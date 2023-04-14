2023 Grand National: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A full field of 40 runners and riders will go to post for the Randox Grand National ( ), the world's most famous jumps race, at Aintree this Saturday, but who will come out on top and follow in the footsteps of legends? Get the full Grand National lowdown from our team of tipping experts in our comprehensive runner-by-runner guide.

Grand National runners and odds

1

Placed in the last two Nationals; up 8lb since second to Noble Yeats but was 20 lengths clear of the third

Trainer: Ted Walsh

Jockey: Mark Walsh

Forecast odds: 16-1

Any Second Now 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

2

Last year's winner; up 19lb but his 15-length fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup keeps him in the reckoning

Trainer: Emmet Mullins

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Forecast odds: 8-1

Noble Yeats 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

3

Second to Delta Work at Cheltenham; jumping and stamina suggest he could take well to this test

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Davy Russell

Forecast odds: 20-1

Galvin 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

4

Career-best form this term; worth this first go beyond 3m1f but needs to improve for it

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Forecast odds: 50-1

Fury Road 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

5

Welsh National third; some jumping issues, including when running a big race in the Irish Gold Cup

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Forecast odds: 18-1

The Big Dog 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

6

Arrives with further potential, as well as with stamina all to prove beyond 3m

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Danny Mullins

Forecast odds: 16-1

Capodanno 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

7

Challenged for the lead two out in this race last year before finishing a tired 22-length third

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Forecast odds: 8-1

Delta Work 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

8

Runaway win over conventional fences here (3m1f) last April; muted lately; has had a wind operation

Trainer: Anthony Honeyball

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Forecast odds: 50-1

Sam Brown 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

9

First or second in all five races at about 3m; took very well to these fences in November (2m5f)

Trainer: Jessica Harrington

Jockey: Sean O'Keeffe

Forecast odds: 25-1

Lifetime Ambition 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

10

Short-head winner from Dunboyne in the Thyestes Chase (3m1f); a lesser show one month later

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Michael O'Sullivan

Forecast odds: 50-1

Carefully Selected 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

11

3m4f win last time boosted his case but also earned him a big career-high mark

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Forecast odds: 33-1

Coko Beach 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

12

In the first three or four in the 2022 National until weakening from two out to finish a 34-length sixth

Trainer: Martin Brassil

Jockey: JJ Slevin

Forecast odds: 14-1

Longhouse Poet 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

13

Third in the 2022 Irish National and grabbed the 3m6f National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Paul Townend

Forecast odds: 12-1

Gaillard Du Mesnil 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

14

The three runs over 2m6f and 3m among his last six starts have all been good; still needs more

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Jockey: Luke Dempsey

Forecast odds: 66-1

Darasso 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

15

Won big 3m2f race at Newbury; stamina not absolutely guaranteed but he's of great interest

Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Forecast odds: 14-1

Le Milos 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

16

Cracked approaching two out in last year's National, beaten 75 lengths; out of form lately

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Adrian Heskin

Forecast odds: 66-1

Escaria Ten 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

17

Huge player if judged on his second in the 3m6f Welsh National; problems on plenty of other evidence

Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Forecast odds: 28-1

The Big Breakaway 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

18

Two runs for new yard; latest was a step back in the right direction but he has a lot to prove

Trainer: John Hanlon

Jockey: Jody McGarvey

Forecast odds: 100-1

Cape Gentleman 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

19

Some French runs make for very interesting viewing, as do two runs over 3m2f at Down Royal

Trainer: Patrick Griffin

Jockey: Felix de Giles

Forecast odds: 50-1

Roi Mage 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

20

Has looked stamina laden at 3m but failed to deliver in three handicaps over 3m4f and 3m5f

Trainer: Noel Meade

Jockey: Kieren Buckley

Forecast odds: 66-1

Diol Ker 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

21

Stays 3m but Leopardstown two starts ago showed that he's still fully effective over 2m1f

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Jockey: Shane Fitzgerald

Forecast odds: 100-1

A Wave Of The Sea 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

22

Won eight of his last nine races over fences, all in small fields; last two when upped to 3m

Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Theo Gillard

Forecast odds: 40-1

Minella Trump 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

23

Jumping is the big issue but his latest start was more reassuring; should relish the trip

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Forecast odds: 18-1

Vanillier 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

24

Sixth in the 2022 Irish National showed he stays 3m5f; back to form for last two outings

Trainer: Thomas Gibney

Jockey: Darragh O'Keeffe

Forecast odds: 33-1

Velvet Elvis 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

25

Progressive in Ireland; scopey, long-striding sort; fascinating prospect for this distance

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Forecast odds: 14-1

Ain't That A Shame 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

26

Strong finish from off the pace to win 3m1f handicap at Cheltenham twice; due to go up 10lb

Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Forecast odds: 13-2

Corach Rambler 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

27

2021 Irish National third; jumping problems last spring; nothing to crow about this term

Trainer: Ciaran Murphy

Jockey: Simon Torrens

Forecast odds: 66-1

Enjoy D'allen 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

28

Lightly raced seven-year-old, major quirks; if he fancies it, he has the tools to run extremely well

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Brian Hayes

Forecast odds: 12-1

Mr Incredible 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

29

Two others saw the 3m6f out much better when he was a fair third at Cheltenham latest

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Forecast odds: 50-1

Mister Coffey 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

30

It looks as if others will finish much more strongly even if this is one of his good days

Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Forecast odds: 50-1

Cloudy Glen 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

31

Beaten a nose in 3m2f race (soft) over these fences in December 2021; tailed off latest

Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Forecast odds: 66-1

Hill Sixteen 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

32

Looks handicapped up to his best; should stay beyond 3m but has so much further to go here

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Peter Carberry

Forecast odds: 50-1

Gabbys Cross 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

33

Third in the Cork National (3m4f) in the mud; major backward steps in his two races since

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Jack Foley

Forecast odds: 100-1

Recite A Prayer 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

34

Front rank until two out in the 4m Eider at Newcastle on latest start but faded thereafter

Trainer: Tim Vaughan

Jockey: Alan Johns

Forecast odds: 50-1

Eva's Oskar 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

35

Knuckled down admirably to prevail on run-in in valuable 3m handicaps at Ascot and Kempton

Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Forecast odds: 20-1

Our Power 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

36

Two sides to him; ran creditably at Cheltenham but Mr Incredible finished more strongly

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Forecast odds: 50-1

Dunboyne 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

37

Negotiated these fences three times; stamina doubts after two Cheltenham cross-country runs

Trainer: Peter Bowen

Jockey: Ben Jones

Forecast odds: 100-1

Francky Du Berlais 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

38

Had a lot to do when producing what looked a tired unseat four out in this race last year

Trainer: Henry Daly

Jockey: Hugh Nugent

Forecast odds: 50-1

Fortescue 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

39

3lb out of handicap; proficient over 3m6f Cheltenham cross-country; soft ground a problem

Trainer: Martin Keighley

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Forecast odds: 33-1

Back On The Lash 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

40

6lb out of handicap; no form beyond 3m1f (one go at 3m4f); 150-1, beaten 22 lengths at Cheltenham

Trainer: Paul Gilligan

Jockey: Phillip Enright

Forecast odds: 100-1

Born By The Sea 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

2023 Grand National: best betting offers

have a new customer offer available if you sign up to bet on the Grand National. You can also claim six places on the big race. Get started

Join and back one horse and get another one free – plus they are paying six places on the Grand National. Sign up

Sign up to and you will get seven places if you're placing an each-way bet on the Grand National. Anyone with an account can claim these, but sign up if you don't have an account.

New customers can get a free bet when they sign up and also get six places on the Grand National. Sign up for a new account

New customers can claim a free bet for Sunday if they bet on Saturday and can also benefit from six places on the Grand National

are going six places on the Grand National. Sign up for a new account

are paying six places on the Grand National. Not got an account? Sign up here to benefit from the extra places

If you're a new customer, will give you a free bet. Sign up to claim.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Grand National tip

Performances in France suggest can reveal himself in a spectacular new light in this year's Grand National. Le Milos is next. (Richard Austen, Spotlight editor)

Roi Mage 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.