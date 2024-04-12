Brighterdaysahead contests her first Grade 1 - and Gordon Elliott thinks longer trip will 'see her come into her own'

Gordon Elliott bids for a third consecutive win in this £100,000 Grade 1 following the successes of Irish Point (2023) and Three Stripe Life (2022).

Brighterdaysahead , who lost her unbeaten record when beaten a length and three-quarters by Golden Ace in the Grade 2 Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham last month, was unsuited by a steadily run race at 2m1f that day. She couldn’t match the winner’s speed after travelling strongly to the second-last, but still ran a fine race.

Elliott’s five-year-old had won over 2m5f at Navan on her previous start and will relish the step back up in trip. In receipt of 7lb from all eight rivals owing to the fillies and mares allowance, she could take plenty of beating.

Her task was made a little easier when former stablemate Caldwell Potter , who was set to make his first start for Paul Nicholls, was declared a non-runner on Friday evening due to an infected foot.

Ile Atlantique: third behind the mighty Ballyburn at Cheltenham Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Willie Mullins has two serious contenders in Jimmy Du Seuil and Ile Atlantique , both of who ran well at Cheltenham. Jimmy Du Seuil belied his odds of 66-1 when runner-up to the mighty Ballyburn in the Grade 1 Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle, with Ile Atlantique three and a half lengths behind him in third.

Ile Atlantique made a mistake at the final hurdle at Cheltenham, but there seems little reason why he should reverse the form with his stablemate on similar ground.

Analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Charlie Longsdon, trainer of Bugise Seagull

He's a grand horse who has done nothing wrong this season. We compromised our chance by trying to make it last time in the Sidney Banks, which he didn't enjoy. This is a very strong race and whether he's good enough to win is one thing, but in the long term he will be a lovely horse.

Lucinda Russell, trainer of Esprit Du Potier

He'll love the soft ground. The only poor race he's run this year was at Doncaster when the ground was a bit quicker. He'll be a three-miler in time but we've gone for the two-mile-four because at this stage he'll stay the trip more than others. He's a nice horse who I think will outrun his rating.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Ile Atlantique and Jimmy Du Seuil

Jimmy Du Seuil ran a fantastic race at Cheltenham, he'll like the trip and soft ground and has a huge chance. Ile Atlantique was behind him at Cheltenham and we might change tactics with him.

Willy Twiston-Davies, assistant to Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Josh The Boss

He's an outsider, but we think he'll come on for his run at Ascot as he seemed to take a good blow there. It's a dream for John Neild, who owns him, and his son Jamie, who rides, to have a runner at this meeting.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Staffordshire Knot and Brighterdaysahead

We've always thought Brighterdaysahead was a very smart mare. The race just wasn't run to suit her at Cheltenham and I think this longer trip will see her come into her own. She's been good since Cheltenham. Staffordshire Knot is a talented individual who is better than he showed at Thurles, I hope. He has a bright future.

Reporting by James Burn

