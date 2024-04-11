'We've had this race in mind for a while for Kateira' - Dan Skelton runs four against title rival Paul Nicholls

It's good to see a proper trainers’ title tussle as Dan Skelton’s mob-handed approach to the Aintree festival is spicing up the meeting. Of his ten declared runners on Friday’s card, five contest this 2m4f handicap hurdle – and why not? This is a good pot and every penny counts in his captivating battle with Paul Nicholls and Willie Mullins for top honours.

Skelton is superb at targeting big handicaps. We saw that again at the Cheltenham Festival with Langer Dan and Unexpected Party. Harry Skelton often calls it right when he has the pick of multiple horses from the stable and Kateira is his choice.

Kateira’s second to Irish Point in the Mersey last season makes her jump off the page on a mark of 136, although Skelton would likely have banked on quicker ground when aiming her at Aintree. That is also true for Boombawn , who returned to winning effect when beating Kateira at Kempton last month.

Playful Saint and Santos Blue may lack the same handicapping potential as Skelton's main players, but each is a soft-ground performer and bolsters a strong team.

Paul Nicholls is doubly represented with Inthewaterside and Sonigino . In bumpers Inthewaterside was spoken of as a potential Challow contender this season. A mark of 129 does not align with those earlier ambitions, but he is lightly raced and fitted with a first-time hood as Nicholls tries something different. Sonigino loves the mud and also cannot be dismissed under good-value 5lb claimer Freddie Gingell.

As any festival handicap should be, the interesting profiles are easy to stumble upon. A notable mention is given to Springwell Bay , given his stamina over further and scope for more improvement.

Do not rule out Theatre Man either. He arrives off a 4lb lower hurdles mark than his chase rating, having been punted into favouritism in the Plate at Cheltenham before falling at the third. Theatre Man’s second to Ginny’s Destiny on festival trials day in a strong time remains top-tier handicap form.

What they say

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Jango Baie

He was a good winner there on Boxing Day and since that he's been carrying a Grade 1 penalty in Grade 2 races and that's the only thing that's been getting him beaten. This seems the right race for him.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Kateira, Santos Blue, Playful Saint and Boombawn

We've had this race in mind for a while for Kateira. I'm very happy with her and she ran well at Kempton last time. I hope the ground dries for her. Ben Sutton gets on well with Santos Blue has been in great form all season and is very consistent, although he doesn't hide much from the handicapper. Playful Saint definitely wants this step back up in trip and slightly slower ground, I was amazed how quick it was at Haydock last time and he didn't give his true running. Boombawn won last time and could do with the ground drying up a fraction. He looks progressive and the trip is perfect for him on a flat track as well.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of What's Up Darling and Tronador

I'd say it was a decent Martin Pipe that What's Up Darling ran in and he ran reasonably well in sixth. He'll be fine on the ground and will hopefully pick up a bit of the prize-money. Tronador would appear to have plenty on his plate but he won this race a few years ago and obviously likes the track, so Danny [Gilligan] should get a good spin.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Guard Your Dreams and Uncle Bert

I think the pair of them are quite closely matched. Uncle Bert loves the soft ground and he should benefit from the conditions there. Guard Your Dreams has really come down the weights and he’s a talented horse – he’s an International Hurdle winner after all. So if he comes right, then he’s on a good mark.

Gary Moore, trainer of Spirit D'Aunou

He's in very good form and seems well in himself. If he's at his best, then he should give a good account, but does need to bounce back.

Richard Bandey, trainer of Theatre Man

We’d like to keep him as a novice over fences for next season but we wanted to get another run into him this season, and the owners were keen to have a runner at Aintree. We hope he’s relatively well handicapped over fences and likewise over hurdles. He does lack handicap experience, but if we get the start we want and he handles the ground, then he’ll run a nice race.

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Kamsinas

He was a bit disappointing earlier in the season at Aintree but he's put that behind him and won nicely when upped in trip last time. He's one we'd also like to see the ground dry out a bit for, though.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Ocastle Des Mottes

I thought he was a bit disappointing in the Martin Pipe and I hope he’ll be a bit better than that at Aintree. I don’t think the ground will inconvenience him.

Lucinda Russell, trainer of Serious Operator

He won't run unless the ground dries out as he's best on good to soft, so we'll see what the weather does. If he does run, the two mile-four on a flat track should be perfect. Everything is right, so long as the ground is right.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Champagne Twist

He’s a lovely horse who’s improving. I was toying with running in a novice or a handicap, but I think we’ve gone for the right race. He didn’t look all-out when winning the EBF Final at Sandown, so if he can improve again he’ll be there or thereabouts.

Oliver Greenall, joint-trainer of Making Headway

He wouldn't want the ground too tacky – it was like that at Sandown and he didn't really enjoy it. Other than that, he has plenty of class and stamina. We think his mark is pretty lenient as he's an improving horse.

