2023 Grand National: the full list of entries and weights for the Aintree epic

The weights are out for the world's greatest jumps race, with 40 horses set to line up at Aintree on April 15 to tackle the .

Noble Yeats won the 2022 edition and should be back to defend his crown in 2022, but he will do so with his rating having risen to 166 – up 19lb from his mark of 147 last year.

Last year's runner-up Any Second Now heads the weights with a rating of 167, up 8lb from last year, alongside Cheltenham Gold Cup contenders Conflated and Hewick.

Some 77 horses remain in the hunt for the Grand National, which will be whittled down in the coming weeks.

Below is a full and comprehensive list of all current entries, their weights and handicap marks ahead of the big race at Aintree.

weights: the full list

1 Any Second Now 11st 12lb (167)

2 Conflated 11st 12lb (167)

3 Hewick 11st 12lb (167)

4 Galvin 11st 11lb (166)

5 Noble Yeats 11st 11lb (166)

6 Envoi Allen 11st 8lb (163)

7 Royale Pagaille 11st 8lb (163)

8 Fury Road 11st 6lb (161)

9 Capodanno 11st 5lb (160)

10 The Big Dog 11st 5lb (160)

11 Delta Work 11st 4lb (159)

12 Sam Brown 11st 4lb (159)

13 Franco De Port 11st 3lb (158)

14 Lifetime Ambition 11st 3lb (158)

15 Carefully Selected 11st 1lb (156)

16 Chris's Dream 11st (155)

17 Coko Beach 11st (155)

18 Gaillard Du Mesnil 11st (155)

19 Longhouse Poet 11st (155)

*20 Minella Times 11st (155) – RETIRED

21 Darasso 10st 13lb (154)

22 Burrows Saint 10st 12lb (153)

23 Pencilfulloflead 10st 12lb (153)

24 Ga Law 10st 11lb (152)

25 Happygolucky 10st 11lb (152)

26 Le Milos 10st 11lb (152)

27 Quick Wave 10st 11lb (152)

28 The Shunter 10st 11lb (152)

29 Escaria Ten 10st 10lb (151)

30 Farclas 10st 10lb (151)

31 Remastered 10st 10lb (151)

32 The Big Breakaway 10st 10lb (151)

33 Threeunderthrufive 10st 9lb (150)

34 Cape Gentleman 10st 8lb (149)

35 Cilaos Emery 10st 8lb (149)

36 Diol Ker 10st 8lb (149)

37 Roi Mage 10st 8lb (149)

38 A Wave Of The Sea 10st 6lb (147)

39 Minella Trump 10st 6lb (147)

40 Vanillier 10st 6lb (147)

41 Velvet Elvis 10st 6lb (147)

42 Ain't That A Shame 10st 5lb (146)

43 Corach Rambler 10st 5lb (146)

44 Enjoy D'Allen 10st 5lb (146)

45 Lord Lariat 10st 5lb (146)

46 Ash Tree Meadow 10st 4lb (145)

47 Battleoverdoyen 10st 4lb (145)

48 Cloudy Glen 10st 4lb (145)

49 Gin On Lime 10st 4lb (145)

50 Mister Coffey 10st 4lb (145)

51 Mr Incredible 10st 4lb (145)

52 Ashtown Lad 10st 3lb (144)

53 Gabbys Cross 10st 2lb (143)

54 Hill Sixteen 10st 2lb (143)

55 Eva's Oskar 10st 1lb (142)

56 Rapper 10st 1lb (142)

57 Recite A Prayer 10st 1lb (142)

58 Death Duty 10st (141)

59 Dunboyne 10st (141)

60 Francky Du Berlais 10st (141)

61 Frontal Assault 10st (141)

62 Our Power 10st (141)

63 Sporting John 10st (141)

64 Back On The Lash 9st 13lb (140)

65 Fortescue 9st 13lb (140)

66 Defi Bleu 9st 12lb (139)

67 Born By The Sea 9st 10lb (137)

68 Gevrey 9st 10lb (137)

69 Milan Native 9st 10lb (137)

70 Punitive 9st 10lb (137)

71 Captain Kangaroo 9st 8lb (135)

72 Darrens Hope 9st 8lb (135)

73 Fakiera 9st 8lb (135)

74 Mortal 9st 8lb (135)

75 Captain Cattistock 9st 5lb (132)

76 Fantastikas 9st 5lb (132)

77 Secret Reprieve 9st 5lb (132)

78 Glamorgan Duke 9st 1lb (128)

Coral: 10 Noble Yeats, 16 Any Second Now, Corach Rambler, 20 Ashtown Lad, Delta Work, Gaillard Du Mesnil, Le Milos, Longhouse Poet, Remastered, 25 Capodanno, Carefully Selected, Galvin, Hewick, Lifetime Ambition, Quick Wave, The Big Breakaway, The Big Dog, The Shunter, 33 bar

