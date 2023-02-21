Gordon Elliott, Irish outsiders and a strength in depth issue - three talking points from the National weights

Weights for the 2023 Randox Grand National . Here, three of our reporters pick out the main talking points to arise from a big afternoon on the road to Aintree

Elliott's reputation precedes him

The annual war of words between the O’Learys and the BHA handicapper has faded with the retirement of dual Grand National winner Tiger Roll, but it could be argued the legacy of the great horse remains when it comes to the framing of the weights.

Primarily this falls on the shoulders of trainer Gordon Elliott, who not only guided Tiger Roll to those famous wins in 2018 and 2019 but also landed the race with Silver Birch in 2007.

Elliott is the most successful current trainer in the Grand National and his ability to plot a course to triumph at Aintree could well be preying on the handicapper’s mind, particularly when compared to his great rival Willie Mullins.

While the majority of the Mullins horses are rated no more than 1lb higher than their Irish rating, 11 of Elliott’s 19 qualified entries have at least 2lb extra to carry, several significantly more – Mortal is up a whopping 10lb, Battleoverdoyen 5lb and Delta Work 4lb.

Elliott's reputation would appear to precede him these days.

Peter Scargill, deputy industry editor

The shift to a classier horse highlights a lack of strength in depth

The announcement of the weights shone a revealing light on what was behind the huge drop in entries made this month, from 107 in 2022 to 85 in 2023. The difference is even more stark now taking into account runners scratched or not qualified, with just 77 still in the running compared to 103 at this time last year.

Remarkably, though, there are exactly the same number of runners rated 149 or higher – 36 in both cases – with the entire discrepancy down to a shortage of lower-rated runners. By the time you reach the 71st runner (effectively 70 with the retirement of Minella Times), Captain Kangaroo is 7lb lower compared to the horse occupying the same spot on the list in 2022.

Indeed, it seems many connections of horses with little chance of getting a run are no longer bothering to try, with just 13 horses rated 140 or lower involved compared to 25 last year. In contrast, the number of entries rated 163 or higher has more than doubled from three to seven.

It's all evidence that the National is becoming a classier race every year and is no longer a race for the old-fashioned staying handicapper.

Matt Rennie, reporter

Shame to forget the Irish outsiders

The visitors are overstaying their welcome at Aintree, with Ireland winning five of the last six Grand Nationals and the last four in a row, but it is not always with the most obvious ones.

Noble Yeats was 50-1 last year and Rule The World was 33-1 in 2016. They both flew under the radar and something similar could happen this year with quite a few unexposed Irish-trained outsiders catching the eye at the weights.

Ain't That A Shame is unquestionably top of that list. Martin Greenwood has left him unchanged on 146 and he could live to regret that.

Like Rule The World, he has yet to win over fences but he looked the best horse in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas and might have won but for his waywardness. It is hard to envisage him going off at 40-1 on the day.

Greenwood has also left last year's Irish Grand National winner Lord Lariat on 146. He has had one aim and one aim only all season and trainer Dermot McLoughlin was back among the winners recently at Navan. He's also a 40-1 shot, as is The Shunter, who goes up 2lb to 152 but is dangerous having seemingly been kept fresh all year for a crack at the big one.

David Jennings, Deputy Ireland editor

Read these next:

, Robbie Wilders' top weekly newsletter. Get weekend tips, festival fancies and big-race selections delivered straight to your inbox.