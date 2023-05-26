Racing Post logo
Irish Guineas festival

2023 Irish 2,000 Guineas: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 11 runners will line up for the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas (3.40) at the Curragh on Saturday for the first Irish Classic of the season, with the big race shown live on ITV and Racing TV. Here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .

3.40 Curragh (Saturday, May 27): Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas racecard and betting

Irish 2,000 Guineas runners and odds: the full list of horses

1 Age Of Kings

Ran well when last seen behind Proud And Regal in the Tyros Stakes; stable third-string

TrainerAidan O'Brien
Jockey: Seamie Heffernan
Forecast odds: 20-1

2 Alexander John

Seven-race maiden and completely out of his depth here

TrainerLuke Comer
Jockey: Nathan Crosse
Forecast odds: 500-1

3 Bold Discovery

Could be a completely different proposition back on good ground here; respected

TrainerJessica Harrington
Jockey: Billy Lee
Forecast odds: 20-1

4 Cairo

Ran poorly in the UAE Derby in March; some questions to answer on his first start since

TrainerAidan O'Brien
Jockey: Wayne Lordan
Forecast odds: 14-1

5 Charyn

Never featured in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket; looks up against it here

TrainerRoger Varian
Jockey: David Egan
Forecast odds: 14-1

6 Galeron

Fourth in the 2,000 Guineas after being hampered at the start; could easily play a role

TrainerCharlie Hills
Jockey: Colin Keane
Forecast odds: 10-1

7 Hi Royal

Back on good ground here and sets the standard on his Newmarket run; the one to beat

TrainerKevin Ryan
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Forecast odds: 3-1

8 Paddington

Much stiffer test and all of his best form is on soft ground; Ballydoyle first string

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 7-2

9 Proud And Regal

Back to a mile here on quicker ground is another test; interesting runner but others preferred

TrainerDonnacha O'Brien
Jockey: Gavin Ryan
Forecast odds: 8-1

10 Quar Shamar

Is the preferred mount of Shane Foley but this is a massive step up in grade

TrainerJessica Harrington
Jockey: Shane Foley
Forecast odds: 16-1

11 Royal Scotsman

Newmarket third; decent chance of getting his head in front here with that under his belt

TrainerPaul and Oliver Cole
Jockey: Jamie Spencer
Forecast odds: 5-2

Verdict

It was an impressive effort from Royal Scotsman to finish as close as he did after his early exertions in the 2,000 Guineas and he will take the beating here.

Published on 26 May 2023
