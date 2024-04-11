The Albert Bartlett ended up an unpredictable affair - will the Sefton Novices' Hurdle be a similar story?

The staying novice hurdle division has long been associated with unpredictability and probably always will be. After all, who among us could have foreseen 33-1 chance Stellar Story snatching victory from 18-1 shot The Jukebox Man in the Albert Bartlett?

The market got it all wrong that day as the gambled-on Readin Tommy Wrong was among the first runners beaten. Nothing has come to light regarding that off-colour showing from Readin Tommy Wrong. Yet Paul Townend is keeping the faith and resisting the urge to jump ship for the ride on Cheltenham third Dancing City .

What will not be lost on Townend is the fact the first three may have been flattered in the Albert Bartlett as they essentially held those positions throughout the entire race. An event that typically examines stamina reserves in a novice seemingly taught us little.

The Jukebox Man was given a clever front-running ride by Kielan Woods, whose rivals will be alert to the possibility of squandering precious and insurmountable early lengths.

Stellar Story (left) beats The Jukebox Man in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker

Shanagh Bob must answer the same questions every Nicky Henderson runner this week is facing. He missed Cheltenham, but looked a smart prospect when last seen in a trial for the Albert Bartlett in December.

Quietly campaigned runners are always monitored closely at this meeting. Croke Park smacks as another interesting one with that profile for Gordon Elliott, who gave us Albert Bartlett winner Stellar Story.

Croke Park has not been sighted since the Lawlor’s of Naas in January. He was seventh and presumably not himself. Stepping up to three miles for the first time may enable this point-to-point winner to raise his game, as so many of these stoutly bred sorts have once granted the opportunity. The fact Croke Park is relied upon among an initial entry of six Elliott-trained horses in the Sefton (four others also owned by Gigginstown) is potentially significant.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

RP Recommends: how to bet on the Sefton Novices' Hurdle

By Tom Park, audience editor

Just the nine runners and no enhanced place terms on offer, but this is a competitive race and you need to make sure you take advantage of any concessions you can. bet365's BOG and Price Promise mean they edge it again. Dancing City and The Jukebox Man had hard races in the Albert Bartlett so I'm happy to take them on here with Shanagh Bob, who has plenty to find on ratings but has plenty of potential. His price could go either way, so it is important to have BOG on your side.

RP Recommends: bet365

What they say

Gary Moore, trainer of Ballybentragh

He's well, but it looks like he might have his work cut out at this level. David [Maxwell, jockey and owner] was keen to have a crack at this so I hope he can put up a good showing.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Croke Park

This guy was the one we had earmarked for the Albert Bartlett rather than Stellar Story, but he got a stone bruise just before he was due to leave and we couldn’t send him. He’s better than we’ve seen from him and this race will suit him well.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Dancing City and Readin Tommy Wrong

Paul [Townend] is on Readin Tommy Wrong. He disappointed in the Albert Bartlett, where he faded tamely. If you can leave that run behind, he comes here with a good chance but he has to find his form again. Dancing City won the Grade 1 at the Dublin Racing Festival and ran well to finish third at Cheltenham. You'd like to think he has every chance.

Willie Mullins: runs Dancing City and Readin Tommy Wrong in the Sefton Novices' Hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Shanagh Bob

He missed Cheltenham so we're coming here. You wouldn't run him on very fast ground so I hope he likes very slow ground.

Ben Pauling, trainer of The Jukebox Man

I think if we ran the [Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle] again he wouldn’t be beaten many times, but he was second-best that day. He showed he was good enough to win a race like this and we’re really looking forward to running him.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Cherie D'Am

She has been trained for this since her race at Sandown. She gets 7lb and a mare won this last year. I hope she has a little squeak.

Susan Corbett, trainer of Pinot Rouge

Running at Doncaster was a calculated risk and she had been a good third in a novice hurdle first time, but it’s a big jump up from a Listed race to a Grade 1 at Aintree. She’s not going to be a novice forever and it’s a good opportunity. She always looks like she’s carrying too much [condition] and I think she’s improved a lot from Doncaster. She’s going to be a better horse than she was that day – whether that’s good enough against horses trained by Willie Mullins and the rest, I guess we will find out.

Reporting by Peter Scargill

