'I think it could be third time lucky' - celebrity picks for the 2023 Grand National
We have asked a selection of celebrities for their picks for the Randox Grand National (5.15) on Saturday. Here they provide their 1-2-3-4s for the Aintree spectacular . . .
5.15 Aintree (Saturday, April 15): Randox Grand National racecard and betting
Dion Dublin
Former Premier League football and TV presenter
1 Any Second Now
2 Vanillier
3 Fury Road
4 Lifetime Ambition
We bang them in a hat and someone might give you a little heads up. But it's the Grand National, it doesn't matter who you think it going to win and who should win. On the day it's like a local derby – form goes out of the window.
Sam Quek
Olympic gold medal-winning hockey player-turned TV presenter
1 Galvin
2 Delta Work
3 Gaillard Du Mesnil
4 Back on the Lash
I'm going to go for Galvin to win. I do like a Davy Russell and Gordon Elliott combo. Delta Work is a good horse and won well at Cheltenham, so I'll go for him to finish second. My lucky number is 13 so I'll go for Gaillard Du Mesnil to finish third and Back On The Lash to finish fourth as I love a night out. One side of me tries to be a racing expert, which I am not, but I do try to look at the form and what has recently won. But let's be honest, anything can happen in the Grand National.
Natasha Jones
World champion boxer
1 Noble Yeats
2 Fury Road
3 The Big Dog
4 Our Power
I think it's going to be Noble Yeats again, even though he has a different jockey – that's what I've been told anyway! I have no horseracing experience, so usually I just go by a name that means something to me. But I've been informed by people who know a little bit about the sport and I'm trusting their experience.
Andrew Thornton
Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey
1 Delta Work
2 Longhouse Poet
3 Capodanno
4 Ain't That A Shame
Delta Work has had a similar preparation to the one Tiger Roll had and will improve on his second run over the fences. So will Longhouse Poet, who will be ridden less exuberantly this time. Capodanno is an unexposed seven-year-old and Ain't The A Shame is ridden by Rachael Blackmore and the horse he beat last time won at Fairyhouse on Monday.
Phil Thompson
Former Liverpool and England defender
1 Any Second Now
2 Le Milos
3 Ain’t That A Shame
4 Minella Trump
Any Second Now is my top pick. He's been placed in the last two Grand Nationals, and I think it could be third time lucky.
Chris Hughes
ITV Racing pundit and ex-Love Island star
1 Corach Rambler
2 Any Second Now
3 Galvin
4 Eva's Oskar
With working for ITV, I'm very much a formbook man. I actually had the opportunity to ride alongside Corach Rambler up at Lucinda's yard a couple of months ago and he's fantastic. Lucinda is a great plotter of races and I'm expecting more of the same after what he produced at Cheltenham. He's well in at the weights and I think he'll win. Any Second Now and Galvin will be right up there and Eva's Oskar could run well at a big price for Tim Vaughan. His horses keep galloping and he's a fantastic trainer.
Michael Le Vell
Coronation Street actor
1 Delta Work
2 Any Second Now
3 Ain't That A Shame
4 Our Power
Normally I pick the winner by doing a sweepstake in the pub, like everyone else! That's all you can do with the Grand National. Get a pin and hope for the best. That's it, and that is why everyone loves it. No-one can predict it. It's one of those races, there's no massive favourites.
Alan Halsall
Coronation Street actor
1 Gaillard Du Mesnil
2 Noble Yeats
3 Delta Work
4 The Big Dog
Ruby [Walsh] said he fancies Gaillard Du Mesnil and when somebody like him says something like that you've got to take it on board. My little girl calls me The Big Dog – because I'm so tall – so that would be my pick for fourth. He would be the random bet.
Sarah Jayne Dunn
Former Hollyoaks actress
1 The Big Dog
2 Mr Incredible
3 Corach Rambler
4 Noble Yeats
I go for a name or silks that I like. The Big Dog sticks out for me so he's my number one pick. I normally let my little boy Stanley pick a name and go off and place some bets, and maybe have a look at the favourites. Stanley would go for Mr Incredible, so I'll add him in along with two near the top of the betting in Corach Rambler and Noble Yeats.
Laura Wright
Soprano who will sing the national anthem on Grand National day
1 Galvin
2 A Wave Of The Sea
3 Velvet Elvis
4 Fury Road
I'd like Galvin to win. It is my great uncle's surname who served in the military. A Wave Of The Sea is my pick to be second, we live near the sea and I love swimming in it. My pick for third is Velvet Elvis as I've worn velvet at the meeting and we've got to have a singer in there somewhere; and I'll go for Fury Road to finish fourth.
Sir Jackie Stewart
Former three-time champion F1 driver
1 Corach Rambler
2 Ain't That A Shame
3 The Big Dog
4 Carefully Selected
Corach Rambler would be my choice. If he's trained in Scotland then he will probably win. Scotland is a small country, but it produces some good results. Ain't That A Shame can finish second. Rachael Blackmore winning the race in 2021 was great. Putting a pin in would be my way of picking the Grand National winner.
