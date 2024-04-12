Mystical Power delights JP McManus and Rich Ricci by confirming Supreme form with thrilling win over Firefox
- 1st5Mystical Powerfav11/10
- 2nd1Firefox9/4
- 3rd2Lookaway20/1
When your father is a Derby winner and your mother won the Champion Hurdle, you've got a lot to live up to.
Whatever else Mystical Power goes on to achieve in his career, he did his parents – and his distinguished owners – proud with a hard-fought success in the Grade 1 TrustATrader Top Novices' Hurdle.
The only horse to be part-owned by JP McManus, John Magnier and Rich Ricci, the Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old momentarily looked like the winner of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle before being outstayed up the Cheltenham hill by Slade Steel, but on a flat, speed-favouring track he wasn't to be denied.
Mystical Power, the first foal out of Annie Power and by the late Galileo, was pressed hard all the way to the line by Firefox and managed to uphold the form of the Supreme with a half-length victory under Mark Walsh.
"I'm delighted for JP, and Rich has a share as he owns the mare, so it's great to have him involved in the horse, and for the mare to have a Grade 1 winner is fantastic as well," said Mullins.
"It's tough enough coming from Cheltenham to here, but he's done it and we're very happy with him. I was particularly taken with how he hurdled – he barely came off the ground and bent his legs like a real, professional hurdler."
The middle leg of a Grade 1 treble for McManus on the card alongside Inothewayurthinkin and Jonbon, Mystical Power played his part in a memorable day for the owner.
"You'd have to be very pleased with him," said McManus. "He was warm before the race so I was a bit worried, but Mark got him settled well.
"Both the mummy and the daddy got better as they got older, so fingers crossed he does the same."
McManus was flanked in the winner's enclosure by Ricci, who was taken on an incredible journey with Annie Power.
One of the finest jumps mares of her generation, she won all bar two of her 17 races in a career that climaxed in the 2016 Champion Hurdle, before a resounding 18-length victory in the Aintree Hurdle on what proved to be her final start.
Annie Power was purchased by Coolmore while in foal to the operation's perennial champion sire Galileo, with Ricci retaining a share in the Mystical Power.
"It's lovely," said Ricci. "It's great to have Annie Power and for her progeny to go on and win. JP and John were very kind to let me have a leg in her as part of the sale, and it's wonderful when a plan comes together."
Mystical Power was cut to 16-1 (from 25) for next season's Champion Hurdle by Paddy Power, but might be stepped up in trip.
"We'll see what's there for him over hurdles and I'd imagine we might come back here for the two-and-a-half mile race [Aintree Hurdle]," said Mullins. "Whether he can dine at the top table over two miles is another question."
Read these next:
Inothewayurthinkin cut to 10-1 for Gold Cup after completing Cheltenham-Aintree double in Mildmay
I Am Maximus joint-favourite with some bookmakers for the Grand National after drift on Corach Rambler
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
Published on 12 April 2024inReports
Last updated 17:23, 12 April 2024
- Ruby Walsh fires a stinging broadside and then gets it absolutely right about Jonbon
- Aintree: 'This is the best' - joy for Ciaran Gethings as rider lands Topham barnstormer on Arizona Cardinal
- Fakenham: 'They're like London buses' - Harriet Dickin records fourth winner in two weeks as Yalla Habibi continues yard form
- 'I wouldn't think that's far off a career best' - Dan Skelton thrilled with Protektorat following his Melling third
- Melling Chase: Grade 1 treble for JP McManus as 'true champion' Jonbon proves his stamina in day two feature
- Grey Horses running in the Grand National 2024: Odds + £30 in Free Bets
- Paddy Power Grand National each-way offer: Get £5 in free bets for the Grand National festival + six each-way places
- Kitty's Light Odds at the 2024 Grand National + Get £30 in Free Bets with bet365
- Coral Grand National Extra Places Offer: Get Six Places Each-Way on Tomorrow’s Aintree Grand National
- Ladbrokes Grand National Betting Offer: Get Five Places Each-Way on Tomorrow’s Aintree Grand National
- Ruby Walsh fires a stinging broadside and then gets it absolutely right about Jonbon
- Aintree: 'This is the best' - joy for Ciaran Gethings as rider lands Topham barnstormer on Arizona Cardinal
- Fakenham: 'They're like London buses' - Harriet Dickin records fourth winner in two weeks as Yalla Habibi continues yard form
- 'I wouldn't think that's far off a career best' - Dan Skelton thrilled with Protektorat following his Melling third
- Melling Chase: Grade 1 treble for JP McManus as 'true champion' Jonbon proves his stamina in day two feature
- Grey Horses running in the Grand National 2024: Odds + £30 in Free Bets
- Paddy Power Grand National each-way offer: Get £5 in free bets for the Grand National festival + six each-way places
- Kitty's Light Odds at the 2024 Grand National + Get £30 in Free Bets with bet365
- Coral Grand National Extra Places Offer: Get Six Places Each-Way on Tomorrow’s Aintree Grand National
- Ladbrokes Grand National Betting Offer: Get Five Places Each-Way on Tomorrow’s Aintree Grand National