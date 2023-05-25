Confirmed runners and riders for the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Saturday

Saturday's Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas sees 11 contenders bid for glory in the first Irish Classic of the season, with Simon & Ed Crisford's Knight the only candidate taken out at the declaration stage.

Aidan O'Brien will seek his 12th success in the race, with Churchill being his most recent back in 2017 and Ballydoyle rely on three candidates this time around.

Paddington looks the pick of the trio having registered a smooth success in the Listed Tetrarch Stakes at the Curragh earlier this month, while another Listed winner Cairo is set to line up. Age Of Kings will make his first appearance since last July when he finished third behind the re-opposing Proud And Regal in a Group 3. Riders are yet to be confirmed.

The UK challenge is particularly formidable with four declared, all of whom contested the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket won by Chaldean. Runner-up on that occasion, Hi Royal, will seek to go one better on Irish shores for trainer Kevin Ryan with Oisin Murphy retaining the ride. Another half-length further back in third, Royal Scotsman will take his chance for Paul & Oliver Cole with Jamie Spencer taking the mount on the son of Gleneagles for the first time, replacing his regular rider Jim Crowley.

Galeron, who finished fourth at Newmarket, represents previous winning connections of this race. Trainer Charlie Hills landed the contest back in 2019 with Phoenix Of Spain, while jockey Colin Keane rode Siskin to victory in 2020. Charyn represents the Roger Varian stable with David Egan set to partner the Group 2-winning juvenile.

Donnacha O'Brien and Gavin Ryan team up with Proud And Regal who landed Group 1 honours last season at Saint-Cloud, while Jessica Harrington saddles both Quar Shamar and Bold Discovery, with the former being the pick of stable jockey Shane Foley. Bold Discovery will benefit from the services of Billy Lee.

Alexander John makes up the 11-strong field, representing trainer Luke Comer and jockey Nathan Crosse.

Confirmed runners and riders for the Irish 2,000 Guineas

Age Of Kings tbc

Alexander John Nathan Crosse

Bold Discovery Billy Lee

Cairo tbc​​

Charyn David Egan

Galeron Colin Keane

Hi Royal Oisin Murphy

Paddington tbc​​

Proud And Regal Gavin Ryan

Quar Shamar Shane Foley

Royal Scotsman Jamie Spencer

