Grand National festival

2023 Grand National: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A full field of 40 runners and riders will go to post for the Randox Grand National (5.15), the world's most famous jumps race, at Aintree this Saturday, but who will come out on top and follow in the footsteps of legends? Get the full Grand National lowdown from our team of tipping experts in our comprehensive runner-by-runner guide.

5.15 Aintree (Saturday, April 15): Randox Grand National racecard and betting

Grand National runners and odds

1 Any Second Now

Placed in the last two Nationals; up 8lb since second to Noble Yeats but was 20 lengths clear of the third

TrainerTed Walsh
Jockey: Mark Walsh
Forecast odds: 16-1

Silk
Any Second Now17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Walsh (-lb)Tnr: T M Walsh

2 Noble Yeats

Last year's winner; up 19lb but his 15-length fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup keeps him in the reckoning

TrainerEmmet Mullins
Jockey: Sean Bowen
Forecast odds: 8-1

Silk
Noble Yeats17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen (-lb)Tnr: Emmet Mullins

3 Galvin

Second to Delta Work at Cheltenham; jumping and stamina suggest he could take well to this test

TrainerGordon Elliott
Jockey: Davy Russell
Forecast odds: 20-1

Silk
Galvin17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Davy Russell (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

4 Fury Road

Career-best form this term; worth this first go beyond 3m1f but needs to improve for it

TrainerGordon Elliott
Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr
Forecast odds: 50-1

Silk
Fury Road17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

5 The Big Dog

Welsh National third; some jumping issues, including when running a big race in the Irish Gold Cup

TrainerGordon Elliott
Jockey: Aidan Coleman
Forecast odds: 18-1

Silk
The Big Dog17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Aidan Coleman (-lb)Tnr: Peter Fahey

6 Capodanno

Arrives with further potential, as well as with stamina all to prove beyond 3m

TrainerWillie Mullins
Jockey: Danny Mullins
Forecast odds: 16-1

Silk
Capodanno17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Danny Mullins (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

7 Delta Work

Challenged for the lead two out in this race last year before finishing a tired 22-length third

TrainerGordon Elliott
Jockey: Keith Donoghue
Forecast odds: 8-1

Silk
Delta Work17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Keith Donoghue (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

8 Sam Brown

Runaway win over conventional fences here (3m1f) last April; muted lately; has had a wind operation

TrainerAnthony Honeyball
Jockey: Jonathan Burke
Forecast odds: 50-1

Silk
Sam Brown17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke (-lb)Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

9 Lifetime Ambition

First or second in all five races at about 3m; took very well to these fences in November (2m5f)

TrainerJessica Harrington
Jockey: Sean O'Keeffe
Forecast odds: 25-1

Silk
Lifetime Ambition17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Sean O'Keeffe (-lb)Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

10 Carefully Selected

Short-head winner from Dunboyne in the Thyestes Chase (3m1f); a lesser show one month later

TrainerWillie Mullins
Jockey: Michael O'Sullivan
Forecast odds: 50-1

Silk
Carefully Selected17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Michael O'Sullivan (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

11 Coko Beach

3m4f win last time boosted his case but also earned him a big career-high mark

TrainerGordon Elliott
Jockey: Harry Cobden
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Coko Beach17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

12 Longhouse Poet

In the first three or four in the 2022 National until weakening from two out to finish a 34-length sixth

TrainerMartin Brassil
Jockey: JJ Slevin
Forecast odds: 14-1

Silk
Longhouse Poet17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: J J Slevin (-lb)Tnr: Martin Brassil

13 Gaillard Du Mesnil

Third in the 2022 Irish National and grabbed the 3m6f National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham

TrainerWillie Mullins
Jockey: Paul Townend
Forecast odds: 12-1

Silk
Gaillard Du Mesnil17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

14 Darasso

The three runs over 2m6f and 3m among his last six starts have all been good; still needs more

TrainerJoseph O'Brien
Jockey: Luke Dempsey
Forecast odds: 66-1

Silk
Darasso17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: L P Dempsey (-lb)Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

15 Le Milos

Won big 3m2f race at Newbury; stamina not absolutely guaranteed but he's of great interest

TrainerDan Skelton
Jockey: Harry Skelton
Forecast odds: 14-1

Silk
Le Milos17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton (-lb)Tnr: Dan Skelton

16 Escaria Ten

Cracked approaching two out in last year's National, beaten 75 lengths; out of form lately

TrainerGordon Elliott
Jockey: Adrian Heskin
Forecast odds: 66-1

Silk
Escaria Ten17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: A P Heskin (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

17 The Big Breakaway

Huge player if judged on his second in the 3m6f Welsh National; problems on plenty of other evidence

TrainerJoe Tizzard
Jockey: Brendan Powell
Forecast odds: 28-1

Silk
The Big Breakaway17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Brendan Powell (-lb)Tnr: Joe Tizzard

18 Cape Gentleman

Two runs for new yard; latest was a step back in the right direction but he has a lot to prove

TrainerJohn Hanlon
Jockey: Jody McGarvey
Forecast odds: 100-1

Silk
Cape Gentleman17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Jody McGarvey (-lb)Tnr: John Joseph Hanlon

19 Roi Mage

Some French runs make for very interesting viewing, as do two runs over 3m2f at Down Royal

TrainerPatrick Griffin
Jockey: Felix de Giles
Forecast odds: 50-1

Silk
Roi Mage17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Felix De Giles (-lb)Tnr: Patrick Griffin

20 Diol Ker

Has looked stamina laden at 3m but failed to deliver in three handicaps over 3m4f and 3m5f

TrainerNoel Meade
Jockey: Kieren Buckley
Forecast odds: 66-1

Silk
Diol Ker17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Kieren Buckley (-lb)Tnr: Noel Meade

21 A Wave Of The Sea

Stays 3m but Leopardstown two starts ago showed that he's still fully effective over 2m1f

TrainerJoseph O'Brien
Jockey: Shane Fitzgerald
Forecast odds: 100-1

Silk
A Wave Of The Sea17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Fitzgerald (-lb)Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

22 Minella Trump

Won eight of his last nine races over fences, all in small fields; last two when upped to 3m

TrainerDonald McCain
Jockey: Theo Gillard
Forecast odds: 40-1

Silk
Minella Trump17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Theo Gillard (-lb)Tnr: Donald McCain

23 Vanillier

Jumping is the big issue but his latest start was more reassuring; should relish the trip

TrainerGavin Cromwell
Jockey: Sean Flanagan
Forecast odds: 18-1

Silk
Vanillier17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Flanagan (-lb)Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

24 Velvet Elvis

Sixth in the 2022 Irish National showed he stays 3m5f; back to form for last two outings

TrainerThomas Gibney
Jockey: Darragh O'Keeffe
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Velvet Elvis17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe (-lb)Tnr: Thomas Gibney

25 Ain't That A Shame

Progressive in Ireland; scopey, long-striding sort; fascinating prospect for this distance

TrainerHenry de Bromhead
Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
Forecast odds: 14-1

Silk
Ain't That A Shame17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Rachael Blackmore (-lb)Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

26 Corach Rambler

Strong finish from off the pace to win 3m1f handicap at Cheltenham twice; due to go up 10lb

TrainerLucinda Russell
Jockey: Derek Fox
Forecast odds: 13-2

Silk
Corach Rambler17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Derek Fox (-lb)Tnr: Lucinda Russell

27 Enjoy D'Allen

2021 Irish National third; jumping problems last spring; nothing to crow about this term

TrainerCiaran Murphy
Jockey: Simon Torrens
Forecast odds: 66-1

Silk
Enjoy D'allen17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Simon Torrens (-lb)Tnr: Ciaran Murphy

28 Mr Incredible

Lightly raced seven-year-old, major quirks; if he fancies it, he has the tools to run extremely well

TrainerWillie Mullins
Jockey: Brian Hayes
Forecast odds: 12-1

Silk
Mr Incredible17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hayes (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

29 Mister Coffey

Two others saw the 3m6f out much better when he was a fair third at Cheltenham latest

TrainerNicky Henderson
Jockey: Nico de Boinville
Forecast odds: 50-1

Silk
Mister Coffey17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Nico de Boinville (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Henderson

30 Cloudy Glen

It looks as if others will finish much more strongly even if this is one of his good days

TrainerVenetia Williams
Jockey: Charlie Deutsch
Forecast odds: 50-1

Silk
Cloudy Glen17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Deutsch (-lb)Tnr: Venetia Williams

31 Hill Sixteen

Beaten a nose in 3m2f race (soft) over these fences in December 2021; tailed off latest

TrainerSandy Thomson
Jockey: Ryan Mania
Forecast odds: 66-1

Silk
Hill Sixteen17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Mania (-lb)Tnr: Sandy Thomson

32 Gabbys Cross

Looks handicapped up to his best; should stay beyond 3m but has so much further to go here

TrainerHenry de Bromhead
Jockey: Peter Carberry
Forecast odds: 50-1

Silk
Gabbys Cross17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Peter Carberry (-lb)Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

33 Recite A Prayer

Third in the Cork National (3m4f) in the mud; major backward steps in his two races since

TrainerWillie Mullins
Jockey: Jack Foley
Forecast odds: 100-1

Silk
Recite A Prayer17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Foley (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

34 Eva's Oscar

Front rank until two out in the 4m Eider at Newcastle on latest start but faded thereafter

TrainerTim Vaughan
Jockey: Alan Johns
Forecast odds: 50-1

Silk
Eva's Oskar17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Alan Johns (-lb)Tnr: Tim Vaughan

35 Our Power

Knuckled down admirably to prevail on run-in in valuable 3m handicaps at Ascot and Kempton

TrainerSam Thomas
Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies
Forecast odds: 20-1

Silk
Our Power17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies (-lb)Tnr: Sam Thomas

36 Dunboyne

Two sides to him; ran creditably at Cheltenham but Mr Incredible finished more strongly

TrainerGordon Elliott
Jockey: Jack Tudor
Forecast odds: 50-1

Silk
Dunboyne17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Tudor (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

37 Francky Du Berlais

Negotiated these fences three times; stamina doubts after two Cheltenham cross-country runs

TrainerPeter Bowen
Jockey: Ben Jones
Forecast odds: 100-1

Silk
Francky Du Berlais17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Jones (-lb)Tnr: Peter Bowen

38 Fortescue

Had a lot to do when producing what looked a tired unseat four out in this race last year

TrainerHenry Daly
Jockey: Hugh Nugent
Forecast odds: 50-1

Silk
Fortescue17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Hugh Nugent (-lb)Tnr: Henry Daly

39 Back On The Lash

3lb out of handicap; proficient over 3m6f Cheltenham cross-country; soft ground a problem

TrainerMartin Keighley
Jockey: Adam Wedge
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Back On The Lash17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Adam Wedge (-lb)Tnr: Martin Keighley

40 Born By The Sea

6lb out of handicap; no form beyond 3m1f (one go at 3m4f); 150-1, beaten 22 lengths at Cheltenham

TrainerPaul Gilligan
Jockey: Phillip Enright
Forecast odds: 100-1

Silk
Born By The Sea17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Phillip Enright (-lb)Tnr: Paul John Gilligan

2023 Grand National: best betting offers

Grand National tip

Performances in France suggest ROI MAGE can reveal himself in a spectacular new light in this year's Grand National. Le Milos is next. (Richard Austen, Spotlight editor)

Silk
Roi Mage17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Felix De Giles (-lb)Tnr: Patrick Griffin

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Grand National at Aintree 

Grand National 2023 tips: why this horse can win the big race at Aintree 

Who will win the 2023 Grand National at Aintree based on previous trends? 

Harry WilsonReporter
Published on 14 April 2023Last updated 07:43, 14 April 2023
more inGrand National festival
