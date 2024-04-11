Aintree 'should be to Mystical Power's advantage' - but can Supreme runner-up fend off classy mares?

One of the joys of the novice hurdles at Aintree is being able to compare different formlines from the Cheltenham Festival. At Aintree there is also no cop-out option for high-class mares, meaning we get to see how the likes of Dysart Enos and Golden Ace measure up against the boys.

The unbeaten Dysart Enos was lame ahead of her intended Cheltenham engagement in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle. Seeing Golden Ace land that prize would have hurt Dysart Enos’s connections, whose star pummelled the winner in the mares' bumper at this meeting in 2023.

Adjusted Racing Post Ratings have Golden Ace narrowly edging out the three who ran in the Supreme with her 7lb mares’ allowance. Mystical Power (second), Firefox (third) and Mistergif (fifth) were a few lengths away from each other in the Supreme, with neither contest producing anything special on the clock.

The Supreme runner-up hit a low of 1.06 in running before being outstayed up the hill by Slade Steel. The switch to a sharper course can be considered a positive, albeit a sounder surface is probably what he wants.

Mistergif did not appear to have many excuses, but was running for Willie Mullins for only the second time and improvement is possible. Firefox, however, did have a legitimate defence. He breezed into contention rounding the home turn and found his path blocked repeatedly in the straight. It represented a marginally superior finishing effort to Mystical Power’s.

Adding further intrigue to a fascinating affair is the presence of Grade 2 scorers Lump Sum and Personal Ambition. Neither ran at the festival so, like Dysart Enos, they are fresh for the challenge.

You would bank on Dovecote winner Lump Sum possessing a little more toe than Premier Novices’ victor Personal Ambition, but testing ground could blunt that in a race that usually places a greater emphasis on pure two-mile pace.

Can Dysart dazzle Aintree again?

Dysart Enos was cruelly denied at tilt at Cheltenham Festival glory last month, but Fergal O'Brien hopes he has her primed for some lucrative Grade 1 compensation.

The six-year-old was a brilliant winner of the mares' bumper at this meeting a year ago, when the reopposing Golden Ace was nine lengths back in second, and is unbeaten in three starts over hurdles.

Having been a leading contender for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle, Dysart Enos was ruled out of it on the morning of the race. However, O'Brien hopes she is back on track as she bids for a breakthrough at the highest level.

Dysart Enos: emphatically won a Grade 2 at Aintree's Grand National meeting last year Credit: John Grossick (Racingpost.com/photos)

He said: "She's very well in herself and it's great that we can get her back out again. Ideally we'd like to see the ground become a bit drier. She was absolutely brilliant last year and we're really looking forward to running her at Aintree again. We hope she can show the best of herself there once more."

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Firefox

I think you'll see a different Firefox here to the one we saw in the Supreme. He ran well, but in hindsight I probably told Jack [Kennedy] to ride him with a bit more restraint than I should have. He's been very good since Cheltenham, so we're looking forward to it. It's a hot race.

Neil King, trainer of Lookaway

He's had a nice break since disappointing in the Betfair Hurdle. We deliberately avoided Cheltenham to come here and he's in very good order. The testing going means we're sticking at two miles.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Mistergif and Mystical Power Mystical Power ran a cracker in the Supreme and there was a moment after the last when it looked as though he had the race wrapped up, only for him to be outstayed up the hill. The track at Aintree should be to his advantage. If he runs up to the same form here as he did there, it puts him firmly in the mix. Mistergif ran okay in the Supreme. I thought he was going to be third between the final two flights only for him to fade into fifth. With that run and experience under his belt he might improve a bit to get into the first three.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Personal Ambition

He’s not done a lot wrong this season and he deserves a chance in a good race. He’s in very good form and we were toying between two and a half miles and two miles, but with the ground the way it is we’ve gone shorter.

Jeremy Scott, trainer of Golden Ace

She’s come out of Cheltenham really well. On paper she looks up against it, but I’m very happy with her. I think she ticks a lot of boxes.

