Ace Impact, 9-2 Hukum, 6 Continuous, Westover, 7 Feed The Flame, 9 Fantastic Moon, 10 Bay Bridge, 14 Simca Mille, 16 Free Wind, Mr Hollywood, Through Seven Seas, 18 Place Du Carrousel, 25 Onesto, 66 Haya Zark, Sisfahan.

How to claim your Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe free bets

Get £40 in 2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe free bets from Paddy Power this week

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe betting tip and 1-2-3 prediction

By Stuart Redding

1 Ace Impact

2 Hukum

3 Bay Bridge

I expect Ace Impact to confirm his place at the top of the European middle-distance division by taking the Arc. The Jean-Claude Rouget-trained colt looked a cut above his rivals when taking the Prix du Jockey Club by more than three lengths and then made it five successive wins at Deauville. This new trip shouldn't be a problem.

Hukum is likely the pick of the British raiders but I wouldn't be surprised to see a big run from Bay Bridge, who has been slightly overlooked in the betting.

Ace Impact 15:05 Longchamp View Racecard Jky: Tnr: J-C Rouget

Grab a £40 Paddy Power free bet for the 2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

We've already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets for this year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on the big race. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Join' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card and place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power betting sign-up offer for this year's Arc: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Read these next:

Who will win the 2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp based on previous trends?

2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp: assessing the top contenders

2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: raceday running order and how to watch

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Looking for more free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.