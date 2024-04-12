Grade 1 treble for JP McManus as top-class Jonbon proves his stamina in Melling Chase

The classy Jonbon , who missed last month's Cheltenham Festival, made it three wins from three visits to Aintree in Friday's Melling Chase, which continued a fine Grand National meeting for his owner JP McManus.

Trained by Nicky Henderson and ridden by Nico de Boinville, he was too good for Conflated with Ryanair winner Protektorat third.

McManus, by far the biggest owner in jump racing, won Thursday's Foxhunters' with Its On The Line and Jonbon made it a fantastic Friday following victories for Inothewayurthinkin in the Mildmay Novices' Chase and Mystical Power in the Top Novices' Hurdle.

It is the third year in a row Jonbon has struck at the fixture, following his Top Novices' Hurdle success in 2022 and the Maghull Novices' Chase 12 months ago.

He has now won 13 of his 16 starts and proved a step up to 2m4f for the Melling was no issue, returning as the 11-10 favourite, from 12-1 chance Conflated.

The son of Walk In The Park had not been seen since some errant jumping in January's Clarence House Chase and was taken out of Cheltenham, where he would have contested the Champion Chase, by McManus and Henderson due to health concerns over the trainer's string at the time.

"He had to be brave," said De Boinville. "Paddy [Murphy], who rides him every day, has done some job to get him back and I thought he jumped great today, bar the last maybe.

"He's a classy animal and I'm delighted to be riding him. I think two and a half or two miles is his trip and I'd just like to mention [the recently retired] Aidan Coleman as this would have been his ride.

"Jonbon can be a bit on edge at times, but he's professional when he gets out there. I'm delighted the yard has bounced back this week – it's been two months of hell with hardly any runners, let alone winners. We've had to sit and suffer."

Jonbon clears the last under Nico de Boinville Credit: John Grossick

Henderson, winning a fourth Melling but first since the mighty Sprinter Sacre in 2013, said: "Everybody loves him. He's been a really good fella all the way through. He's an entertaining horse who doesn't make life easy, but he's settled down so much.

"The guys at home have done a great job and Robin [Land] looks after him and Paddy rides him, and they know each other very well. If you change the routine, you can upset this fella very easily, but I think we've got the hang of him now.

"I've never seen him jump better and I'm trying to get Nico to say he'll stay three, but he's reluctant to say that, although we can think about it over the summer."

The Lambourn trainer has endured a trying period, but Sir Gino, who also missed Cheltenham, was a Grade 1 winner in Aintree's Juvenile Hurdle on Thursday.

He added: "Jonbon was one of the special ones and I think they're getting through it now. Sir Gino was great yesterday and they're running well, but Jonbon is special and has been at the top of his game for a while. We'll enjoy this one."

