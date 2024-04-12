Mystical Power delights JP McManus and Rich Ricci by confirming Supreme form with thrilling win over Firefox

When your father is a Derby winner and your mother won the Champion Hurdle, you've got a lot to live up to.

Whatever else Mystical Power goes on to achieve in his career, he did his parents – and his distinguished owners – proud with a hard-fought success in the Grade 1 TrustATrader Top Novices' Hurdle.

The only horse to be part-owned by JP McManus, John Magnier and Rich Ricci, the Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old momentarily looked like the winner of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle before being outstayed up the Cheltenham hill by Slade Steel, but on a flat, speed-favouring track he wasn't to be denied.

Mystical Power, the first foal out of Annie Power and by the late Galileo, was pressed hard all the way to the line by Firefox and managed to uphold the form of the Supreme with a half-length victory under Mark Walsh.

"I'm delighted for JP, and Rich has a share as he owns the mare, so it's great to have him involved in the horse, and for the mare to have a Grade 1 winner is fantastic as well," said Mullins.

"It's tough enough coming from Cheltenham to here, but he's done it and we're very happy with him. I was particularly taken with how he hurdled – he barely came off the ground and bent his legs like a real, professional hurdler."

The middle leg of a Grade 1 treble for McManus on the card alongside Inothewayurthinkin and Jonbon, Mystical Power played his part in a memorable day for the owner.

"You'd have to be very pleased with him," said McManus. "He was warm before the race so I was a bit worried, but Mark got him settled well.

"Both the mummy and the daddy got better as they got older, so fingers crossed he does the same."

Mystical Power (right) stays on well to beat Firefox (red cap) at Aintree Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

McManus was flanked in the winner's enclosure by Ricci, who was taken on an incredible journey with Annie Power.

One of the finest jumps mares of her generation, she won all bar two of her 17 races in a career that climaxed in the 2016 Champion Hurdle, before a resounding 18-length victory in the Aintree Hurdle on what proved to be her final start.

Annie Power was purchased by Coolmore while in foal to the operation's perennial champion sire Galileo, with Ricci retaining a share in the Mystical Power.

"It's lovely," said Ricci. "It's great to have Annie Power and for her progeny to go on and win. JP and John were very kind to let me have a leg in her as part of the sale, and it's wonderful when a plan comes together."

Mystical Power was cut to 16-1 (from 25) for next season's Champion Hurdle by Paddy Power, but might be stepped up in trip.

"We'll see what's there for him over hurdles and I'd imagine we might come back here for the two-and-a-half mile race [Aintree Hurdle]," said Mullins. "Whether he can dine at the top table over two miles is another question."

