Grand National 2023 tips: why this horse can win the big race at Aintree on Saturday

It's almost time for the biggest jumps race on the planet. Forty horses will line up for the Randox Grand National at Aintree on Saturday, and given the history of big-priced shocks in the race, every set of connections from favourite to rank outsider will be dreaming of glory. Who should you be backing? Here is what a team of our top tipsters, reporters and analysts think . . .

Odds: 25-1

By Graeme Rodway

Has been aimed at this race all season and has twice been placed in Grade 1s, so has the class needed to win a Grand National.

He is a sound jumper who usually races prominently and it's not hard to see him being bang in contention as they cross the Melling Road for the second time. I'll take my chances from there.

Lifetime Ambition 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Odds: 16-1

By Richard Birch

Jumped beautifully in the race last year but compromised his chance by pulling too hard in the early stages.

He returns off an identical mark of 155 and, if proving more amenable to restraint this time, it’s hard not to see him going close.

I’ve long felt Longhouse Poet to be the ideal Grand National horse and I expect current odds of 16-1 to shorten.

Longhouse Poet 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Odds: 16-1

By Keith Melrose

As big and bold Grand National campaigns go, Le Milos has even Corach Rambler trumped. He dotted up in a £40,000 race at Bangor on his seasonal return, won the Coral Gold Cup 17 days later and next time had them all beaten in the Premier Chase at Kelso before he tied up.

The Kelso run was strong evidence for a horse who is still improving in his first season with Dan Skelton. With six weeks to put the finishing touches on his preparations for the race that has long been his main aim, Skelton can draw another career-best from Le Milos. He deserves to be seen as more than just Corach Rambler's wingman in the British Grand National squadron.

Le Milos 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Gaillard Du Mesnil: third in last year's Irish National and won the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham last month Credit: John Grossick

Odds: 12-1

By James Hill

As the market suggests, Corach Rambler, Noble Yeats and Delta Work all enhanced their reputations at Cheltenham last month, but I thought Willie Mullins’ grey ran the best Aintree trial of all in landing the National Hunt Chase.

Many thought he was a lucky winner at Cheltenham following Mahler Mission’s fall two from home (probably tiring), but I thought the manner of his victory marked him down as a stayer, and stamina is as important as ever in the National.

We know he’s got the class and the experience. We also know he’s trained by the best in the business and he’ll probably be ridden by a five-time champion jockey. Of the market leaders, he’s the one who appeals most.

Gaillard Du Mesnil 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Odds: 40-1

By Conor Fennelly

Roi Mage looks to have a big shout for the Griffin stable after his run behind Longhouse Poet at Down Royal in March and could give his owners a second success in the National following Auroras Encore's 2013 triumph.

That was an encouraging trial for the Aintree showpiece and he looks overpriced at 40-1, especially considering he will be much better off at the weights with Longhouse Poet, who is as short as 12-1.

He was quite keen in the early stages of his effort at Down Royal but his early exertions didn't affect his finishing effort as he found plenty for pressure in the closing stages, despite nodding slightly at the last.

That effort was all the more commendable considering he had to give Longhouse Poet 10lb, was interfered with late on and was still only beaten one and a quarter lengths into second. His early exuberance can hopefully be curbed when faced with the National fences and, being a Graded and Listed winner in France, he has the class to feature.

Roi Mage 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Odds: 25-1

By Craig Thake

One of the few big races to elude Jessica Harrington (went close with Magic Of Light). Good second in the Troytown and hasn't disgraced himself in races over hurdles or shorter trips since.

He likes this time of the year having never been out of first two in six starts in March and April.

Lifetime Ambition 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Delta Work (right) has been slowly gathering support for the Grand National since beating stablemate Galvin at Cheltneham Credit: Edward Whitaker

Odds: 9-1

By Liam Headd

The Grand National requires stamina and solid jumping, and Delta Work has both those attributes. The ten-year-old put in a solid display when winning the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham for a second year running last month and he should come on for that effort.

His win that day came close to being a career-best performance based on Racing Post Ratings and connections will have had this race in mind as his end-of-season target.

Keith Donoghue was a suitable replacement for the injured Jack Kennedy last month, and even if the latter fails a late fitness test, Delta Work deserves to be considered a leading player.

Delta Work has now won twice this season, and although he appeared to fade in the final stages of last year's National he still managed to place third and gain valuable experience for another crack at the prize this year.

Delta Work 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Odds: 16-1

By Scott Burton

The handicapper has his say in subsequent years with runners who perform well in the National but Longhouse Poet, who faded into sixth late on after being given a ground-saving steer round the inside last year, will carry 4lb less this time.

Sam Waley-Cohen and Noble Yeats almost man-marked Longhouse Poet throughout the race before galloping clear after the last. Now Martin Brassil's neat jumper is 19lb better off with last year's winner, and I'm prepared to chance that, under less weight, his stamina can last that little bit longer.

Longhouse Poet 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Odds: 50-1

By Owen Goulding

I would be keen to take on those at the top of the market and side with Gabbys Cross, who could easily improve for this marathon test.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained eight-year-old has run well on three of his four starts this season over 3m, latterly when third at Naas in the Leinster National. He travelled well in that contest but made mistakes at the final two fences, which cost him any chance of victory.

Despite that, he ran on strongly and still looks fairly treated off a mark of 143. These fences can often bring out the best in some uneasy jumpers and, carrying a lovely weight of 10st 2lb, I can see him sneaking into the places.

Gabbys Cross 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Odds: 20-1

By Matt Rennie

Plenty expect the Grand National to be dominated by the Irish, but Wales has a live contender in the progressive Our Power.

The Sam Thomas-trained eight-year-old is a relentless galloper who has thrived in big-race handicaps this season, landing the London Gold Cup at Ascot and the Coral Trophy at Kempton last time – a track that didn't entirely suit him.

He has a lovely racing weight of 10st and the extreme trip could be right up his street. Thomas has already proved in his burgeoning training career that he thrives with staying handicap chasers.

Our Power 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Odds: 100-1

By Lee Sharp

Should just creep in with a low weight here. He ran a huge race when fifth in the Kerry National in 2021 and was certainly one to put in your tracker with a big National in mind.

Has been running at various trips but appears to be better the further he goes, so 4m won't be an issue for him.

Born By The Sea 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

