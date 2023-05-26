2023 Irish 2,000 Guineas: the runners, the odds, the verdict
A field of 11 runners will line up for the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas (3.40) at the Curragh on Saturday for the first Irish Classic of the season, with the big race shown live on ITV and Racing TV. Here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .
3.40 Curragh (Saturday, May 27): Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas racecard and betting
Irish 2,000 Guineas runners and odds: the full list of horses
1 Age Of Kings
Ran well when last seen behind Proud And Regal in the Tyros Stakes; stable third-string
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Seamie Heffernan
Forecast odds: 20-1
2 Alexander John
Seven-race maiden and completely out of his depth here
Trainer: Luke Comer
Jockey: Nathan Crosse
Forecast odds: 500-1
3 Bold Discovery
Could be a completely different proposition back on good ground here; respected
Trainer: Jessica Harrington
Jockey: Billy Lee
Forecast odds: 20-1
4 Cairo
Ran poorly in the UAE Derby in March; some questions to answer on his first start since
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Wayne Lordan
Forecast odds: 14-1
5 Charyn
Never featured in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket; looks up against it here
Trainer: Roger Varian
Jockey: David Egan
Forecast odds: 14-1
6 Galeron
Fourth in the 2,000 Guineas after being hampered at the start; could easily play a role
Trainer: Charlie Hills
Jockey: Colin Keane
Forecast odds: 10-1
2023 Irish 2,000 Guineas: best bookmaker offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers. Sign up here
- bet365 have a new customer offer available and you can sign up here. Existing customers can also claim super boosts on the biggest events
- Sky Bet are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. They are also the kings of money-back offers on racing. Sign up here
- Betfair have lots of daily offers, extra places and money-back specials as well as free bets for new customers. Sign up here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets plus weekly 'Epic Odds' boosts on the major events. Sign up here
- Get free bets from Ladbrokes if you sign up to a new account. Sign up here
- Sign up for a new Coral account today to claim a free bet. Sign up here
- If you're a new customer, Tote will give you free bets when you create a new account. Sign up here to claim
- Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
7 Hi Royal
Back on good ground here and sets the standard on his Newmarket run; the one to beat
Trainer: Kevin Ryan
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Forecast odds: 3-1
8 Paddington
Much stiffer test and all of his best form is on soft ground; Ballydoyle first string
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 7-2
9 Proud And Regal
Back to a mile here on quicker ground is another test; interesting runner but others preferred
Trainer: Donnacha O'Brien
Jockey: Gavin Ryan
Forecast odds: 8-1
10 Quar Shamar
Is the preferred mount of Shane Foley but this is a massive step up in grade
Trainer: Jessica Harrington
Jockey: Shane Foley
Forecast odds: 16-1
11 Royal Scotsman
Newmarket third; decent chance of getting his head in front here with that under his belt
Trainer: Paul and Oliver Cole
Jockey: Jamie Spencer
Forecast odds: 5-2
New account offer
Sign up here. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Verdict
It was an impressive effort from Royal Scotsman to finish as close as he did after his early exertions in the 2,000 Guineas and he will take the beating here.
Read these next:
Confirmed runners and riders for the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Saturday
Who will win the 2023 Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas based on previous trends?
2023 Irish Guineas festival tips: why these horses can win one of the Curragh Group 1s this weekend
Tom Segal tipped 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj at 20-1 - subscribe now with 50% off and don't miss out on a massive month for Pricewise
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.