Glorious Goodwood: another big winner for Mick Appleby? Billyjoh 6-1 from 14 for Stewards' Cup; day five updates and tips
Summary
- The Coral Stewards' Cup (3.35) is the big betting race with 27 sprinters lining up
- Free Wind and Caius Chorister clash in the Qatar Lillie Langtry (3.00)
- An open Coral Glorious Stakes (1.50) kicks off the final-day card at Goodwood
- Who is your nap for Saturday? Let us know by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com
Another Appleby ace?
Having been 4-1 across the boards, Purosangue is now a general 9-2 at the top of the Stewards' Cup market.
Billyjoh continues to be backed for the big sprint handicap. He was a best-price 14-1 with Ladbrokes yesterday afternoon and is now the 6-1 second favourite.
If the money keeps on coming for him, Billyjoh, who was second in a 7f handicap here on Wednesday, could well end up vying for favouritism.
He is trained by Mick Appleby, whose runners at this meeting have recorded form figures of 113211. This would be quite the way to cap a fantastic week.
Appleby said in our preview: "He’s in good order and has come out of his race on Wednesday really well. We’re down in trip to six furlongs and are putting cheekpieces on him for the first time. Billyjoh tends to be slow out of the stalls so hopefully the cheekpieces will sharpen him up at the start.”
“I have no issues with the draw [stall four] – in fact, it’s probably decent enough. I think he’s handicapped to win a good race off his mark.”
Nice book of rides
There are two races from Newmarket in ITV's schedule, including the feature Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Chalice Stakes (2.40).
I have a feeling it could be a fruitful afternoon for Billy Loughnane, who has a full book of rides on the six-race card.
Charlie Appleby's Desert Flower should have no problem defying a penalty in the 7f fillies' novice – her 1-4 price tells you that – and Loughnane has rides for other trainers including Clive Cox, George Boughey and Charlie Johnston.
His mount in the Chalice for Rae Guest has each-way claims. Divine Grace is a course winner and has been far from disgraced in Listed runs on her last two starts.
Other market movers
The double-figure amount of non-runners has impacted some of the markets on Goodwood's undercard but there has been support for several interesting runners.
For the same team as Stewards' Cup favourite Purosangue, Arctic Thunder has been popular for the following 7f handicap (4.10). He is vying for favouritism with Mission To Moon and is certainly open to improvement after just two runs in handicaps.
Angelo Buonarroti, who was favourite for the 7f maiden (4.45), is a non-runner but Caspian King, an eyecatcher on his debut at Sandown, has halved in price to 7-1.
There are seven absentees in the concluding 1m1f handicap (5.20), with Versatile the latest to be taken out. Celtic Warrior, another Balding three-year-old, is 15-2 (from 14) and ran well at this track on his penultimate start.
Market movers
3.00 Grateful 7 (from 10)
4.10 Arctic Thunder 4 (from 17-2), Piz Nair 9 (from 20), Indian Run 12 (from 25)
4.45 Caspian King 7 (from 14)
5.20 Celtic Warrior 15-2 (from 14)
'I don't think there is any difference'
There has been plenty of praise for conditions at Goodwood this week and rightly so.
It has been an excellent week of racing and clerk of the course Ed Arkell does not expect there to be a notable bias on the straight course for the feature Stewards' Cup.
The top five horses in the market are drawn across the track – Purosangue (stall 14), Billyjoh (four), Dark Trooper (23), Lethal Levi (8) and Albasheer (21).
Ed Arkell said on Racing TV: "I don't think there is any difference in the straight track from one side to the other from walking it. The GoingStick suggests the far side is marginally quicker but you could probably go and do those readings again and that could change around slightly."
The big market mover
There is no question about the horse attracting most support for the Coral Stewards' Cup (3.35).
The Andrew-Balding-trained Purosangue was as big as 7-1 yesterday evening and is now the clear 4-1 favourite.
Oisin Murphy's mount was second in the Coral Charge at Sandown last time and this is his first start in a handicap. All four of his runs this campaign have been in Group company.
Balding won the Stewards' Cup with a three-year-old courtesy of Dancing Star in 2016.
Billyjoh, who was second in a 7f handicap here for the red-hot Mick Appleby three days ago, is his closest rival in the market at 6-1.
Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Punters are backing Coral Charge runner-up Purosangue to go one better over a furlong further in one of the most competitive handicaps of the season in no uncertain terms, while there’s also a few quid knocking about for Billyjoh, who was backed to win here on Wednesday as well, but just found one rival too powerful.”
Highlight of the week
By Jonathan Harding at Goodwood
After a sweltering four days, it is mercifully a little bit cooler this morning.
My highlight of the week has to be Notable Speech winning the Sussex on Wednesday. Of course, it was a shame there was no Rosallion in opposition but it was an exciting performance by the 2,000 Guineas winner, who showed a turn of foot that almost made me wish I was brave (or stupid) enough to ride a top-class racehorse.
It was great to hear Opera Singer could be bound for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe after her victory in the Nassau Stakes, while Big Evs bouncing back in the King George yesterday was a brilliant story. Mick Appleby has had a blinding week with four winners, the same as Aidan O'Brien, as well as a second and third.
Let us know your highlight of the week by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com.
The ITV naps . . .
ITV's Opening Show has just concluded and the team provided their naps for this afternoon's action.
Commentator Mark Johnson, whose X profile tells us he is the only person to have called the Derby and Kentucky Derby, steered clear of Goodwood for a nap and went with Diego Velazquez, who is a short-price favourite for the Saratoga Derby (8.21) this evening.
Matt Chapman Billyjoh (3.35 Goodwood, each-way)
Leonna Mayor Al Aasy (1.50 Goodwood)
Mark Johnson Diego Velazquez (8.21 Saratoga)
Non-runners bulletin
The number of non-runners at Goodwood this afternoon has comfortably reached double figures, including four horses out of the Qatar Lillie Langtry (3.00).
Here are the absentees . . .
2.25 Calling The Wind (pulled shoe off)
3.00 Divine Comedy (going), Sweet Memories (not eaten up), Sumo Sam (going), Oxford Comma (going)
3.35 Ferrous (not eaten up)
4.10 Qirat (going), Serried Ranks (going), Spanish Blaze (not eaten up)
4.45 Angelo Buonarroti (bruised foot)
5.20 Alpha Crucis (not eaten up), Gloucestershire (infection), Great Chieftain (other), Magic Memories (temperature), Bluelight Bay (bruised foot), Dutch Decoy (going)
Ground update
The going remains good to firm for the final day of the big meeting at Goodwood.
It is forecast to be dry for the rest of the day after very light drizzle this morning. Racegoers will be happy to hear it will be cooler, with temperatures set to peak at 22C.
Speaking shortly after 7.30am, clerk of the course Ed Arkell said: "We remain good to firm and we applied 5mm of water on the straight last night. We're just finishing off 5mm on the field side which will be the first two furlongs or so of the one-mile-six-furlong races.
"The bends have had a freshen up and it's been dry overnight, although we've just had the lightest of drizzles. The forecast is overcast now, but we'll have sunshine from lunchtime."
Busy Saturday in store
It's the final day of Glorious Goodwood and we have a big handicap to get stuck into with the Coral Stewards' Cup (3.35) taking centre stage.
The Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (3.00) features on an undercard that begins with the five-runner Coral Glorious Stakes (1.50). That race is so open that the favourite is 3-1!
Two races from Newmarket feature in ITV's coverage, while it is day six of seven at the Galway festival.
We will have you covered across the afternoon on the live blog, with everything you need to know as well as tips and insight. Remember you can contact us via email on liveblog@racingpost.com. We'd love to hear from you.