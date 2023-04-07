Which horses have shortened in the market for the 2023 Grand National?

With the Randox Grand National just over a week away, the betting market continues to move with 40 runners set to line up at Aintree on April 15.

Here, we look at four contenders heading to Merseyside who have received support in the last few days and why they should be considered to take home the top prize in the world's greatest steeplechase.

Odds: 8-1 (from 10) with William Hill, best price 10-1 general

Delta Work has fired himself into serious contention for the Aintree showpiece after defending his Glenfarclas Cross Country crown in brilliant fashion at last month's Cheltenham Festival, beating stablemate Galvin by just over two lengths.

Trained by Gordon Elliott, who landed this coveted prize with Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019, this ten-year-old finished third to Noble Yeats in last year's National and has very much proven himself over the staying distances and the National fences.

He began this season with victory at Punchestown in November and followed that up with a solid run when third on Trials day at Cheltenham in January.

Regular rider Jack Kennedy missed the festival in March due to a broken leg, and is in a race against time to be fit for Aintree. If he can pass a late fitness test for the race then Delta Work will be his likely mount, but if not Keith Donoghue could be a suitable replacement to keep the ride after success last month.

Odds: 20-1 (from 33) with Paddy Power, best price 33-1 general

Gordon Elliott could have another chance to strike with Coko Beach, who was an impressive five-and-a-half-length winner of the Grand National trial at Punchestown in February.

The eight-year-old is another Gigginstown runner who experienced the National last year when finishing eighth. He was one of the youngest in the 40-runner field and is likely to have benefited from that experience.

Coko Beach did not muster anything in his two appearances following that run, but he ran well on testing ground to finish fourth of 18 in the Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park in January.

That performance proved crucial in the lead up to his National preparation and he's hitting form at the right time as Elliott bids for a fourth victory in the race.

Odds: 25-1 (from 40) with Betfair, best price 40-1 with Betfred and William Hill

The Grand National has been the long-term plan for The Big Breakaway, and with Joe Tizzard scratching Fiddlerontheroof at the last stage, he's been nibbled in the market at big prices.

The Big Breakaway showed plenty as a novice hurdler – he finished fourth in the Ballymore at the Cheltenham Festival – but improved for the switch to chasing, placing in two Grade 1 novices.

His form started to tail off afterwards, but he looked back to his best when losing out by a head in a competitive Haydock handicap on his seasonal reappearance in November and followed that up by filling the runner-up position in the Coral Welsh Grand National.

That was a career-best effort and, if you're willing to forgive a poor run in the Ultima last time, this stamina-laden eight-year-old could enter the equation.

Odds: 33-1 (from 66) with Paddy Power, best price 66-1 general

With Envoi Allen and Battleoverdoyen almost certain to not take their place in the 40-runner line-up, Back On The Lash now only needs two horses to come out to make the cut, which may be the reason his price is falling with some firms.

The soft ground at the Cheltenham Festival was never going to suit, so you can forgive his pulled-up effort there last month. On the start before he had produced a career-best when beating the cross-country winner Delta Work over that same course and distance, albeit receiving over a stone in weight.

That was his second victory at that unconventional track and he stayed the 3m6f trip strongly on each occasion, which provides optimism for him staying this marathon distance, and it looks likely that he will get his preferred underfoot conditions.

