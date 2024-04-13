Grand National day updates: National field down to 32 runners as Run Wild Fred and Chambard are withdrawn

Your one-stop shop for Grand National festival news on Saturday morning . . .

Non-runners: Chambard and Run Wild Fred out of Grand National

The Grand National field has been reduced to 32 runners after Run Wild Fred was the second horse to be withdrawn from the line-up.

The 50-1 shot, who finished second in the 2021 Irish Grand National, was lame on raceday morning and the news comes after lameness also ruled Chambard out of the race.

The 66-1 outsider was one of just five previous winners over the Grand National fences, having won the Becher Chase at the track in December.

Chambard – who also won the Kim Muir at last season's Cheltenham Festival – was looking for another surprise National win for trainer Venetia Williams, who also enjoyed success with the 100-1 Mon Mome in 2009.

The big story: Punters looking outside main fancies in muddling National market

A clear Grand National favourite has not emerged on the morning of the race with defending champion Corach Rambler and I Am Maximus available at 7-1 and punters are instead reportedly looking toward outsiders.

Paddy Power have received support for Galvin, who is 33-1 (from 50-1), and Capodanno, who is 33-1 (from 40-1). There has also been interest in Coko Beach at 20-1 (from 22) and huge outsiders Mac Tottie and Eldorado Allen have shortened into 66-1 (from 80 and 100).

Spokesman Paul Binfield said: “It’s still early, but I suppose the news is that we can’t separate last year’s hero Corach Rambler and I A Maximus with both at 7-1.

"Paddy Power Chase runner-up Panda Boy is drifting and we’ve seen each-way support for a number of contenders that were rated 22-1 or bigger.”

Coko Beach has also been attracting interest with Coral punters. The firm have also highlighted interest in Capodanno at 28-1 (from 40-1) and Janadil (80-1 from 125).

Coral's David Stevens said: "It's early days on what is always the biggest day of the betting year, but at the head of the market I Am Maximus is shading the battle for favouritism over Corach Rambler, while Ain't That A Shame, Foxy Jacks, Janidil and Coko Beach have emerged as popular public picks on this unique and special day."

Defending Grand National champion Corach Rambler has drifted to 8-1 – the biggest price he has been for some time – with some firms as the JP McManus-owned I Am Maximus and Limerick Lace have been well found by punters.

Limerick Lace, whose brother Inothewayurthinkin won a Grade 1 at the meeting on Friday, has been the big market mover in the National betting this week having shortened from 25-1 after a glowing review from her owner. She comes here following a victory at the Cheltenham Festival last time out and is ranging from 17-2 to 10-1.

I Am Maximus is the ride of Willie Mullins' stable jockey Paul Townend and has been steadily supported through the week. He defeated last season's National runner-up Vanillier by 14 lengths last time out.

Undoubtedly the most popular winner of Saturday's race would be Kitty's Light. He has been a light in dark times for the family of trainer Christian Williams after his daughter was diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of six last March.

Last season's Scottish National hero is a 14-1 chance to become the first Welsh-trained winner of the race since 1905.

Meetingofthewaters has been a notable drifter in the market, out to 14-1 having been an 8-1 fancy only a few days ago.

Updated at 10am

Going update: National course good to soft in places after dry spell

The ground is now soft, good to soft in places on the Grand National course after a dry night at Aintree.

It represents quite a change since the meeting started on Thursday. The first of the three races over the famous fences was staged on ground described as heavy, soft in places just two days ago, while the second, the Topham Chase on Friday, was run on soft ground.

The going has also dried into good to soft, soft in places (from soft) on the Mildmay chase and hurdles track, which the six races other than the National will be run on.

Aintree did not get the forecast drizzle on Friday but showers – bringing in no more than 2mm of rainfall – could arrive during National day.

Clerk of the course Sulekha Varma warned the ground would still ride testing, with the only good to soft areas of the course between the 12th and 14th fence.

Varma, speaking on ITV Racing on Saturday morning, said: "Aintree is a course that can dry given the opportunity, it's been warm and breezy and it's done exactly that.

"I would say I think the ground will be quite dead - I don't think it's going to be like the watered spring good to soft ground. It's certainly not as deep as it has been the last couple of days."

Updated at 10.30am

Read our Aintree previews:

2024 Grand National runners, tips and ratings: David Jennings' pinstickers' guide

