2023 Irish 2,000 Guineas: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 11 runners will line up for the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas ( ) at the Curragh on Saturday for the first Irish Classic of the season, with the big race shown live on ITV and Racing TV. Here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .

Irish 2,000 Guineas runners and odds: the full list of horses

1

Ran well when last seen behind Proud And Regal in the Tyros Stakes; stable third-string

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Forecast odds: 20-1

Age Of Kings 15:40 Curragh View Racecard

2

Seven-race maiden and completely out of his depth here

Trainer: Luke Comer

Jockey: Nathan Crosse

Forecast odds: 500-1

Alexander John 15:40 Curragh View Racecard

3

Could be a completely different proposition back on good ground here; respected

Trainer: Jessica Harrington

Jockey: Billy Lee

Forecast odds: 20-1

Bold Discovery 15:40 Curragh View Racecard

4

Ran poorly in the UAE Derby in March; some questions to answer on his first start since

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Wayne Lordan

Forecast odds: 14-1

Cairo 15:40 Curragh View Racecard

5

Never featured in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket; looks up against it here

Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Forecast odds: 14-1

Charyn 15:40 Curragh View Racecard

6

Fourth in the 2,000 Guineas after being hampered at the start; could easily play a role

Trainer: Charlie Hills

Jockey: Colin Keane

Forecast odds: 10-1

Galeron 15:40 Curragh View Racecard

7

Back on good ground here and sets the standard on his Newmarket run; the one to beat

Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Forecast odds: 3-1

Hi Royal 15:40 Curragh View Racecard

8

Much stiffer test and all of his best form is on soft ground; Ballydoyle first string

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 7-2

Paddington 15:40 Curragh View Racecard

9

Back to a mile here on quicker ground is another test; interesting runner but others preferred

Trainer: Donnacha O'Brien

Jockey: Gavin Ryan

Forecast odds: 8-1

Proud And Regal 15:40 Curragh View Racecard

10

Is the preferred mount of Shane Foley but this is a massive step up in grade

Trainer: Jessica Harrington

Jockey: Shane Foley

Forecast odds: 16-1

Quar Shamar 15:40 Curragh View Racecard

11

Newmarket third; decent chance of getting his head in front here with that under his belt

Trainer: Paul and Oliver Cole

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Forecast odds: 5-2

Royal Scotsman 15:40 Curragh View Racecard

Verdict

It was an impressive effort from to finish as close as he did after his early exertions in the 2,000 Guineas and he will take the beating here.

Royal Scotsman 15:40 Curragh View Racecard

