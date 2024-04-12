'I'm looking forward to running him in a race we've been targeting' - analysis and trainer quotes for red-hot handicap chase

This is often the forgotten major staying handicap chase of the spring, for understandable reasons. On top of that, the age profile of this year's field might lead you to think it is not a strong renewal. But that might be deceptive.

Among the nine-year-olds are Twig , who defied previous impressions about his going preferences when second in heavy ground at the Cheltenham Festival, and Kilbeg King. The latter shapes like one who should be aiming at major marathon handicaps if his jumping sharpens up.

Forward Plan is eight and has emerged as a top handicapper this year, landing the Coral Trophy at Kempton on ground not as soft as advertised. He might find himself in similar territory here, as times have been suggesting the ground is far from the extremes foretold in some quarters.

There are also three seven-year-olds, and all are interesting. Crebilly is the shortest price following his Plate second. His engine is an asset, his jumping less so and he is yet to face a jumping test like Aintree's Mildmay fences. The longer trip should at least help his jumping and there is loads of stamina in his pedigree. His unraced dam is a half-sister to a Midlands National winner.

Cruz Control and Demnat are bigger prices, which just means their claims are less obvious. Cruz Control was gambled on in the Eider on his first run beyond two and a half miles. He came up a little short there, finishing fifth, then won back at Newcastle next time. This test seems ideal for now.

Demnat's trip is less certain. He started for Venetia Williams over two and a half, winning impressively, then found two miles too short next time. He was something of a short runner in the Kim Muir, but suggested a less exacting test at three miles might be fine. The way he jumped and travelled in front should hold him in good stead.

Analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Richard Hobson, trainer of Fugitif

He was run off his feet last time when he probably wasn't firing on all cylinders. He's been crying out for a step up in trip as he seems like a stayer. He's been in really good form.

Fugitif (left): reported in good form Credit: Edward Whitaker

Anthony Honeyball, trainer of Sam Brown , Kilbeg King and Forward Plan

Sam Brown is a 154-rated 12-year-old so is not the most obvious one, but he's been in great form this season and has won over the course and distance. The ground should be lovely for him. The three miles-six on heavy ground at Cheltenham was too much for Kilbeg King, but it gave him more experience and it looks a good opportunity for him off 140. Forward Plan has been very progressive through the season and has had a nice break since winning at Kempton. He's only been nibbled at in the handicap and has been given a chance to win again.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Twig

He completely baffled us by running so well on heavy ground in the Ultima at Cheltenham. He's in better form going here than at Cheltenham and the track should suit him, so he should run a good race.

Sam England, trainer of Kinondo Kwetu

We haven't run him for a while as we were aiming him at the National, but unfortunately he just missed out on getting in. He ran well in the race last year [third] and hopefully it's drying weather between now and then as he ideally wants better ground.

Jonjo O'Neill Jr, rider of Crebilly

He ran a great race at Cheltenham and just bumped into one. The way he was finishing his race there suggests three miles will suit him now and I'm looking forward to him stepping up in trip.

Dan Skelton, trainer of The King Of Ryhope

We've trained him specifically for this race after Ascot. I think the track will suit him very well and three miles is perfect for him, while the ground will also be perfect. I'm looking forward to running him in a race we've been targeting.

Tom Lacey, trainer of Cruz Control

He won well at Newcastle last time when he hit the line hard on heavy ground. I don't want the ground to dry up too much for him. I think he's relatively unexposed over this trip.

Venetia Williams, trainer of Demnat

He didn't get the trip in the Kim Muir. This will be slightly less of a demand on his stamina, but it's a very strong race.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

