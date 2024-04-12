'We think he's got a great chance' - the lowdown for the opening race on Grand National day at Aintree

It’s clear last year’s comfortable five-length winner West Balboa has been carefully laid out for this race once again.

The eight-year-old stayed on strongly off a 6lb lower mark to slam Pounding Poet on good to soft going that afternoon, and maintained her 100 per cent Aintree record with victory in a three-runner conditions race in November.

Brewin’upastorm, who she beat by 12 lengths, landed a Fairyhouse Grade 2 hurdle on Easter Monday.

Monmiral and Cuthbert Dibble were separated by three and a half lengths when first and third in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham last month.

There is likely to be further improvement in Cuthbert Dibble, winner of four of his eight starts over hurdles, and it would be no surprise if he managed to turn the tables on 5lb better terms.

Gwennie May Boy , a stablemate of West Balboa, has won both his start since joining Dan Skelton.

A 9lb rise for his last-time-out Uttoxeter success means a clear career-best will be required, but that’s by no means out of the question as he retains low mileage.

Johnnywho makes his first appearance in handicap company after contesting the Grade 1 Challow and Albert Bartlett novice hurdles. A reproduction of his two-length fourth to Captain Teague in the Newbury Grade 1 would likely give him strong claims off a mark of 136, and he is unexposed at this 3m½f trip.

It’s a big day for Christian Williams, who runs Kitty’s Light in the Grand National, and there is a chance he could kick off proceedings with a winner as Lord Snootie was beaten only half a length by Cuthbert Dibble at Haydock in February.

Lord Snootie is now 9lb better off at the weights, but did show signs of temperament at Uttoxeter last time when almost refusing to race.

Analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Red Risk and Monmiral

Red Risk probably isn't the best handicapped horse in training, but he goes well fresh and the track and everything else will suit , so he could have a little outside chance. Monmiral is up 6lb for winning the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham, but I suppose that's acceptable and he can be competitive again. Aintree will be fine for him too as he won the Grade 1 juvenile hurdle there three years ago.

Dan Skelton, trainer of West Balboa , Gwennie May Boy and Seefin

I'm really happy with West Balboa, and she ran really well last time. She won this race last year and the ground should be no issue. Gwennie May Boy won a valuable race last time and goes on soft ground. He's had a great year so we're not lumping pressure on to him, but we're really happy with him. Seefin is really well. I don't know why he disappointed last time, especially as he won a couple of races en route to that, so we don't know what happened. He's fine at home.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Bold Endeavour , Chantry House and Russian Ruler

Bold Endeavour has been incredibly consistent, but I think he's badly handicapped. I can't complain because he runs solid races every time and ran a brilliant race at Cheltenham. Chantry House is in great form. He looked like he was going to be top class but things haven't gone his way. We're trying a new trip with Russian Ruler to see if we can revolutionise things.

Nicky Henderson: saddles three runners Credit: Richard Heathcote

Willy Twiston-Davies, assistant to Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Cuthbert Dibble

He's definitely got a squeak. He ran a very good race at Cheltenham in the Pertemps Final. He's still progressive and we think he's got a great chance.

Jonjo O'Neill Jr, rider of Johnnywho

He's shown a good level of form in Graded company this season and going into handicaps will help.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Fine Margin

We’ve freshened him up since his last run and he has a lovely racing weight. He probably wants slightly better ground but if he can return to his Haydock form, he must have a chance.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Honor Grey

He came back from injury with a bang at Ascot and we've given him time since, so hopefully he won't bounce. He's won over the course and distance and hopefully there's more to come from him.

Venetia Williams, trainer of Ramo

He's consistent but hasn't run for a while and this is a fierce contest to be returning in.

Christian Williams, trainer of Lord Snootie

He's a lovely horse and didn't like the tongue-tie last time. We've taken the tongue-tie off, but it's a tough race.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

Read more of Saturday's previews:

Record purchase Caldwell Potter makes his debut for Paul Nicholls in Mersey Novices' Hurdle

'I'm looking forward to running him in a race we've been targeting' - analysis and trainer quotes for red-hot handicap chase

Seconds out, round three: Flooring Porter and Sire Du Berlais clash again in Liverpool Hurdle

'He's exactly where we want him to be' - top trainers on their Grand National hopes

Can Found A Fifty boost the Arkle form and land another Grade 1 for Gordon Elliott?

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.