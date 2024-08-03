'His mark is too tempting to ignore him at 40-1' - Harry Wilson's Goodwood day five tips - plus two ITV races at Newmarket

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all six ITV races at Glorious Goodwood and Newmarket on Saturday . . .

1.50 Goodwood

Coral Glorious Stakes (Group 3), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Lion's Pride

This is likely to be a tactical fair, which might just suit Lion's Pride, who returns to 1m4f for the first time since running away with the Floodlit Stakes at Kempton in November. That form could hardly have worked out better, with the runner-up Measured Time winning two Group/Grade 1s and the third taking the Copper Horse Stakes since. The shorter trip can be used as an excuse for his two defeats this year, albeit his Magnolia Stakes third is also strong form, with winner Dubai Honour successful in a Group 1 after and runner-up Okeechobee landing a Group 3 next time. If he can adopt a prominent position, he should go well.

Lion's Pride 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

2.05 Newmarket

British Stallion Studs & Tony Morris EBF Fillies' Nursery Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Miss Collada

Miss Collada showed the benefit of her debut when finishing third in a strong Newmarket maiden, form that has been boosted by a few in behind, while the winner, who was just three lengths in front, has since finished fourth in the Albany and second in the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge. She didn't need to up her level to win comfortably on her next two runs and, with the step up to 6f promising to suit, she could be underestimated by a mark of 79.

Miss Collada 14:05 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Alec Voikhansky (3lb) Tnr: Richard Hannon

2.25 Goodwood

Coral Summer Handicap, 1m6f

Harry's tip: Knightswood

Knightswood has been unlucky a few times this season, notably when repeatedly denied a clear run before staying on strongly in 1m4f handicaps at Doncaster and Ripon, while he found himself too far back when fourth to Fairbanks at Newmarket last time in a race in which it paid to be prominent. That was his first time at this trip and he stayed it well, doing far better than any held-up rival. He is entitled to get closer to the winner here on 7lb better terms, while the Johnston yard have won this four times in the last ten years.

Knightswood 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Charlie Johnston

2.40 Newmarket

British Stallion Studs EBF Chalice Stakes (Listed), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Fairy Glen

Fairy Glen pulled clear with a subsequent winner at Wolverhampton in January and created an even finer impression when giving the 88-rated Beeley 7lb and a six-length beating at Kempton last month on her first try at this trip. She's up in class, but has plenty of potential and should go well in a contest that has been dominated by three-year-olds in recent years.

Fairy Glen 14:40 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

3.00 Goodwood

Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2), 1m6f

Harry's tip: Caius Chorister

This could be a good opportunity for Caius Chorister to notch a first win of the season, having gone so close in a couple of Group 3s against the males before running in the Ascot Gold Cup. That last run is easy to forgive, as she pulled her chance away after being rushed up around the outside at halfway, and this drop in class and trip should be ideal. She won impressively the last time she tackled a race for fillies and mares and scored at this meeting in 2022, so everything looks in place for a big run.

Caius Chorister 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Harry Bentley Tnr: David Menuisier

3.35 Goodwood

Coral Stewards' Cup (Heritage Handicap), 6f

Harry's tip: Rocket Rodney

I'm going to take a punt on Rocket Rodney, who heads back to Goodwood for the first time since recording his career-best Racing Post Rating when chasing home the very smart Trillium in the Molecomb two years ago, while he also had Desperate Hero and Shouldvebeenaring behind when winning a novice there by four and a quarter lengths. He improved for the step up to six furlongs in Bahrain, where he was first and third in two handicaps, and he hasn't had things fall his way since being back in Britain, albeit he ran well enough in the Wokingham. A mark of 94 looks too tempting to ignore at odds of 40-1.

Rocket Rodney 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: George Scott

4.10 Goodwood

Whispering Angel Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Arctic Thunder

Arctic Thunder was far from disgraced in finishing ninth in the Britannia at Royal Ascot last month, when ultimately finding a mile too far, as he had when leading at the furlong pole before being overhauled by subsequent 2,000 Guineas and Sussex Stakes winner Notable Speech off level weights in a conditions event at Kempton in February. He's two from two over seven furlongs and a 1lb drop for last time can only help.

Arctic Thunder 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

4.45 Goodwood

British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes, 7f

Harry's tip: Angelo Buonarroti

Angelo Buonarroti must have shown up exceedingly well at the breeze-ups to warrant being bought for €1,000,000 by Amo Racing and he was far from disgraced in finishing three lengths off the winner on his debut in the Coventry. Has since switched to Ralph Beckett and must have a chance with that experience under his belt.

Angelo Buonarroti 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

5.20 Goodwood

Coral We're Here For It Handicap, 1m1f

Harry's tip: Tahitian Prince

Tahitian Prince has caught my eye on all three starts since joining George Baker and could be suited by this test. He made good headway at Kempton on his first run without finishing off his race and travelled ominously well at this track on his next start in a first-time tongue-tie but found the 7f trip too short. They clearly thought something was amiss as they tweaked his wind after and he was a big eyecatcher from the back on his latest start at Kempton. He has been dropped to his last winning mark and could be ready to strike.

Tahitian Prince 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: George Baker

Glorious Goodwood live blog

Join Jack Haynes from 10am on Saturday for live coverage, tips and insight on day five of Glorious Goodwood, only on racingpost.com .

