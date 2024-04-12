'He's exactly where we want him to be' - top trainers on their Grand National hopes

Corach Rambler may be about to join an extremely exclusive club. Back-to-back Grand National winners are vanishingly rare but so are horses who take so well to this unique challenge.

His performance through 95 per cent of the race was exemplary last year. He jumped soundly, travelled smoothly in touch with the pace and bounded clear once sent into the lead at the final fence. It was only his tendency to think he has done enough and to idle in front that meant he won by just over two lengths, rather than five times as far.

He races off a mark 13lb higher today as he bids to emulate Reynoldstown, Red Rum and Tiger Roll, the only repeat winners of the world's most famous chase since 1900.

But Corach Rambler would have been carrying another 3lb had the handicapper been able to take into account his third place in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham last month and trainer Lucinda Russell is confident of another big run in a race she also won with One For Arthur in 2017.

Corach Rambler pulls clear of his rivals at Aintree last year Credit: John Grossick Racing

“He seems to have improved a little bit from Cheltenham," she said. "For a horse to be third in the Gold Cup and then run in the Grand National, he's got to have good ability. We know he's proven around the track and everything and I think he's got every chance. He's really tucked up since Cheltenham and is very fit – he's exactly where we want him to be.

"We wanted him to have a bit of a race and he certainly looks well to me and he ran well on the soft ground at Cheltenham. He has gone up in the handicap but I think he's improved and he's 3lb well in."

The 2022 winner Noble Yeats is out to became the first horse to regain the National since Red Rum in 1977.

Last year's fourth warmed up by finishing fourth in the Stayers' Hurdle and trainer Emmet Mullins said: "He's had a good prep and came out of Cheltenham very well. The ground is going to be a bit of a negative, as his best form is on nice, spring ground, but he's in good form and will run a good race.

"It's no more a worry that he's topweight as it's only 1lb more, and he has the weight for a good reason. Fingers crossed going for the Stayers' Hurdle rather than the Gold Cup will have him a bit fresher."

David Carr

Christian Williams hoping for emotional success

This time last year he was crying on his own in the car every single day. Now there could be tears of joy for the man whose emotional story has touched everyone in racing.

Christian Williams has quickly made a name for himself as a master trainer of staying chasers and last spring ought to have been a time for out and out celebration.

He surpassed even his fine previous achievements when the tough Kitty's Light went on a winning spree and landed the Eider Chase at Newcastle, the Scottish Grand National at Ayr and the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown.

But in the midst of that remarkable hat-trick, Williams' young daughter Betsy was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and racecourse success became of secondary importance to all those at the yard near Ogmore Castle in Wales as she went through chemotherapy.

"I'm not sure how we kept it together," admitted the trainer, whose daughter's plight inspired countless fundraisng efforts and who will have a story to match the most poignant in Grand National history if Kitty's Light comes out on top.

Nor is it just a fairytale. The eight-year-old has been trained for this race all season and finished an encouraging seventh in the Ultima Chase at Cheltenham last month.

Williams, who finished second in the race as a jockey on Royal Auclair in 2005, said: "It looks as though everything will be right for him. He's in good form.

"It's very exciting, we can't wait. It will be a big day and it's great to be involved in a wonderful race. I'm not even daring to dream but it would be great if he runs a big race and anything on top of that would be tremendous."

David Carr

I Am Maximus heads JP McManus five

Powerhouse owner JP McManus has won the Grand National twice, and both occasions were historic in their own right. Rachael Blackmore became the first female rider to land the great race aboard Minella Times in the famous green and gold hooped silks in 2021, while 11 years before Don't Push It gave the legendary AP McCoy his first victory in the race at the 15th attempt.

McManus is responsible for a strong challenge this year with five runners, four of them trained at Closutton by Willie Mullins.

Paul Townend is back on I Am Maximus after he gave him an inspired ride to land a dramatic Irish National last season, and he has since landed Grade 1 honours in the Drinmore Novice Chase. He warmed up for a crack at Aintree with an impressive victory in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse, which has proved an effective National trial, particularly for Mullins who won it with Hedgehunter on his way to Aintree glory in 2005.

Meetingofthewaters ran an encouraging trial when third in the Ultima at Cheltenham and could prove another shrewd acquisition for the McManus team after he was purchased from Paul Byrne before last month's festival. He landed the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown in December under Danny Mullins and the pair are reunited.

Capodanno and Janidil are both big prices but neither should be dismissed given they are Grade 1 winners. After landing the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham, Capodanno was not beaten far into fourth in the Ryanair last month and Keith Donoghue takes the ride, while Janidil has not shaped badly behind the likes of Allaho and Banbridge this season and will have the services of Jody McGarvey in the saddle.

I Am Maximus: leading contender for Willie Mullins Credit: Patrick McCann

Mullins said: "I Am Maximus has done everything right since he won for the first time over fences in the Irish National last year. Paul [Townend] gave him a super ride that day and he rides again. I thought he showed huge improvement to win the Bobbyjo and I think he comes here with more than an average chance off the weight he has.

"Meetingofthewaters certainly has the ability and must have an excellent chance off this weight. This has been his target all year for Capodanno. He’ll handle the track and I think he’s a horse who can be better than a handicapper. Janidil will need a lot of things to go right to win a National, but he deserves to take his chance."

Gavin Cromwell is responsible for McManus's other runner Limerick Lace , who has been well supported in the days leading up to the race. She put in a smart performance when beating Dinoblue in the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham last month and is the choice of the owner's retained rider Mark Walsh.

Cromwell, who saddled Limerick Lace's brother, Inothewayurthinkin, to land the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase on Friday, said: "Limerick Lace is in good form and likes soft ground but it will make it more of a stamina test and we're not sure how well she stays this trip. But she stayed well in the Troytown so hopefully she can run a big race."

Conor Fennelly

Vanillier out to go one better than last year

Vanillier has been at the top end of the Grand National market for the best part of 12 months since he ran a gallant race in defeat last year when he unleashed a late surge but just failed to reel in Corach Rambler and went down by two and a quarter lengths.

The winner has since gone on to show his capabilities at Grade 1 level, finishing third to Galopin Des Champs in last month's Gold Cup, and Vanillier's trainer Gavin Cromwell seems to have geared the nine-year-old's season around another big crack at the National.

The dashing grey is a Grade 1 winner himself having landed the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2021 and after running below-par in a couple of outings earlier in the season, he put in an encouraging effort when runner-up behind the reopposing I Am Maximus in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse in February.

Vanillier: can he go one better than last year? Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Cromwell said: "Vanillier is in good form. I was delighted with his run in the Bobbyjo, he jumped well and I was happy with him. He had a great run last season so hopefully he can run another big race."

Sean Flanagan was in the saddle for last year's effort and he feels Vanillier's experience around the course will stand him in good stead as he bids to go one better.

"He ran a cracker in the race last year," he said. "When you look at Corach Rambler and what he's done, finishing third in a Gold Cup, that makes it look an even better run. We know he's a strong stayer and the race seems to really suit him, while we're 9lb better off with Corach Rambler now.

"I think he'll have come on a lot for last year's run. He's had a run over the fences and I jumped a couple with him on Monday and he really enjoyed it again. I think it's going to be less of a shock for him now which might allow me to be a little bit closer on him early on which will be a help.

"I think his prep in the Bobbyjo this year was better than last year. I know he was beaten further this year but I Am Maximus is a very good horse. He jumped very well and it was testing ground which he wouldn't be mad about, although he does handle it. We're very happy with where he is."

Conor Fennelly

