'Everything is going the right way' for Grand National hope Our Power's owner Dai Walters after helicopter crash

Sam Thomas on Thursday spoke candidly about the pleasure and pride he would take in winning next week's l with , whose part-owner Dai Walters was left in intensive care following a helicopter crash in November.

Thomas, who trains at a property not far from Cardiff owned by Walters, was also on board, but he escaped serious injuries and is relishing the appearance at Aintree on Saturday week of Our Power, who has won two classy Grade 3 handicap chases this term.

Behind Le Milos, the 20-1 chance, also owned by James and Jean Potter, is the shortest priced British-trained National contender and Thomas said: "It's been a tough season and any winner we can train for Mr Walters is incredible, while the Potters have been huge supporters of mine since I've been down here as well.

"It's a fairytale to have a runner with a chance in a race of such magnitude. Even being in the parade ring with all the buzz and hype is going to be an incredible feeling.

"For all the money the Potters and Dai invest into the sport, it's only fair they have a good chance in a race on the biggest stage."

Of Walters' condition, the former jump jockey, who won the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Denman in 2008, added: "It's been tough for him and the family, but he's at home recovering now and everything is certainly going the right way.

"He enjoys his racing and seeing the horses running and it gives me more of an incentive to try to do well with the horses at home. Everything is going the right way though and I can't imagine what it would mean to him for it all to go well, dare I say. I think he'll be watching from home with his family."

Our Power (near): hoping to give owner dream victory in the Grand National Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Not since Kirkland in 1905 has a National winner been trained in Wales and Thomas, speaking at a virtual press conference organised by Great British Racing, went on: "We'll be sucked in by the buzz and atmosphere when we get there and I'm sure we'll be dreaming, which probably isn't good for any of us. If we were to win it would be beyond anything any of us could imagine and it's what this sport is all about."

Tim Vaughan trains further down the M4 from Thomas and is also hoping to be the pride of Wales with , who won at Cheltenham in December and is a general 66-1 chance.

He schooled the grey over the National fences in Lambourn recently, which Thomas also did with Our Power, and victory for Eva's Oskar would put Vaughan's name back in lights.

His stable enjoyed 102 winners in the 2011-12 campaign, but it has not been as prolific since and he said: "People say, why don't I do what I used to and buy cheap horses to run in the summer, but that doesn't work now.

"The middle-tier trainer is finding it quite difficult, which adds to the excitement and feelgood factor of having a horse running in the National.

"We've diversified and have a cafe, vets, dog day centre and all sorts on the yard to bring in income and people almost see me as a property man now, rather than a trainer. I put a video of Eva's Oskar on our WhatsApp group and said he was running in the National and people are gripped and realise my core business is training.

"It would be lovely to think the trophy could come back to Wales and, with the greatest respect to Sam, I hope it's us!"

Coral: 6 Corach Rambler, 8 Noble Yeats, 10 Delta Work, 12 Any Second Now, Gaillard Du Mesnil, 14 Mr Incredible, 16 Ain’t That A Shame, Galvin, Le Milos, Longhouse Poet, Vanillier, 20 Our Power, 25 Capodanno, Lifetime Ambition, The Big Breakaway, The Big Dog, The Shunter, 33 bar

Read this next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.