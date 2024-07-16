Cracking the Super Sprint puzzle: who could be the main players for Saturday's big race at Newbury?

The Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes takes centre stage at Newmarket on Saturday (3.35 ) and 25 horses remain in contention for the 5f contest. Here, we run through the form of the leading contenders and produce an early verdict on who will come out on top . . .

Form: 116

Strengths: Ain't Nobody, who came with a late burst to land the Windsor Castle last month, is the only Royal Ascot winner among the confirmations.

He couldn't build on that at the July festival last week, but that was a Group 2 and the extra furlong clearly didn't play to his strengths, so it's no surprise to see him revert to the minimum trip.

He's very well treated by the race conditions, given he's 11lb clear of the field, but only has to carry 8st 13lb and would be in receipt of weight from a few of inferior rivals.

Weaknesses: This is a quick turnaround from his last start and he will have to show he's able to run up to the rating he got from his Royal Ascot win.

Ain't Nobody 15:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Form: 18142

Strengths: Has been very consistent since winning a competitive Newmarket maiden on her debut in May, form that has worked out very well with the next five home all having won since.

She produced a career-best Racing Post Rating when fourth in the Listed Empress Fillies' Stakes at Newmarket last month, form that was boosted at the July meeting when third-placed Arabian Dusk landed the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge, and bettered that figure last time when second to Aesterius, who had shown good form at Royal Ascot.

It Ain't Two and David Probert win at Carlisle in May Credit: John Grossick

She comes out just 3lb behind Ain't Nobody on adjusted RPRs and will be one of the most experienced in the line-up.

Weaknesses: Five furlongs on this track might be a bit sharp and trainer Hugo Palmer is 0-13 with two-year-olds at Newbury in the last five years.

It Ain't Two 15:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Form: 21732

Strengths: Has posted progressive RPRs with each start, latterly being placed in two Listed races in France on soft and heavy ground.

Had shown good form in Britain before that, going down by three-quarters of a length on her debut to Enchanting Empress, who has won twice since, including a Listed a race, and beating a couple of subsequent scorers on good ground at Windsor.

Wasn't ideally drawn when beaten little more than three lengths in a Listed race at York in May and can't be discounted for Karl Burke, who is operating at a 27 per cent strike-rate with his juveniles this year.

Weaknesses: Better performances have come with cut in the ground, which she is unlikely to encounter, and she's starting to look a touch exposed.

Kaadi 15:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tnr: K R Burke

Form: 4311

Strengths: Has a progressive profile after a good third in a strong Newmarket maiden with two comfortable wins at Wolverhampton and Salisbury.

Form of that Newmarket race looks good, given the winner has scored since and run well in a Group 3 and Group 2, and a couple in behind have also won.

She is the best treated of the contingent from the Hannon yard that has been responsible for 11 winners of this contest, winning it three times in the last six years.

Weaknesses: Has quite a bit to find at the weights on official ratings and the Hannon yard is struggling for a bit of form in the last two weeks (3-52, six per cent strike-rate).

Miss Collada 15:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Richard Hannon

Form: 15

Strengths: Vingegaard was thrown straight into the Windsor Castle Stakes after winning on his debut, finishing second in the group that came up the middle (fifth overall).

He seems to be versatile regarding ground conditions and is the sole representative of trainer Archie Watson, who won this in 2022 with a horse who had run well in the Windsor Castle.

Weaknesses: Has more than three lengths to find with Ain't Nobody and has to give that one weight.

Vingegaard 15:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Archie Watson

