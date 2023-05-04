2023 2,000 Guineas and 1,000 Guineas tips: why these horses can win the big races at Newmarket

The first Classics of the season – the and – are upon us and the action at Newmarket will set the tone for the new three-year-old generation and how the rest of the season will pan out. Here our expert tipsters have picked out who they think has the best chance of big-race glory this weekend.

(2,000 Guineas)

By Richard Birch

Auguste Rodin looked the real deal when winning the Group 1 Futurity Trophy with plenty in hand. It’s highly likely he disliked the heavy ground at Doncaster that day, yet still managed to slam Epictetus by three and a half lengths. He’ll be more effective on good ground. He looked a colt with an abundance of physical scope that day; the type who would train on and make an even better three-year-old at distances between a mile and 1m4f. Aidan O’Brien is invariably the starting point for punters endeavouring to find the 2,000 Guineas winner, and Auguste Rodin boasts outstanding credentials.

By Joseph Eccles

You have to go back a long way to find the last 2,000 Guineas winner that raced over six furlongs on their start before, which would have to be a concern for backers of Little Big Bear, Sakheer and Noble Style. Auguste Rodin, on the other hand, will have absolutely no problem with the mile, and come Saturday we could be witnessing his victory in the first leg of a spectacular Triple Crown bid – it’s now as short as 12-1 that he completes a feat not achieved in over 50 years.

Auguste Rodin 16:40 Newmarket View Racecard

(2,000 Guineas)

By Harry Wilson

Unshipping Frankie Dettori moments after leaving the stalls in the Greenham wasn’t the ideal preparation for Chaldean, but it effectively turned into a racecourse gallop and would hopefully have blown away any cobwebs. His Dewhurst win proved he acted on this course, which is a big plus, and Indestructible gave the form of his Acomb and Champagne Stakes wins a big boost when comfortably landing the Craven on his reappearance. That Dewhurst victory was one of the fastest runnings of the race, but I think he's even more effective with cut in the ground, so, if the forecast rain arrives, he could prove very hard to pass.

Chaldean 16:40 Newmarket View Racecard

(2,000 Guineas)

By Liam Headd

The Charlie Appleby-trained colt proved himself over course and distance when winning the Group 3 Autumn Stakes in October. The son of Lope De Vega produced a career-best effort that day and followed that up with a second in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf in November at Keeneland. He didn't help himself with a slow start there, but Champion jockey William Buick gave him a patient ride and the pair finished strong. He had solid two-year-old form last term and progressed on each start with the exception of his third behind Chaldean in the Champagne Stakes, but you can put a line through that run as he was unsuited by the soft ground. He looks the best of the Godolphin pair and should be able to have a real crack at this.

Silver Knott 16:40 Newmarket View Racecard

(1,000 Guineas)

By Joseph Eccles

Dream Of Love suffered defeat at odds of 8-11 in Dubai earlier this year, but there is absolutely no doubt that her reputation was enhanced in the process. Shuffled right out at the back of the field, Charlie Appleby’s filly flew home in the closing stages and with another stride would have run down Mawj, who has since franked the form. With a victory already to her name on the Rowley Mile, this track holds no fears for Dream Of Love, and the each-way odds available look well worth taking.

Dream Of Love 15:40 Newmarket View Racecard

(1,000 Guineas)

By Lee Sharp

The Nell Gwyn provided the 1,000 Guineas winner last year, and may well do the same again this time with the Richard Hannon-trained Mammas Girl. Out of all the three-year-old fillies we have seen this season, Mammas Girl has been the one who has impressed me the most. The way she quickened up coming from the back to end up clear by over two lengths on just her second start was breathtaking, and you suspect she may be even better over a mile. With two course wins already, she clearly likes the track, and although she won't be 66-1 like Richard Hannon's 2018 winner Billesdon Brook, she will still be a good value bet on the day if Tahiyra and Meditate turn up. She has every chance to provide Amo Racing with their first classic winner (or second depending on the outcome of the 2000 Guineas on Saturday).

By Richard Birch

The turn of foot which Mammas Girl unleashed to land the Group 3 Nell Gwyn at Newmarket last month was electrifying. There didn’t appear to be any pace bias in the race nor fluke about the manner in which she lengthened her stride out of the Dip and stormed two and three-quarter lengths clear of Fairy Cross. That was only the second run of the unbeaten Mammas Girl’s career, and the way she finished off her race over 7f suggests the step up to a mile could unlock further improvement.

Mammas Girl 15:40 Newmarket View Racecard

