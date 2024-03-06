Champion point-to-point trainer Tom Ellis takes out full licence to saddle Latenightpass in Grand National

Champion point-to-point trainer Tom Ellis is taking out a full trainer's licence and will saddle Latenightpass in next month's Randox Grand National .

The 11-year-old has been trained this season by Dan Skelton, but Ellis, who is based in Warwickshire, said: "I'll never get another chance to train a horse for the National that is owned and was bred by my mum and will be ridden by my wife [Gina Andrews]."

Ellis has been Britain's most successful point-to-point trainer for the past five seasons and has saddled more than 300 winners including hunter chases.

Tom Ellis (right): will train Latenightpass in the Grand National

Latenightpass won the Foxhunters' at Aintree in 2022 and has form figures of 214 in the race over the National fences. He finished first and second in two runs at Cheltenham's cross-country course this season when trained by Skelton and was last seen when fifth in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Haydock last month.

He is a 33-1 chance to win the Grand National with bet365, with last year's winner Corach Rambler, Kitty's Light and Monbeg Genius the only shorter-priced British-trained entries.

Randox Health Grand National, 4.00 Aintree, April 13

bet365: 10 I Am Maximus, 12 Corach Rambler, Vanillier, 16 Mahler Mission, Noble Yeats, Panda Boy, 20 Galvin, Kitty's Light, Meetingofthewaters, 25 Capodanno, Chemical Energy, Monbeg Genius, 33 Ain't That A Shame, Delta Work, Hewick, Latenightpass, Minella Indo, Nassalam, Stattler, Threeunderthrufive, 40 bar

