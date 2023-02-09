Leading British contender Iwilldoit out of National after failing qualification criteria
The owner of last month's Classic Chase winner Iwilldoit has called for a review of the Grand National qualification criteria after the leading Aintree contender was ruled out of the race on Thursday.
The 2021 Welsh Grand National hero had been in line to run in Saturday's Betfair Denman Chase but was not declared due to the ground at Newbury, meaning he fails the National stipulation of having had at least six runs over fences before the February 19 deadline.
Iwilldoit was the shortest-priced British contender for the National with some firms, priced between 16-1 and 20-1, and his absence is a further blow to the domestic challenge after just 31 home-based entries featured in the initial list of 85 on Tuesday for the Randox-sponsored showpiece.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in