Grand National festival day two updates: Grand National course goes soft, Dysart Enos and Golden Ace out of Top Novices'

The big story: Grand National course dries to soft

The going on the Grand National course has changed to soft, heavy in places on Friday morning after a dry night in Merseyside – but clerk of the course Sulekha Varma warned conditions may ride "dead" during racing on Friday.

The famous Aintree circuit – which quickened from heavy, soft in places – will be raced on once on Friday before the following day's £1 million contest, as 24 runners line up for the Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase (4.05 ).

Heavy in places was removed from the going description of soft on the Mildmay course after conditions remained dry overnight. Just 2.6mm of rain was recorded during the first day of the National meeting on Thursday and there is no significant rain in Friday's forecast.

Yet conditions could still be on the testing side.

Varma said on Friday morning: "It was a nice day yesterday and the rain came in later on in the afternoon. We got no more rain overnight.

"It did dry out yesterday and by the end of the day the jockeys were saying it was just soft. We had 2.6mm yesterday but that hasn't replaced the moisture we lost so it is just that little bit better.

"I think it'll ride quite dead today, it certainly walks that way. On the National course it's heavy from Becher's Brook, up that turn until the 12th.

"There's no significant rain in the forecast for today, I wouldn't be surprised if we ended up with a dry day. There is a chance of drizzle because it's a cloudy day. It feels a bit chillier as well."

There could be showers on Saturday for Grand National day at Aintree but the forecasts are unclear as to whether it will arrive during racing.

"There's still the threat of showers in the afternoon but the forecast seems to differ as to when they will arrive", added Varma. "We're keeping everything crossed it comes after racing but we have no control over it so we shall see.

"We're over the moon with yesterday, it was a really great day's racing. The quality was unbelievable and it was a nice range of winners from a variety of trainers and jockeys. It was an excellent start to the three days."

Updated at 8am

Dysart Enos and Golden Ace miss Top Novices' clash – but have alternative Cheltenham option

Top-class mares Dysart Enos and Golden Ace have been withdrawn from the Trustatrader Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on Friday.

It is another blow for the Fergal O'Brien-trained Dysart Enos, who was taken out due to the going, as she missed the Mares' Novice Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival which had been her season-long target.

That race was subsequently won by Golden Ace but Jeremy Scott's stable star will not take her chance on Friday due to a bruised foot.

Dysart Enos defeated Golden Ace by nine lengths in the mares' bumper at Aintree 12 months ago and was the stronger fancied of the pair at 7-2. The pair were due to clash with Mystical Power and Firefox, who finished second and third in the Supreme respectively.

Scott said his unbeaten hurdler could appear in Cheltenham's Listed 2m4f mares' novice hurdle next Thursday, while Dysart Enos also featured among the early entries with Paddy Brennan already booked.

Scott said of the 8-1 chance: "We went to bandage her up this morning and she's got a bit of heat in her heel and I think she's probably just knocked it. I couldn't hand on heart run her without being 100 per cent confident that she was alright. It's very, very, very annoying but there we are.

Golden Ace: misses Aintree on Friday Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"She was in good form but that's the way life is and we couldn't risk it. We've done it on a vets cert so we could run her at Cheltenham next week if she was alright."

Elsewhere, a bruised foot has also ruled Lounge Lizard out of the Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase (4.05), reducing the field to 24 runners.

2.20

7 Santos Blue (going)

15 Kamsinas (going)

18 West To The Bridge (infection)

2.55

8 Golden Ace (bruised foot)

4.05

17 Lounge Lizard (bruised foot)

Updated at 9.30am

Elliott nominates best Grand National contender – and 50-1 dark horse to watch

Gordon Elliott will have eight chances in Saturday's Randox Grand National Handicap Chase but nominated Delta Work as his leading contender on the Racing Post's Good Morning Aintree show.

The 11-year-old is a two-time winner of the cross-country race at the Cheltenham Festival but was denied his chance this season with the race called off this year due to waterlogging. Yet Elliott, chasing his fourth National victory, believes it could be a blessing in disguise as he arrives to Aintree as a fresh horse.

Delta Work unseated in the National last season but was third to Noble Yeats in 2022.

Elliott said on Friday morning: "He's in great form and we're very happy with him. I suppose this season he hasn't run at Cheltenham, which would probably help as he'll come here fresh. I asked Jack Kennedy what he wanted to ride and he didn't hesitate to say Delta Work, the soft ground would suit him. I think he's got a massive chance."

Chemical Energy: could be an outsider to watch Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

There was also agreement in the studio between Elliott and the Racing Post's betting editor Keith Melrose for the chances of 50-1 Chemical Energy. The eight-year-old was second in last season's National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Elliott said: "I'd have to agree with you. This has been the plan all season for Chemical Energy but I am worried about the ground. He runs well fresh. He had a good run in the National Hunt Chase but he'd need better ground to see him at his best."

Posted at 9am

