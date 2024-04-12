'I wouldn't think that's far off a career best' - Dan Skelton thrilled with Protektorat following his Melling third

Dan Skelton believes Protektorat produced a near career-best performance and proved his Ryanair success was no fluke in the Melling Chase .

The nine-year-old dropped back in trip to 2m4f at the Cheltenham Festival to win the Ryanair by four lengths under Harry Skelton, and he followed up that performance by finishing third at Aintree on Friday behind Conflated and the Nicky Henderson-trained favourite Jonbon .

"I wouldn't think that's far off a career-best performance," his trainer said. "They went unbelievably quick early on and it was a very hard race the whole way. We know what we're doing with the trip and I'm very proud of how he's kept himself together for the whole season.

"There's that Cheltenham factor coming here, but he's overcome that. It shows the Ryanair wasn't just his day and I'm looking forward to next season."

After being campaigned over three miles or further last season, Protektorat finished down the field in the Betfair Chase on his reappearance before a third place in a Cheltenham handicap in December and a second at Lingfield in January. He was then third in the Denman Chase at Newbury in February before running at the festival.

Conflated , who finished third behind Protektorat in the Ryanair, reversed the form in the Melling under Jack Kennedy. The Gordon Elliott-trained ten-year-old finished a length and a quarter behind Jonbon, who was a high-profile absentee from the Cheltenham Festival.

"I'm absolutely delighted with the run but gutted Conflated didn't win," said Elliott. "Jack gave him a super ride and the horse gave it everything.

"Like his last race there are no excuses, we just got beaten by a better horse on the day. Both horses have run their hearts out and it's always disappointing when you're second, but when nothing goes wrong you have to be happy.

"I thought it was a very hot race and I'd say it's probably a career-best. He's a great horse. The winner wasn't at the Cheltenham Festival and came here a fresh horse and I'm absolutely delighted for Nicky – he's a great man."

