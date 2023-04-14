'I think it could be third time lucky' - celebrity picks for the 2023 Grand National

We have asked a selection of celebrities for their picks for the Randox Grand National ( ) on Saturday. Here they provide their 1-2-3-4s for the Aintree spectacular . . .

Dion Dublin

Former Premier League football and TV presenter

1

2 Vanillier

3 Fury Road

4 Lifetime Ambition

We bang them in a hat and someone might give you a little heads up. But it's the Grand National, it doesn't matter who you think it going to win and who should win. On the day it's like a local derby – form goes out of the window.

Any Second Now 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Sam Quek

Olympic gold medal-winning hockey player-turned TV presenter

1

2 Delta Work

3 Gaillard Du Mesnil

4 Back on the Lash

I'm going to go for to win. I do like a Davy Russell and Gordon Elliott combo. Delta Work is a good horse and won well at Cheltenham, so I'll go for him to finish second. My lucky number is 13 so I'll go for Gaillard Du Mesnil to finish third and Back On The Lash to finish fourth as I love a night out. One side of me tries to be a racing expert, which I am not, but I do try to look at the form and what has recently won. But let's be honest, anything can happen in the Grand National.

Galvin 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Natasha Jones

World champion boxer

1

2 Fury Road

3 The Big Dog

4 Our Power

I think it's going to be again, even though he has a different jockey – that's what I've been told anyway! I have no horseracing experience, so usually I just go by a name that means something to me. But I've been informed by people who know a little bit about the sport and I'm trusting their experience.

Noble Yeats 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Andrew Thornton

Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey

1

2 Longhouse Poet

3 Capodanno

4 Ain't That A Shame

has had a similar preparation to the one Tiger Roll had and will improve on his second run over the fences. So will Longhouse Poet, who will be ridden less exuberantly this time. Capodanno is an unexposed seven-year-old and Ain't The A Shame is ridden by Rachael Blackmore and the horse he beat last time won at Fairyhouse on Monday.

Delta Work 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Phil Thompson

Former Liverpool and England defender

1

2 Le Milos

3 Ain’t That A Shame

4 Minella Trump

is my top pick. He's been placed in the last two Grand Nationals, and I think it could be third time lucky.

Any Second Now 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Chris Hughes

ITV Racing pundit and ex-Love Island star

1

2 Any Second Now

3 Galvin

4 Eva's Oskar

With working for ITV, I'm very much a formbook man. I actually had the opportunity to ride alongside up at Lucinda's yard a couple of months ago and he's fantastic. Lucinda is a great plotter of races and I'm expecting more of the same after what he produced at Cheltenham. He's well in at the weights and I think he'll win. Any Second Now and Galvin will be right up there and Eva's Oskar could run well at a big price for Tim Vaughan. His horses keep galloping and he's a fantastic trainer.

Corach Rambler 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Michael Le Vell

Coronation Street actor

1

2 Any Second Now

3 Ain't That A Shame

4 Our Power

Normally I pick the winner by doing a sweepstake in the pub, like everyone else! That's all you can do with the Grand National. Get a pin and hope for the best. That's it, and that is why everyone loves it. No-one can predict it. It's one of those races, there's no massive favourites.

Delta Work 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Alan Halsall

Coronation Street actor

1

2 Noble Yeats

3 Delta Work

4 The Big Dog

Ruby [Walsh] said he fancies and when somebody like him says something like that you've got to take it on board. My little girl calls me The Big Dog – because I'm so tall – so that would be my pick for fourth. He would be the random bet.

Gaillard Du Mesnil 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Sarah Jayne Dunn

Former Hollyoaks actress

1

2 Mr Incredible

3 Corach Rambler

4 Noble Yeats

I go for a name or silks that I like. sticks out for me so he's my number one pick. I normally let my little boy Stanley pick a name and go off and place some bets, and maybe have a look at the favourites. Stanley would go for Mr Incredible, so I'll add him in along with two near the top of the betting in Corach Rambler and Noble Yeats.

The Big Dog 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Laura Wright

Soprano who will sing the national anthem on Grand National day

1

2 A Wave Of The Sea

3 Velvet Elvis

4 Fury Road

I'd like to win. It is my great uncle's surname who served in the military. A Wave Of The Sea is my pick to be second, we live near the sea and I love swimming in it. My pick for third is Velvet Elvis as I've worn velvet at the meeting and we've got to have a singer in there somewhere; and I'll go for Fury Road to finish fourth.

Galvin 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Sir Jackie Stewart

Former three-time champion F1 driver

1

2 Ain't That A Shame

3 The Big Dog

4 Carefully Selected

would be my choice. If he's trained in Scotland then he will probably win. Scotland is a small country, but it produces some good results. Ain't That A Shame can finish second. Rachael Blackmore winning the race in 2021 was great. Putting a pin in would be my way of picking the Grand National winner.

Corach Rambler 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

