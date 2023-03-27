2023 Randox Grand National: Start time, TV details, tickets, contenders and more

The Randox Grand National is the biggest jump race in the world and on Saturday, April 15, 40 runners will head to Aintree bidding to join the famous roll of honour.

The Grand National is the highlight of three days of top-class racing on Merseyside, with the meeting running between Thursday, April 13 and Saturday, April 15 in 2023.

Last year Sam Waley-Cohen brought down the curtain on his career as a jockey after he steered the Emmet Mullins-trained Noble Yeats to a shock 50-1 victory in the showpiece, finishing clear of the JP McManus-owned Any Second Now.

Crowds are expected to flock to Liverpool for three action-packed days of racing to see who will have the final say in the £1 million contest.

When and where does the Grand National take place?

The Grand National is run at Aintree, situated on the outskirts of Liverpool, on Saturday, April 15. The National is one of seven races on the final day of the meeting and is sent off at 5.15, having been run at that later start time since 2016 to avoid clashing with the nation's 3pm football kick-offs.

The Aintree festival begins on Thursday at 1.45, with four Grade 1s on the opening day. There are four more top-level contests on Friday and an additional three on Saturday.

What are the conditions of the race?

The Grand National is so famous due to the difference it holds to all other races in the traditional racing calendar. The extreme distance of four miles and two and a half furlongs makes it the longest race of the season. The race is also run over the historic Grand National course, which is only used for five races each season, three of which are at this meeting.

Horses will jump 30 fences over two circuits and the obstacles are renowned for being more difficult in comparison to traditional fences used, although the test is certainly not as stiff as it once was.

Becher's Brook is perhaps the most famous of the obstacles, while The Chair, Canal Turn and Foinavon are also particularly iconic.

Who are the main Grand National contenders?

Lucinda Russell was the last British trainer to win the Grand National when One For Arthur provided her with a famous success in 2017 and she looks to have the leading hand to end the recent Irish domination with Corach Rambler, who made it back-to-back wins in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last time.

Last year's winner Noble Yeats warmed up for this year's running with a good fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, while the second and third from 2022 - Any Second Now and Delta Work - won their most recent starts before they head to Liverpool.

Noble Yeats (right): won the Grand National last year Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Delta Work could form a strong team for Gordon Elliott, which could also include Galvin, who was narrowly touched off by his stablemate in the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham, while the other prominent British-trained runner in the race is Coral Gold Cup winner Le Milos for Dan Skelton.

Has the 2023 Grand National field been confirmed?

At this current stage, the final field for the Aintree marathon has not yet been confirmed. A total of 77 still hold an entry for the race, but this will be reduced at the five-day confirmation stage on Monday, April 10. The figure will be whittled down, when final declarations are made on Thursday, April 13, to feature the top 40 horses from the weights list, while there will be four on the reserve list in case of any late withdrawals.

How can I watch the racing and can I buy tickets?

With racegoers eager to return to watch the Grand National in the flesh, tickets for the Aintree showpiece are in high demand with tickets in the Princess Royal Roof area having now sold out.

However, tickets for the majority of the other areas across the three days can be purchased on the website .

If anyone is unable to make it to Merseyside, the Grand National will as usual be broadcast to millions around the world with ITV, Racing TV and Virgin Media One in Ireland showing the race.

What other big races and horses should I keep an eye on?

The Grand National meeting lasts for three days and features plenty of high-class action, which includes 11 Grade 1 contests.

The opening day on Thursday has four top-level races, the Manifesto Novices' Chase (1.45), Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (2.20), the Bowl (2.55) and Aintree Hurdle (3.30).

The star attraction in the Aintree Hurdle is expected to be brilliant Champion Hurdle winner Constitution Hill, while plenty of top-class chasers are being aimed at the Bowl, including Shishkin, Clan Des Obeaux, Ahoy Senor, Protektorat and last year's Cheltenham Gold Cup hero A Plus Tard. Jonbon could be a notable entry in the Manifesto, while the action over the Grand National fences comes in the Randox Foxhunters' Chase (4.10).

Constitution Hill: set for the Aintree Hurdle Credit: Michael Steele

On Friday, which is Ladies' Day, there are four more Grade 1s with the Top Novices' Hurdle (2.20), Mildmay Novices' Chase (2.55), Melling Chase (3.30) and Sefton Novices' Hurdle (4.50).

Fakir D'Oudairies could be one of the leading lights on show once again in the Melling. He bids for a hat-trick of wins in the contest having landed it in 2021 and in impressive style last year. The Topham Handicap Chase (4.10) takes place over the National fences and is the final opportunity for the jockeys to get their practice in over them before the big race.

On Saturday, the top-level races are the Mersey Novices' Hurdle (2.20), Maghull Novices' Chase (3.00) and JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle (3.35) before the Grand National takes place at 5.15.

Who should I bet on during the Grand National festival?

Have a look at the cards and check out our free bet offers to start with, then stay up to date with the Racing Post , mobile app and newspaper for our expert betting advice and all the latest news in the run-up to the big week and during the meeting itself.

