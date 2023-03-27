Racing Post logo
'We've just run out of time' - Clan Des Obeaux out for season but Aintree option open for Bravemansgame

Clan Des Obeaux: planned comeback in the Aintree Bowl has been scrapped
Clan Des Obeaux: planned comeback in the Aintree Bowl has been scrappedCredit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Paul Nicholls has ruled Clan Des Obeaux out for the rest of the season, but Britain's champion trainer has left the door open for Gold Cup second Bravemansgame to run at either Aintree or Punchestown.

Clan Des Obeaux has won the last two Bowls at Aintree but will not be ready in time to challenge for a third win in the Grade 1 next month, although Nicholls has a potentially strong replacement for him in Bravemansgame.

The King George winner put up a brave showing in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham when finishing a seven-length second to Galopin Des Champs, having jumped the last in unison with the winner.

Although keen to avoid a rematch with Galopin Des Champs this spring, Nicholls will not let the presence of Bravemansgame's Cheltenham conqueror sway his decision if Punchestown is considered a better fit for him.

"Clan Des Obeaux won't make it to Aintree; we've just run out of time," said Nicholls. "He's had a few warning lights flashing, so we're going to leave him until next season, and now everyone has jumped on the bandwagon of 'Bravemansgame is going to run now'. Bravemansgame has an option of that or Punchestown, either option is open to us. 

"The most important thing is to make sure we're happy with him wherever he runs, if we do run him again this season. If we could avoid Galopin Des Champs, anyone would wisely do that, especially on his home turf. You'd want to avoid getting into another scrap with him until next March, so that'll come into our thinking, but we'll make the best decision for our horse if we're happy with him."

Paul Nicholls has not ruled out Bravemansgame (right) taking on Galopin Des Champs again at Punchestown
Paul Nicholls has not ruled out Bravemansgame (right) taking on Galopin Des Champs again at PunchestownCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The Aintree Bowl has been a happy hunting ground for Nicholls, who has won it a record six times with See More Business, What A Friend, Silviniaco Conti (2) and Clan Des Obeaux (2).

"Age has caught up a little with him and he's had this very minor injury," he added. "His suspensory boots have troubled us. We thought he'd get there and we were very happy with him, but by the end of the week we realised we weren't going to make it. It's frustrating as it's a minor injury, but it doesn't matter the extent, if we have a problem we have to be careful."

Clan Des Obeaux has been absent since finishing second to Allaho in last season's Punchestown Gold Cup, the race Bravemansgame could be aimed at, but Nicholls will delay any decisions regarding his 11-year-old until he has spoken to his owners, and has not ruled out another bid for the elusive treble in next year's Bowl.

Aintree Bowl, Thursday April 13

Bet365: 7-4 Shishkin, 11-4 Conflated, 3-1 Ahoy Senor, Bravemansgame, 9-2 A Plus Tard, 10-1 Protektorat, Envoi Allen, 16-1 Sounds Russian, 33-1 bar.

clan des obeaux

Owen GouldingDigital journalist
Published on 27 March 2023Last updated 12:49, 27 March 2023
