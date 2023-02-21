2023 Grand National: defending champion Noble Yeats raised 19lb as big-race weights revealed

Last year's Randox Grand National winner Noble Yeats will have to defy a 19lb higher mark if he is to win the race again after the weights were revealed for the Aintree spectacular on April 15.

The Emmet Mullins-trained eight-year-old was a shock 50-1 winner of the prestigious contest last year on Sam Waley-Cohen's final ride in the saddle, carrying a weight of 10st 10lb and a British rating of 147.However, he was allocated 11st 11lb on Tuesday and will race off 166 should he take his chance in the National again and bid to join Tiger Roll and Red Rum as back-to-back winners of the race. He is the 10-1 market leader.

Last year's runner-up and current 14-1 second favourite Any Second Now has been allocated top weight of 11st 12lb. The Ted Walsh-trained 11-year-old also finished third in the 2021 edition behind Minella Times.

The weights have been raised 2lb this year after 2021 winner Minella Times carried top weight of 11st 10lb last year.

Any Second Now (left): will carry topweight this year Credit: Shaun Botterill

American Grand National winner Hewick and Savills Chase hero Conflated will also race off top weight should they compete, but both are set to contest the Cheltenham Gold Cup first.

Conflated's trainer Gordon Elliott has 18 horses among the 77 remaining entries, including last year's third Delta Work, who will race off 11st 4lb, while Galvin has been given 11st 11lb alongside Noble Yeats.

Britain's leading hope Corach Rambler, a 16-1 chance, has been allocated a weight of 10st 5lb and a mark of 146 as he bids to give Lucinda Russell a second win in the race following One For Arthur's success in 2017.

He currently sits 42nd on the entry list with Velvet Elvis in the last guaranteed spot to run in the race with a weight of 10st 6lb and a rating of 147.

Royale Pagaille will carry the most weight of the British-trained runners should he run after being allocated 11st 8lb, while the other British fancies Remastered and Coral Gold Cup winner Le Milos will carry 10st 10lb and 10st 11lb respectively.

Grade 1 winner Capodanno has the highest rating of the Willie Mullins-trained group with a weight of 11st 5lb, with Gaillard Du Mesnil (11st) and Thyestes Chase winner Carefully Selected (11st 1lb) also engaged for the Closutton team.

Last year's fifth Fiddlerontheroof was among four horses taken out of the race, while three, Chemical Energy, Nearly Perfect and Minella Crooner, have not qualified.

The entries were further reduced on Tuesday morning when Henry de Bromhead after suffering a setback in preparation for this year's race.

bet365: 10-1 Noble Yeats, 16 Corach Rambler, Longhouse Poet, Any Second Now, Hewick, 20 Gaillard Du Mesnil, Delta Work, Conflated, Ashtown Lad, 25 Carefully Selected, Lifetime Ambition, The Big Dog, Remastered, Le Milos, Mr Incredible, The Big Breakway, 33 bar

