Confirmed runners and riders for the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket - plus an early tip

Last year's outstanding juvenile filly will take her place in Sunday's Qipco 1,000 Guineas () after featuring among 20 declarations made for the Newmarket Classic.

Trainer Dermot Weld gave the unbeaten daughter of Siyouni the go-ahead earlier in the week, providing everything went smoothly in the build-up, and she is on course for an exciting clash with Breeders' Cup winner .

Recent trial winners , who stormed home from the rear in the Nell Gwyn at the course, and , who showed her abundant talent in the Fred Darling at Newbury, lead the home challenge against the Irish-trained market leaders.

Tahiyra already has a verdict over the Aidan O'Brien-trained Meditate from last season's Moyglare Stud Stakes when she quickened away from that rival in spectacular fashion to win going away by two and a quarter lengths.

She had the option of the Irish or French equivalents, but Weld has opted to go for Guineas glory at Newmarket with the Aga Khan-owned filly.

While Galway maiden winner Tahiyra has had just two starts, Meditate has raced seven times, winning the Albany Stakes, Debutante Stakes and Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf and finishing second in the Moyglare and Cheveley Park.

O'Brien, who has won the 1,000 Guineas seven times including in five of the last seven years, is not averse to running multiple contenders in the Classics, but he relies solely on Meditate after Never Ending Story was not declared. Juliet Sierra was the only other absentee from the race.

Godolphin are triple-handed in the race with Charlie Appleby sending out (William Buick) and (James Doyle) and Saeed bin Suroor represented by (Oisin Murphy).

Mawj beat Dream Of Love by a short-head at Meydan in January and romped home from Fairy Cross back at the course the following month.

Mammas Girl won the Nell Gwyn under Sean Levey, but Amo Racing's retained rider Kevin Stott takes over the saddle with Levey on Richard Hannon-trained stablemate instead.

Apprentice sensation Billy Loughnane has his first ride in a Classic on the Richard Spencer-trained , while Frankie Dettori is back aboard Cheveley Park winner and Mickael Barzalona partners for Kevin Ryan.

Coral: 5-2 Tahiyra, 4 Meditate, 6 Mammas Girl, 13-2 Dream Of Love, 7 Remarquee,12 Lezoo, Mawj, 25 Powerdress, Stenton Gilder, 33 bar

confirmed runners and riders

Caernarfon Connor Beasley (stall 3)

Dance In The Grass Joe Fanning (16)

Dream Of Love William Buick (10)

Embrace Daniel Muscutt (11)

Fairy Cross James Doyle (14)

Karsavina Rossa Ryan (6)

Lezoo Frankie Dettori (1)

Mammas Girl Kevin Stott (20)

Matilda Picotte Ronan Whelan (7)

Mawj Oisin Murphy (17)

Meditate Ryan Moore (8)

Naomi Lapaglia Kieran Shoemark (12)

Olivia Maralda David Egan (18)

Polly Pott Jim Crowley (4)

Powerdress Sean Levey (5)

Queen Me Mickael Barzalona (2)

Remarquee Rob Hornby (13)

Stenton Glider Tom Marquand (9)

Sweet Harmony Billy Loughnane (19)

Tahiyra Chris Hayes (15)

tip and 1-2-3 prediction

1.

2. Mawj

3. Meditate

Tahiyra was awesome when winning the Moyglare last term and it's very rare for Dermot Weld to send one over to Newmarket. The bookmakers are taking no chances for such an inexperienced filly, but I don't think we can oppose her. Meditate was no match for the selection at the Curragh and she was rock solid last term. Mawj finished one place behind her in the Cheveley Park, but won over a mile earlier this year and can reverse form.

James Hill, tipster

Tahiyra 15:40 Newmarket View Racecard

