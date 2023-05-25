2023 Irish Guineas festival tips: why these horses can win one of the Curragh Group 1s this weekend

This weekend's action centres on the Curragh which hosts three Group 1 races, the and supported by the . Here our expert tipsters have picked out who they think will claim these fascinating contests.

Royal Scotsman

By David Griffiths

Supplemented for the race by connections for £50,000, Royal Scotsman ticks all the boxes here.

Ground went against him in the 2,000 Guineas and he failed to settle after clipping heels early. His third-placed finish can therefore be significantly upgraded.

The one mile trip with a right-hand bend will help him on Saturday and the forecast quick ground also looks a notable plus. Gleneagles won this race in 2015 and Royal Scotsman can follow in his sire’s footsteps with victory in Saturday's Classic.

Royal Scotsman 15:40 Curragh View Racecard

Cairo

By Joe Eccles

Paddington was admittedly impressive when landing the Tetrarch Stakes over course and distance last time, but that form does look open to question given that the fourth has been beaten twice in maiden company since and preference instead goes to his bigger priced stablemate Cairo.

This colt held career form figures of 21211 prior to disappointing when sent off favourite for the UAE Derby earlier this year.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien put that heavy defeat down to Cairo failing to handle the kickback on dirt, and back on a more suitable surface here he can regain his previously progressive profile.

Cairo 15:40 Curragh View Racecard

Vadeni

By Jonathan Pearson

Vadeni can justify the cost of being supplemented for the race and win the Tattersalls Gold Cup on Sunday.

He has the best single piece of form coming into this race, finishing second in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. For all he was underwhelming in the Prix Ganay last month, excuses can be made with the ground being too soft on his first run of the season, he is sure to improve on this.

He remains the one they need to beat.

Vadeni 14:45 Curragh View Racecard

Anmaat

By Joe Eccles

It would not be a great shock to see Above The Curve take a big step forward from her seasonal debut here 27 days ago but, even so, Anmaat rates the one that they all have to beat.

Owen Burrows’ stable star is an admirably consistent sort and something of a specialist at this 1m2½f trip, over which his record currently reads two from two.

He made a respectable seasonal debut in the Gordon Richards Stakes three weeks ago - where he attempted to give 5lb to Adayar - and slight improvement on that run can see him claim a first Group 1.

Anmaat 14:45 Curragh View Racecard

Bay Bridge

By Matt Rennie

It would be no shock if Bay Bridge was to step up markedly from his Prix Ganay defeat and land a second top-level win in a big week for trainer Sir Michael Stoute.

His Champion Stakes win from the high-class duo of Adayar and Baaeed is among the best on offer, and did not fare badly on his return at Longchamp when third, which he is sure to come on for.

Vadeni has one and a half lengths to find on him from that run and he could be the one to beat should he beat his best.

Bay Bridge 14:45 Curragh View Racecard

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links.

