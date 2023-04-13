Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Grand National at Aintree

A full field of 40 horses has been declared for Saturday's Randox Grand National () at Aintree and they include last year's winner and , who is favourite for the world-famous event.

, runner-up last year and third in 2021, has also been declared and will carry 11st 12lb, the most weight any runner will shoulder.

Leading Irish fancies , and also line up, while and are others who will represent Britain in the £1 million marathon, which is live on ITV's main channel at 5.15pm on Saturday.

A maximum field of 40 means Fakiera, Mortal, Darrens Hope, Captain Cattistock, Secret Reprieve and Fantastikas miss out.

The ground on Aintree's National course was described as good to soft, soft in places on Thursday, when the track's three-day meeting – the highlight of its year – was due to start.

Townend takes the ride on Gaillard Du Mesnil

Punters will be hoping they can find the winner and could latch on to the Willie Mullins-trained Gaillard Du Mesnil after stable jockey Paul Townend was confirmed to ride him.

Mullins, who won the race in 2005 with Hedgehunter, also relies on Capodanno, Carefully Selected, Mr Incredible and Recite A Prayer, but Townend will be on Gaillard Du Mesnil, most recently seen winning the National Hunt Chase at last month's Cheltenham Festival.

In Townend, the seven-year-old has a jockey who produced a ride for the ages on stablemate I Am Maximus in Monday's Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

Unlike Mullins, Nicky Henderson has never won the National, but he possesses a plausible contender in the strapping , who was third to Gaillard Du Mesnil at the festival.

Nico de Boinville, who must be the envy of the weighing room given his association with superstar hurdler Constitution Hill, will partner Mister Coffey, who runs in the colours of Lady and Alice Bamford.

Who else is in the Grand National running?

Venetia Willams famously won the 2009 National with 100-1 chance Mon Mome and bids for another triumph with , who carries the silks of the late Trevor Hemmings.

Hemmings adored the contest and owned Hedgehunter as well as Ballabriggs and Many Clouds, who were also successful.

The Robcour colours are not as famous as the yellow, green and white of Hemmings, but they could become better known should oblige.

He represents the Rachael Blackmore-Henry de Bromhead dream team who captured the 2021 running with Minella Times, while the maroon of Gigginstown House Stud – think dual recent Aintree hero Tiger Roll – will be sported by the riders of , , and .

"As expected there is a full field of 40 for the Randox Grand National, which is always a welcome number for what remains by far the biggest betting race of the year, a race that will once again see millions of people have their annual flutter, leading to turnover of £150 million," said Coral's David Stevens.

"Corach Rambler has been at the head of the betting since his victory at last month's Cheltenham Festival, but Lucinda Russell's charge is by no means certain to be sent off favourite on Saturday, with Delta Work a mover in recent days, and last year's winner Noble Yeats also prominent in the market."

Ladbrokes: 7 Corach Rambler, 8 Delta Work, 9 Noble Yeats, 12 Mr Incredible, 14 Gaillard Du Mesnil, Ain't That A Shame, Longhouse Poet, Le Milos, 16 Any Second Now, The Big Dog, Vanillier, 18 bar

2023 Grand National: the list of runners and riders

1. Any Second Now Mark Walsh

2. Noble Yeats Sean Bowen

3. Galvin Davy Russell

4. Fury Road Jonjo O'Neill Jr

5. The Big Dog Aidan Coleman

6. Capodanno Danny Mullins

7. Delta Work Keith Donoghue

8. Sam Brown Johnny Burke

9. Lifetime Ambition Sean O'Keeffe

10. Carefully Selected Michael O'Sullivan

11. Coko Beach Harry Cobden

12. Longhouse Poet JJ Slevin

13. Gaillard Du Mesnil Paul Townend

14. Darasso Luke Dempsey

15. Le Milos Harry Skelton

16. Escaria Ten Adrian Heskin

17. The Big Breakaway Brendan Powell

18. Cape Gentleman Jody McGarvey

19. Roi Mage Felix de Giles

20. Diol Ker Kieren Buckley

21. A Wave Of The Sea Shane Fitzgerald

22. Minella Trump Theo Gillard

23. Vanillier Sean Flanagan

24. Velvet Elvis Darragh O'Keeffe

25. Ain't That A Shame Rachael Blackmore

26. Corach Rambler Derek Fox

27. Enjoy D'Allen Simon Torrens

28. Mr Incredible Brian Hayes

29. Mister Coffey Nico de Boinville

30. Cloudy Glen Charlie Deutsch

31. Hill Sixteen Ryan Mania

32. Gabbys Cross Peter Carberry

33. Recite A Prayer TBC

34. Eva's Oskar Alan Johns

35. Our Power Sam Twiston-Davies

36. Dunboyne Jack Tudor

37. Francky Du Berlais Ben Jones

38. Fortescue Hugh Nugent

39. Back On The Lash Adam Wedge

40. Born By The Sea Phillip Enright

2023 Grand National tip and 1-2-3-4 prediction

1

2 Our Power

3 Noble Yeats

4 Cloudy Glen

By James Hill, tipster

Three horses in particular stand out. Last year's winner Noble Yeats is a much improved horse 12 months on, offsetting the fact he's 19lb higher. Nothing is better treated than Corach Rambler, who is 10lb well in after his victory at Cheltenham, but the value among the principals could be Gaillard Du Mesnil, who also comes into the race off the back of a win at the festival.

He's trained by Willie Mullins, is set to be ridden by Paul Townend and this grey is rock-solid. He's never finished outside the three over obstacles so expect his price to shorten.

The best value among the British contenders lies with Our Power, who is unbeaten this season and will be at least 4lb well in. He's progressive and has to be in with a shout.

Two outsiders worth a mention are Cloudy Glen and Recite A Prayer. Both underperformed last time, but the Ultima might have come too soon for Cloudy Glen after his reappearance at Haydock. The form of his Coral Gold Cup success last season is sound and he's trained by someone who's won the race before in Venetia Williams.

Recite A Prayer hasn't shown anything since the autumn, but his second in the Kerry National is a good piece of form. He's related to Old Vic, a sire who has a great race record.

Gaillard Du Mesnil 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

