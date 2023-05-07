Extraordinary moment at Newmarket start as Ryan Moore caught up in another rider's equipment

Ryan Moore had a surprise obstacle to overcome in an extraordinary start to the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes when a hood thrown by a fellow jockey landed on his head and covered his face as the stalls opened.

Hoods are placed on horses that are difficult to get into the stalls, to be quickly removed by the jockey as the gates open.

But when Kevin Stott threw his hood into the air after removing it from eventual second Sumo Sam, it landed on the head of Moore in the stall to his left.

The hood covered Moore's face as he rode Floating Spirit through the first few strides of the race, before he was able to reach it and throw it to the floor.

Floating Spirit – running for Saturday's 2,000 Guineas-winning trainer Andrew Balding – disappointed in the race, finishing eighth. She had been ridden prominently in her two previous wins at a lower level but was always in rear and beaten almost 30 lengths in a race won by Running Lion.

Racing TV pundit Martin Dwyer, who won the Pretty Polly in 2008 aboard Saphira's Fire, said: "Kevin Stott whips the blind off quickly, throws it across and it lands on Ryan's head."

He joked: "That's very unsporting isn't it – Ryan is blindfolded. That's what can happen, if Kevin meant that on purpose then it's a great shot - especially if he thinks Ryan is his main danger.

"But Ryan is as unflappable as ever, reaches up and removes it. He looks across [towards Kevin] and he's probably thinking 'I'll give it to him when I pull up'.

"It had no bearing on the race: with a mile and a quarter to travel they all settled down in a nice even pack. It just shows you how things can go wrong and if that happens in a five-furlong race it can be different."

How the incident unfolded

Kevin Stott (yellow, blue cap) removes the hood from his mount Sumo Sam and throws it into the air just before the stalls open Credit: Racing TV

The hood lands on Moore as the field exit the stalls Credit: Racing TV

Moore grapples with the hood and eventually disposes of it after several strides Credit: Racing TV

