Who will win the 2023 Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas based on previous trends?

The takes centre stage at the Curragh on a busy afternoon on Saturday. We've taken a look at previous trends to try to help pick the winner.

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Rating

With eight of the last ten winners having been rated 110 or higher it is clear you need a class horse to win this race. The two exceptions were Romanised (107) in 2018 and Awtaad (106) in 2016. Both were winning in Group company for the first time in their respective careers when successful.

This looks set to be an intriguing contest with the top-rated (118) a late entry following an arguably unlucky third in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket. The Donnacha O'Brien-trained (112) and the Kevin Ryan-trained (115) are the other two who are rated 110 or above.

Form

Five of the last ten winners were successful on their previous start, a positive for last-time-out scorers and .

Native Trail (2022), Phoenix Of Spain (2019) and Kingman (2014) all finished second prior to winning this race, while 2018 scorer Romanised and 2021 victor Mac Swiney won despite finishing outside the of the first three on their most recent outing.

Kingman: on the Irish 2,000 Guineas roll of honour Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Eight of the last ten winners had previously scored at Group level. , , , and all tick that box.

Last year's winner Native Trail finished second in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket before winning this race. will bid to repeat that feat here.

Fitness

Fitness seems crucial with eight of the last ten winners having had one or more previous runs that season. The two to buck that trend were Phoenix Of Spain and Siskin, who were both successful on their seasonal debuts. This looks a negative for , who is yet to run this season.

Distance

Eight of the last ten winners had won at either 7f or a mile. The two exceptions were Romanised and Siskin, whose previous victories came over 6f.

This is a unique test that blends both speed and stamina and that is something to bear in mind with , and , who have scored over shorter trips and are yet to fully prove themselves over the distance.

Draw

Unlike the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, this race is run on a turning track with the field negotiating a long right-hand bend before entering the straight. The draw, therefore, plays a crucial role.

Seven of the last ten winners were drawn in stall three or lower, with four of those scorers breaking from stall one. Nine were drawn six or lower. Romanised is the odd one out, having emerged from stall ten when triumphant in 2018.

Verdict

The top-rated runner going into the race has either won or finished second in each of the last ten years. That makes the pick. He has proved he stays a mile and the return to quicker ground will also be in his favour. A previous Group winner, he will be tough to beat if granted a low draw.

Royal Scotsman 15:40 Curragh View Racecard

2023 Irish 2,000 Guineas: best betting offers

have a new customer offer available if you sign up for an account

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places,

have lots of offers, extra places and money-back specials. Sign up for a new account

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from money-back offers

To get a free bet from , simply sign up to a new account

Sign up for a new account. They have an offer for new customers

If you're a new customer, will give you a free bet. Sign up to claim

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Read more . . .

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.