Jonjo O’Neill eyes Ultima at Cheltenham Festival for National hope Monbeg Genius after 'disappointing' Kelso run
Jonjo O’Neill was left scratching his head after Monbeg Genius’s below-par effort at Kelso last weekend but said he may use the Ultima Handicap Chase as preparation for next month's Randox Grand National.
The eight-year-old was pushed out to 33-1 (from 16) with Coral for the National on April 13 after managing to beat only two rivals home when fifth on Saturday, but O'Neill said: "He’s come out of the race fine actually. He didn’t jump great and I may run him at Cheltenham for a bit of match practice.
"The National is the plan, but he was a bit disappointing the other day. I think he was a bit rusty because there’s nothing wrong with him and he’s come out of the race grand. We’d like to see a little bit better from him before we go to Aintree."
Monbeg Genius was sent off at 6-1 joint-favourite in last year’s Ultima, when he finished third behind subsequent National winner Corach Rambler. He is a 16-1 shot to go two places better this time.
Ultima Handicap Chase (March 12, Cheltenham)
Coral: 6 Meetingofthewaters, 8 Chianti Classico, Inothewayurthinkin, The Goffer, 10 Corach Rambler, Crebilly, Stumptown, Theatre Man, 12 Amirite, Giovinco, Monbeg Genius, 14 Glengouly, Trelawne, 16 Bar
Randox Grand National (April 13, Aintree)
Coral: 10 I Am Maximus, Vanillier, 12 Corach Rambler, 14 Mahler Mission, 16 Kitty’s Light, Noble Yeats, Panda Boy, 20 Capodanno, Galvin, Meetingofthewaters, Minella Indo, 25 Ain’t That A Shame, Chemical Energy, Hewick, Mr Incredible, Nassalam, 33 Bar
Published on 5 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 09:15, 5 March 2024
