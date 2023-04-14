2023 Grand National: the runners, the odds, the verdict
A full field of 40 runners and riders will go to post for the Randox Grand National (5.15), the world's most famous jumps race, at Aintree this Saturday, but who will come out on top and follow in the footsteps of legends? Get the full Grand National lowdown from our team of tipping experts in our comprehensive runner-by-runner guide.
5.15 Aintree (Saturday, April 15): Randox Grand National racecard and betting
Grand National runners and odds
1 Any Second Now
Placed in the last two Nationals; up 8lb since second to Noble Yeats but was 20 lengths clear of the third
Trainer: Ted Walsh
Jockey: Mark Walsh
Forecast odds: 16-1
2 Noble Yeats
Last year's winner; up 19lb but his 15-length fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup keeps him in the reckoning
Trainer: Emmet Mullins
Jockey: Sean Bowen
Forecast odds: 8-1
3 Galvin
Second to Delta Work at Cheltenham; jumping and stamina suggest he could take well to this test
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Davy Russell
Forecast odds: 20-1
4 Fury Road
Career-best form this term; worth this first go beyond 3m1f but needs to improve for it
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr
Forecast odds: 50-1
5 The Big Dog
Welsh National third; some jumping issues, including when running a big race in the Irish Gold Cup
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Aidan Coleman
Forecast odds: 18-1
6 Capodanno
Arrives with further potential, as well as with stamina all to prove beyond 3m
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Danny Mullins
Forecast odds: 16-1
7 Delta Work
Challenged for the lead two out in this race last year before finishing a tired 22-length third
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Keith Donoghue
Forecast odds: 8-1
8 Sam Brown
Runaway win over conventional fences here (3m1f) last April; muted lately; has had a wind operation
Trainer: Anthony Honeyball
Jockey: Jonathan Burke
Forecast odds: 50-1
9 Lifetime Ambition
First or second in all five races at about 3m; took very well to these fences in November (2m5f)
Trainer: Jessica Harrington
Jockey: Sean O'Keeffe
Forecast odds: 25-1
10 Carefully Selected
Short-head winner from Dunboyne in the Thyestes Chase (3m1f); a lesser show one month later
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Michael O'Sullivan
Forecast odds: 50-1
11 Coko Beach
3m4f win last time boosted his case but also earned him a big career-high mark
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Harry Cobden
Forecast odds: 33-1
12 Longhouse Poet
In the first three or four in the 2022 National until weakening from two out to finish a 34-length sixth
Trainer: Martin Brassil
Jockey: JJ Slevin
Forecast odds: 14-1
13 Gaillard Du Mesnil
Third in the 2022 Irish National and grabbed the 3m6f National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Paul Townend
Forecast odds: 12-1
14 Darasso
The three runs over 2m6f and 3m among his last six starts have all been good; still needs more
Trainer: Joseph O'Brien
Jockey: Luke Dempsey
Forecast odds: 66-1
15 Le Milos
Won big 3m2f race at Newbury; stamina not absolutely guaranteed but he's of great interest
Trainer: Dan Skelton
Jockey: Harry Skelton
Forecast odds: 14-1
16 Escaria Ten
Cracked approaching two out in last year's National, beaten 75 lengths; out of form lately
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Adrian Heskin
Forecast odds: 66-1
17 The Big Breakaway
Huge player if judged on his second in the 3m6f Welsh National; problems on plenty of other evidence
Trainer: Joe Tizzard
Jockey: Brendan Powell
Forecast odds: 28-1
18 Cape Gentleman
Two runs for new yard; latest was a step back in the right direction but he has a lot to prove
Trainer: John Hanlon
Jockey: Jody McGarvey
Forecast odds: 100-1
19 Roi Mage
Some French runs make for very interesting viewing, as do two runs over 3m2f at Down Royal
Trainer: Patrick Griffin
Jockey: Felix de Giles
Forecast odds: 50-1
20 Diol Ker
Has looked stamina laden at 3m but failed to deliver in three handicaps over 3m4f and 3m5f
Trainer: Noel Meade
Jockey: Kieren Buckley
Forecast odds: 66-1
21 A Wave Of The Sea
Stays 3m but Leopardstown two starts ago showed that he's still fully effective over 2m1f
Trainer: Joseph O'Brien
Jockey: Shane Fitzgerald
Forecast odds: 100-1
22 Minella Trump
Won eight of his last nine races over fences, all in small fields; last two when upped to 3m
Trainer: Donald McCain
Jockey: Theo Gillard
Forecast odds: 40-1
23 Vanillier
Jumping is the big issue but his latest start was more reassuring; should relish the trip
Trainer: Gavin Cromwell
Jockey: Sean Flanagan
Forecast odds: 18-1
24 Velvet Elvis
Sixth in the 2022 Irish National showed he stays 3m5f; back to form for last two outings
Trainer: Thomas Gibney
Jockey: Darragh O'Keeffe
Forecast odds: 33-1
25 Ain't That A Shame
Progressive in Ireland; scopey, long-striding sort; fascinating prospect for this distance
Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
Forecast odds: 14-1
26 Corach Rambler
Strong finish from off the pace to win 3m1f handicap at Cheltenham twice; due to go up 10lb
Trainer: Lucinda Russell
Jockey: Derek Fox
Forecast odds: 13-2
27 Enjoy D'Allen
2021 Irish National third; jumping problems last spring; nothing to crow about this term
Trainer: Ciaran Murphy
Jockey: Simon Torrens
Forecast odds: 66-1
28 Mr Incredible
Lightly raced seven-year-old, major quirks; if he fancies it, he has the tools to run extremely well
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Brian Hayes
Forecast odds: 12-1
29 Mister Coffey
Two others saw the 3m6f out much better when he was a fair third at Cheltenham latest
Trainer: Nicky Henderson
Jockey: Nico de Boinville
Forecast odds: 50-1
30 Cloudy Glen
It looks as if others will finish much more strongly even if this is one of his good days
Trainer: Venetia Williams
Jockey: Charlie Deutsch
Forecast odds: 50-1
31 Hill Sixteen
Beaten a nose in 3m2f race (soft) over these fences in December 2021; tailed off latest
Trainer: Sandy Thomson
Jockey: Ryan Mania
Forecast odds: 66-1
32 Gabbys Cross
Looks handicapped up to his best; should stay beyond 3m but has so much further to go here
Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Jockey: Peter Carberry
Forecast odds: 50-1
33 Recite A Prayer
Third in the Cork National (3m4f) in the mud; major backward steps in his two races since
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Jack Foley
Forecast odds: 100-1
34 Eva's Oscar
Front rank until two out in the 4m Eider at Newcastle on latest start but faded thereafter
Trainer: Tim Vaughan
Jockey: Alan Johns
Forecast odds: 50-1
35 Our Power
Knuckled down admirably to prevail on run-in in valuable 3m handicaps at Ascot and Kempton
Trainer: Sam Thomas
Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies
Forecast odds: 20-1
36 Dunboyne
Two sides to him; ran creditably at Cheltenham but Mr Incredible finished more strongly
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Jack Tudor
Forecast odds: 50-1
37 Francky Du Berlais
Negotiated these fences three times; stamina doubts after two Cheltenham cross-country runs
Trainer: Peter Bowen
Jockey: Ben Jones
Forecast odds: 100-1
38 Fortescue
Had a lot to do when producing what looked a tired unseat four out in this race last year
Trainer: Henry Daly
Jockey: Hugh Nugent
Forecast odds: 50-1
39 Back On The Lash
3lb out of handicap; proficient over 3m6f Cheltenham cross-country; soft ground a problem
Trainer: Martin Keighley
Jockey: Adam Wedge
Forecast odds: 33-1
40 Born By The Sea
6lb out of handicap; no form beyond 3m1f (one go at 3m4f); 150-1, beaten 22 lengths at Cheltenham
Trainer: Paul Gilligan
Jockey: Phillip Enright
Forecast odds: 100-1
Grand National tip
Performances in France suggest ROI MAGE can reveal himself in a spectacular new light in this year's Grand National. Le Milos is next. (Richard Austen, Spotlight editor)
