Another Appleby ace?

Big Evs: a fourth winner of the meeting for Mick Appleby on Friday Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Having been 4-1 across the boards, Purosangue is now a general 9-2 at the top of the Stewards' Cup market.

Billyjoh continues to be backed for the big sprint handicap. He was a best-price 14-1 with Ladbrokes yesterday afternoon and is now the 6-1 second favourite.

If the money keeps on coming for him, Billyjoh, who was second in a 7f handicap here on Wednesday, could well end up vying for favouritism.

He is trained by Mick Appleby, whose runners at this meeting have recorded form figures of 113211. This would be quite the way to cap a fantastic week.

Appleby said in our preview : "He’s in good order and has come out of his race on Wednesday really well. We’re down in trip to six furlongs and are putting cheekpieces on him for the first time. Billyjoh tends to be slow out of the stalls so hopefully the cheekpieces will sharpen him up at the start.”

“I have no issues with the draw [stall four] – in fact, it’s probably decent enough. I think he’s handicapped to win a good race off his mark.”