'Dream come true' - Running Lion vying for Oaks favouritism after stunning win in Pretty Polly

An Oaks of some description awaits Running Lion after the daughter of four-time Group 1 winner Roaring Lion put up arguably the most impressive performance of the Guineas festival in the Howden Pretty Polly Stakes.

Joint-trainer John Gosden won the same Listed contest with Taghrooda before she triumphed in the Oaks at Epsom in 2014 and Paddy Power cut Running Lion to 6-1 (from 16) to repeat the feat in the Betfred-sponsored Classic on June 2.

However, winning rider Oisin Murphy seemed to indicate a mile and a quarter might be her optimum trip and, while not discounting the Oaks, Gosden said the Prix de Diane at Chantilly would also be considered.

Gosden said: "Roaring Lion won the Dante in tremendous style and went for the Derby. He was the last one off the bridle at Epsom but didn't see the mile and a half out, so it will be very interesting with this filly whether she's more Prix de Diane or if she'd be an Oaks mile-and-a-half filly. We'll have to give that some thought.

"The jockey's first reaction was to possibly stay at a mile and a quarter and I'm always interested in what they say straight away, but anything is possible. The idea would be to go to one of the Oaks but which one it is I wouldn't know.

"She's just gone and won for someone who has bravely sponsored a lot of the races over this meeting and he deserves it."

Running Lion runs in the colours of owner-breeder David Howden, who backed the Pretty Polly among 13 races over the Guineas meeting through his insurance group, and to say he was delighted with the result would be underplaying his reaction.

"It's a dream come true," said Howden. "To see her do that in such an important race is, for me, as good as it gets. She left them standing and I'm on a pretty big high and feeling pretty good about life."

Howden estimated he has around 20 horses in training and appears keen to expand his bloodstock and sponsorship portfolio further.

"It all started here five years ago watching Roaring Lion in the Guineas and I got into the idea of breeding," he added. "I bred this horse, which makes it really nice. "Howden as a business has got behind the sport and I think it's great for a British business to be behind UK racing."

