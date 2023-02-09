Racing Post logo
Leading British contender Iwilldoit out of National after failing qualification criteria

Iwilldoit: had been Britain's leading National contender with some firmsCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The owner of last month's Classic Chase winner Iwilldoit has called for a review of the Grand National qualification criteria after the leading Aintree contender was ruled out of the race on Thursday.

The 2021 Welsh Grand National hero had been in line to run in Saturday's Betfair Denman Chase but was not declared due to the ground at Newbury, meaning he fails the National stipulation of having had at least six runs over fences before the February 19 deadline.

Iwilldoit was the shortest-priced British contender for the National with some firms, priced between 16-1 and 20-1, and his absence is a further blow to the domestic challenge after just 31 home-based entries featured in the initial list of 85 on Tuesday for the Randox-sponsored showpiece.

Andrew DietzReporter
Published on 9 February 2023Last updated 17:59, 9 February 2023
