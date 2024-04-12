'He clearly has a big engine' - Inothewayurthinkin cut to 10-1 for Gold Cup after completing Cheltenham-Aintree double in Mildmay

Never underestimate a slow learner. Albert Einstein was supposedly a poor student, Thomas Edison was thought a dunce and Charles Darwin did so badly at school his father told him he would be a disgrace to his family. It did not stop any of them.

Inothewayurthinkin made similarly tardy progress early on but, like those three scientific geniuses, he may not let that prevent him from reaching the top, albeit in his case that means winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

He remains a work in progress but earned a quote of just 10-1 from Paddy Power for the most prestigious prize in jump racing next March after coming through much his stiffest exam to date, despite doing a lot wrong.

JP McManus's six-year-old had rather hinted he was getting the hang of things after defeats in his first races over fences when bounding home as a heavily backed favourite in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Chase at Cheltenham last month.

He was racing off a BHA mark of just 145 in an amateur riders' handicap that day and was stepped up to Grade 1 company here in a contest won recently by the likes of Native River and Gerri Colombe.

Inothewayurthinkin: won the Mildmay under Mark Walsh Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

His jumping did not initially stand the test, yet that did not stop his getting competitive at the business end, or from coming clear decisively late on for a four-length win under Mark Walsh.

"I'm delighted with the result," said trainer Gavin Cromwell. "He was novicey. He jumped the first couple a bit big, he can do that but he's learning as he goes.

"His jumping definitely left a bit to be desired but he clearly has a big engine. He looked to have done plenty wrong but still won, which is always nice to see. Clearly he stays well."

Walsh added: "They kicked on going out on the last circuit to make it a real test. He's a good horse. He made a mistake at the third-last and the second-last and still came out on top."

This is likely to be the last lesson for Inothewayurthinkin, whose sister Limerick Lace runs in the Grand National, before he embarks on the Gold Cup trail next term.

"I'd say that's it for this season," Cromwell said. "He'll be up into big-boy company next season and we'll see how that goes but he's going to have to brush up his jumping. Hopefully he can keep going forward.

"We won't get too excited but please God he has the credentials. We won't lose the run of ourselves but I suppose the Gold Cup would be the ultimate target, you'd love to think that, but there's long way to go from here to there."

It was a one-two for McManus as Iroko took second place on his step up in trip to three miles and a furlong.

"He just gallops and round here it's probably too sharp for him and we probably bumped into one," said joint-trainer Oliver Greenall.

"He tries and stays and jumps so well. When he's flat out he still jumps really well. He could go to Punchestown and there are races like the Coral Gold Cup next season."

Giovinco, a five-time winner in just nine previous starts for Lucinda Russell and third in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham, suffered a fatal fall at the final fence.

