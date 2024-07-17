'This looks an ideal opportunity' - our experts with four ante-post tips for Glorious Goodwood

With Glorious Goodwood just a couple of weeks away, our team of tipsters take a look at the ante-post markets and pick out some value selections . . .

Race: Coral Golden Mile

Odds: 12-1 Paddy Power and Betfair

Holloway Boy 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tnr: K R Burke

A winner of the Chesham on debut as a two-year-old, Holloway Boy has plenty of class.

He has not won since his Royal Ascot success, but he has run some good races in defeat and has looked on his last two starts that he might prove a good bit better than his mark of 105.

He rattled home late to finish fifth in the Royal Hunt Cup, and was just touched off by the very classy Cicero's Gift at Sandown on next start. Given that Cicero's Gift had last appeared in the 2023 St James's Palace Stakes it is fair to say he has bumped into one on that occasion.

He is officially 1lb well in after that Sandown run and he has form at Goodwood as he was second in the 2022 Group 2 Vintage Stakes. His RPRs this season of 91, 99, 108 and 111 show he is progressing and this looks an ideal opportunity to get a well-deserved win.

Tom Park, audience editor

Race: King George Qatar Stakes

Odds: 7-2

Big Evs 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Michael Appleby

A fascinating rematch between King Charles III Stakes heroine Asfoora and Big Evs looks set to take place, but I fancy the British-trained star to get his revenge.

Big Evs: a likely candidate for the King George Qatar Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The popular three-year-old showed he was all speed last year, as well as on his winning comeback at York's Dante meeting, and he was far from disgraced at Royal Ascot when he was facing his elders for just the second time.

Crucially, this time around he gets 5lb from Asfoora (it was 3lb at Ascot). He has already proved he handles the unique track when winning the Molecomb Stakes last year. A Big Evs win can set up even more big-race clashes against each other for the rest of the year.

Matt Rennie, The Punt

Race: Coral Stewards' Cup

Odds: 12-1 general

Albasheer 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Archie Watson

I think after Saturday’s performance I would have to select Albasheer for the Stewards’ Cup. He clearly should have won that race comfortably at Ascot, but he’s a horse who needs to be delivered very late and for that reason he is not an easy ride.

I think he might be a better sprinter than last year, though. He won a Newcastle handicap off 105 back in March, while he’s largely been plying his trade in Pattern company this summer.

What this six-year-old needs is a big field, rattling-fast pace and quick ground, and he’s likely to get all three at Goodwood.

James Hill, tipster

Race: Coral Stewards' Cup

Odds: 14-1 Paddy Power and Betfair

Purosangue 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Andrew Balding

Following a promising run in the Group 3 Coral Charge, Purosangue has what it takes to win the feature handicap of Glorious Goodwood.

Three of the last nine renewals of the Coral Stewards’ Cup have gone to a three-year-old, so he has the right age profile, and trainer Andrew Balding was successful with Dancing Star in 2016.

Furthermore, this well-regarded son of Aclaim ran creditably when third to Jasour in the Group 3 Commonwealth Cup Trial in May.

Purosangue: could be of interest in the Stewards' Cup Credit: John Grossick (racing.com/photos)

Jasour subsequently finished third to Inisherin in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup which franks the form.

He also gets a 4lb weight allowance taken off his official mark of 101 due to his age, making him extremely interesting on what would be his handicap debut.

Ash Symonds, reporter

Read these next:

Cracking the Super Sprint puzzle: who could be the main players for Saturday's big race at Newbury?

'It took me two years to realise you weren't destined for greatness' - the cliff horses our experts simply can't give up on

Glorious Goodwood ticket sales 'tough' as track chief says 'work to be done' on overall promotion of the sport

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

