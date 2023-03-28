2023 Grand National: four horses either ahead of their marks - or badly in at the weights

The is less than three weeks away and anticipation is building for what promises to be an enthralling running of the famous race. Here, we identify four runners in this year’s field that – since the were revealed – now find themselves either ahead of the handicapper, or badly in at the weights.

Grand National rating: 146

Now rated: 156

Corach Rambler was a springer in the Grand National market after claiming a second successive running of the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. The nine-year-old is now the outright Grand National favourite (generally 7-1) with most firms, and he shapes as though a dour test of stamina will suit.

He was given a mark of 146 for the National, and following withdrawals he is now guaranteed a run in the 4m2½f contest. The Ultima victory saw his mark catapult to 156, and that rating would put him on 11st 1lb in this year’s race, as opposed to the 10st 5lb he is set to carry. Representing 2017 Grand National winner Lucinda Russell, everything points towards him going close if taking to the National fences.

Corach Rambler 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Grand National rating: 145

Now rated: 150

Willie Mullins hasn’t won the Grand National since Hedgehunter in 2005, but he has a couple of live chances in Gaillard Du Mesnil and Mr Incredible – the latter looking well treated off a mark of 145.

Since assigned his 10st 4lb Grand National weight, Mr Incredible has finished an eyecatching third in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham. He looked to be finishing with a wet sail there before a final-fence blunder halted his momentum, and despite the defeat his mark was raised to 147. The National looks the obvious target for this strong stayer and he retains the potential for improvement on the back of just nine starts under rules.

Mr Incredible 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Grand National rating: 141

Now rated: 147

Hopes of a first Grand National winner appeared to be over for Sam Thomas after his of the race having failed the qualification criteria, but since then Our Power has burst on to the scene with a strong-staying Kempton victory.

That Kempton success came off a mark of 141, the same figure the eight-year-old runs off in the National, but he has since been pushed up 6lb to an official mark of 147. While that rating would have guaranteed Our Power a run in the National, a mark of 141 leaves him waiting on around ten withdrawals in order to sneak into the contest.

Our Power 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Grand National rating: 163

Now rated: 160

The 2009 Grand National-winning trainer Venetia Williams has Royale Pagaille entered for this year’s race, but the gelding finds himself on a disadvantageous mark. Having trailed home a distant sixth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last time, Royale Pagaille saw his rating drop from 163 to 160.

Royale Pagaille has defied a burden of 163 before, claiming the 2022 Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock off the same mark, but the nine-year-old hasn’t matched that level of form in five subsequent starts and his National claims likely hinge on Aintree receiving significant rainfall in the next fortnight.

Royale Pagaille 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Sky Bet: 7 Corach Rambler, Noble Yeats, 10 Gaillard Du Mesnil, 12 Delta Work, 14 Any Second Now, Longhouse Poet, Mr Incredible, 16 Conflated, Galvin, 20 Le Milos, 25 bar

